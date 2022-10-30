30 amazing things to see, eat and do in Dubai this season

Sublimotion, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah 1, daily from November 1 2022 to May 1 2023, 6.30pm and 9pm, Dhs5,000. Tel: (0)4 777 2245. mandarinoriental.com/dubai

Shows

George Ezra

English singer-songwriter and Brit Award Winner George Ezra is returning to the UAE in October for what promises to be an amazing show at Coca-Cola Arena. Concertgoers can expect exclusive performances from his renowned new album “The Gold Rush Kid”, including the hit singles ‘Anything for You’ and ‘Green Green Grass,’ as well as his acclaimed latest release ‘I Went Hunting’. The show starts at 8.30pm on Friday, October 21. Tickets start at Dhs225 and can be purchased here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, 8.30pm, Fri Oct 21, from Dhs225. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

ABBA

Award-winning ABBA tribute band, Revival, performed to a theatre packed full of Dancing Queens back in May 2021, and now they’re back in the Super Trouper spotlight for two days onboard the QE2 on October 28 and 29. Get dressed up in your best Disco Glam, and prepare your vocal cords to sing along to a string of ABBA’s biggest hits. There will be three shows in total, two evening shows which start at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm) and a matinee show on October 29 which takes place at 3pm (doors open at 2.30pm).

QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, October 28 and 29, tickets priced from Dhs120. theatrebyqe2.com

Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo is set to bring his Savage Love City Walk’s Coca-Cola Arena on Friday October 28. The RnB singer-songwriter has been blowing up the charts since 2009, with the release of his single Whatcha Say, which became the most widely played radio single of all time and earned triple-platinum status after its release that year. He’s continued his success with songs such as It Girl, Riding Solo, In My Head, Wiggle and Want to Want Me. When he lights up the Coca-Cola stage this month, you can expect to hear all these and more.

Jason Derulo live, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm Friday October 28, from Dhs175. coca-cola-arena.com

Lewis Capaldi

Fresh from the release of his latest single Forget Me, British singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is preparing for his first Dubai gig on November 24. The Someone You Loved hit-maker’s debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent spent 10 weeks at number one in the UK charts. His follow up singles Before You Go and Hold Me While You Wait, achieved equally meteoric success.

Lewis Capaldi live, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8.30pm Thursday November 24, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Calum Scott

Britain’s Got Talent star Calum Scott shot to fame with his viral cover of Robyn’s Dancing On My Own in 2015. He didn’t end up winning the British talent competition show but he went on to create his debut album which was number one on iTunes in 21 countries. He even amassed more than 50 Platinum and Gold awards across the globe. Calum will be performing on Saturday, November 19 at the Hard Rock Cafe Dubai in Dubai Festival City Mall. Fans can expect to hear hit singles including hits like If You Ever Change Your Mind, The Way You Loved Me, and Goodbye, Again.

Calum Scott Bridges World Tour 2022, Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, 7pm Saturday November 19, from Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 232 8900. @livenationme

2Cellos

After a decade-long career as the world’s most famous cellists, 2Cellos are hanging up their bows. But not before one final farewell tour, which will bring them to Dubai on Saturday November 19. The show will take place at City Walk mega venue the Coca-Cola Arena, with tickets on sale now priced from Dhs250.

2Cellos live, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, 8pm, Saturday November 19, from Dhs250. coca-cola-arena.com

The Magic of Rob Lake

Love magic and illusions? You don’t want to miss Rob Lake at the Dubai Opera this November. Lake is one of the world’s most celebrated illusionists and performs some crazy illusions and entertains millions across network television and audiences in casinos, arenas, and theatres worldwide.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 25 and 27, prices start from Dhs250 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Restaurants and bars

Now open

Raspoutine

An institution on Paris’ after-hours clubbing scene, Raspoutine is the hottest ticket in DIFC right now. Those that manage to snag a reservation are in for a visual treat with soft furnishings designed in endless shades of crimson, decadent chandeliers and a grand DJ booth at the centre. While the original in France is a party-centric hotspot, Raspoutine Dubai is as much about its self-described ‘mythical cabaret’ as it is about the menu. Expect to dine on decadent dishes like spaghetti and caviar or Wagyu beef pirojkis before dusting off your dancing shoes for an evening of late-night revelry.

Raspoutine, Precinct Building 3, DIFC, 8pm to 3am, Tues to Sat. raspoutine.com/dubai

Kyma Beach

If Palm West Beach hasn’t already become your go-to spot for sun-drenched days by the beach, here’s a new reason to make your way to this stretch of sand. Kyma Beach is a Grecian-inspired paradise where days can be spent basking in the rays on a plush lounger under the dappled shade of a breezy palm tree. When you’re not sipping crisp glasses of rose and grazing on the Mediterranean menu, you’ll be dipping in the temperature-controlled infinity pool while listening to chilled house beats and gazing out at the iconic Dubai Marina skyline.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm pool, 12pm to 2am restaurant. @kymabeachdubai

The Nice Guy

There’s no shortage of haute hangouts with international roots in DIFC, but the latest to join their ranks is LA’s celebrity hangout, The Nice Guy. Mirroring the original in America, kitsch and eclectic décor dominates the aesthetic inside, while out on the terrace guests can dine under the twinkling DIFC lights. The Kardashians and Justin Bieber are among the starry names to have been spotted at The Nice Guy in LA, so we can’t wait to see who sashays through its doors in Dubai.