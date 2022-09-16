Great movies, the best cinema snacks and house drinks – join us for the next What’s On Film Club on Thursday October 6…

Here at What’s On, we believe that all experiences should be memorable, which is why we’re on a mission to transform nights at the movies to exclusive cinematic and gourmet events. You bring your mates and loved ones, and we’ll bring the smashing deals. How? By partnering with one of this city’s most exciting resorts – Raffles The Palm Dubai, for an exclusive evening in the city’s most spectacular private cinema.

Inside this glorious, gilded palace on the Palm is an exclusive 80-seat private theatre like no other, that we get to call ours for three exclusive movie nights this year.

Driven by our love for film and food, the What’s On Film Club promises a hand-picked curation of cults, classics and musical soirees, with the next installment dedicated to Grease on Thursday October 6 at 7pm.

What’s the movie?

While on summer holiday, teenagers Danny and Sandy embark on a passionate summer fling. They part ways believing they won’t see each other again, but fate has other plans and the two end up at the same school, Rydell High. What follows is the trials and tribulations of teen friendships and romances, all against the backdrop of some epic musical tunes

Running Time: 110 mins

How much + what’s included?

Tickets to the What’s On Film Club costs PRICE and include one entry to the luxury cinema, plus a tray of all your favourite cinema snacks, including popcorn, nachos and a beef hot dog. Best of all, you’ll receive three drinks: a welcome drink on arrival and your choice of house drink inside.

Once the film has ended, guests are invited to linger on at the resort’s stylish Sola Jazz Lounge, where you can enjoy another free drink and incredible live music from soul duo Salt and Pepper from 9pm.

Join the club

For tickets, please call (0)4 248 8888 or email info.thepalm@raffles.com to book your spots today.

All attendees should be 21+.

See you at the cinema…

What’s On Film Club, Thursday October 6, doors open at 7pm (movie starts at 7.15pm), PRICE (including movie entry, cinema snacks, two drinks in the cinema, and one free drink at Sola Jazz Lounge). Adults only. Tel: (0)4 248 8888 or email info.thepalm@raffles.com.