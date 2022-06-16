The dons of dim sum will land at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in June…

Hark, is that the rattle tattle of yonder chopsticks? Yes. Yes it is.

It gives us immense joy to be able to share the news the grand opening of Din Tai Fung at The Galleria Al Maryah Island has been set for Friday, June 24, 2022.

The brand began its journey in Taiwan, but the appeal was enough to see it spread to 12 countries worldwide. Two separate branches in Hong Kong have even been awarded Michelin stars.

You can already find several Din Tai Fung restaurants in Dubai, at The Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall and Nakheel Mall.

But the next UAE outlet is set to open in Abu Dhabi’s own The Galleria Al Maryah Island this June, a destination that already boasts some of the capital’s best-loved fine and casual dining options.

Although you can currently order Din Tai Fun through Talabat and Carriage, this will be the first live dine-in restaurant in the capital.

The yummiest of cha

Din Tai Fung offers a range of Taiwanese and Chinese food, occasionally with an occidental twist. Their often open-kitchens are probably perhaps best known for a range of flavour-filled dim sum.

Dumpling devotees can knock chopsticks against meat, seafood and veg wontons, potstickers, shumai and juicy Chinese buns.

But what really brings the boys and girls to the yard is the signature collection of XiaoLongBao, 18-fold puckered pastry wraps packed with juicy bundles of mutton or chicken and crab, served with a selection of dipping condiments.

One extra note, some of the Dubai outlets offer special delivery combo meals that represent outstanding value. We’re hoping this travels as well as their crispy wontons.

Other exciting Asian restaurants coming to Abu Dhabi soon

Sticky Rice

This homegrown hidden gem, a Thai Restaurant represented by a totemic cartoon duck ‘Kew’ — will be launching its first permanent fixture in Abu Dhabi, located at Yas Mall. It’s an eatery with a big following in Dubai, built off the back of highly covetous, occasionally unpronounceable, Bangkokkian cuisine — pad krapow, tamarind chicken wings, kanom tom, tom yum and of course mango sticky rice. And once you go sticky, there’s no others you’ll picky.

Yas Mall @stickyriceae

Mamafri

This much-loved Jumeirah-born restaurant is getting a capital-based cousin in Sheikha Fatima Park in the not too distant future. They offer a selection of Asian-fusion cuisine (think brioche buns with crispy fried chicken and sambal sauce) and more thoroughbred regional dishes (try the Japanese ramen, Malaysian shrimp curry, and kimchi fried rice for a few aromatic examples). The venue looks almost ready to drop and we frankly cannot wait to try it out.

Sheikha Fatima Park @lovemamafri

Shiroi Izakaya

Again we don’t have the details on this yet, but an izakaya is a boutique Japanese restaurant, usually serving sushi or street food.

Yas Mall

Images: Provided