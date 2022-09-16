Remain calm, dumpling lovers…

If you’re crazy about dim sum, take note as one of the best dim sum eateries in the world, Din Tai Fung is opening another branch in Dubai.

That’s right, the world-renowned Chinese restaurant which originated in Taiwan will soon open its doors on lifestyle destination, Bluewaters.

The restaurant can be found next to Madame Tussaud’s in The Wharf. At the moment, we don’t know when the restaurant will open its doors to dumpling fans, but we will let you know as soon as hear any updates.

For the moment, there are several Din Tai Fung restaurants in Dubai you can visit to get your dumpling fix. The branches can be found in The Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall, Nakheel Mall and Al Ghurair. If the craving has hit (like it did for us), make sure you make a reservation before you ‘wok’ on over because the restaurants are always busy.

If you’re feeling hungry reading this from the capital, a few months ago in June, the popular restaurant opens its first branch in Abu Dhabi at The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

The brand began its journey in Taiwan, but the appeal was enough to see it spread to 12 countries worldwide. Two separate branches in Hong Kong have even been awarded Michelin stars.

What’s On the menu that has people hooked?

If you haven’t dined at Din Tai Fung yet, the restaurant offers a range of Taiwanese and Chinese food, occasionally with an occidental twist. Their often open kitchens are probably perhaps best known for a range of flavour-filled dim sum.

The dumplings are available in meat, seafood and vegetarian options, but there are also potstickers, shumai and juicy Chinese buns. The restaurant’s signature collection of XiaoLongBao, 18-fold puckered pastry wraps packed with juicy bundles of mutton or chicken and crab, served with a selection of dipping condiments is also a winning choice.

@dintaifungae

Images: What’s On and social