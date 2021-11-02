The huge event is coming back in a big way…

After a brief hiatus, the Emirates Dubai 7s tournament is back – in a big way. Dubai’s leading rugby event will return from December 2 to 4, with three days of sporting action, live performances and plenty of fancy dress fun.

To celebrate the return of HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, a huge projection took over Burj Khalifa, showcasing everything that the global tournament is about.

We already know about the incredible music line-up, which includes Grammy-nominated electronic music duo Disclosure. The pair will take to the ‘Frequency on 8’ stage on Friday night, dropping some of their biggest hits such as Latch, White Noise and Know Your Worth.

On Saturday evening, make sure you’re at the ‘Rugby Rocks’ stage for the ultimate rock tribute band, Red Not Chilli Peppers. The stage will have live music on both Friday and Saturday night so rockers can enjoy the sounds of their favourite jams throughout the weekend.

The event will see 100,000 fans visiting The Sevens Stadium over the three-days (which happens to be a long weekend). Emirates Dubai 7s Tournament Director Tom Burwell said: “It has been two long years since we welcomed the world of rugby 7s and the flags of the world to The Sevens Stadium. I can assure everyone it is going to be an extraordinary occasion when 7s finally returns.”

Tickets are on sale now, which are free on Thursday, Dhs400 on Friday, Dhs375 on Saturday or Dhs475 for the full weekend; available on the Emirates Dubai 7s website.

Emirates Dubai 7s, The Sevens Stadium, Dubai, Thursday December 2 to Saturday December 4. dubairugby7s.com