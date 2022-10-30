30 amazing things to see, eat and do in Dubai this season
We’ve got the low-down on the hottest new happenings…
Experiences
Hamacland dining at Anantara World Islands
Anantara are renowned for offering bespoke dining experiences, but their private island resort on the World Islands takes it to another level. Their floating hamacland dining experience is a romantic outing for two that takes place on a bespoke floating lounge. Drift off on the gently bobbing sea as your private deck floats around the shore edge, while you soak up the setting from your plush lounger or breezy hammock. Feeling puckish? You’ll set sail with a freshly prepared picnic basket filled with gourmet goodies homemade by the culinary team that can be washed down with fruit juices, a bottle of wine or bubbly.
South America Island, Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, 9am to 1pm or 2pm to 6pm daily, price on request. anantara.com
Fontana
@whatsondubai Fontana is a new aquatic circus experience that has landed in Dubai… Here’s a preview… #whatsondubai #dubaifestivalcity #dubai #VibesByTheBay ♬ … is sweaty – Kellan
Roll up, roll up, the Middle East’s first travelling water circus has washed up on the shores of Dubai Festival City. A family-friendly show produced by Cirque Du Liban, expect live entertainment and artistic circus acts all performed within a bespoke aqua theatre. There are dancers, aerialists and more incredible circus thrills to leave you on the edge of your seat. If that wasn’t enough water-based fun, there’s even a musical dancing fountain as part of the dazzling display. Tickets start from Dhs90, with shows taking place every Wednesday to Sunday through October. There are two shows (4pm to 6pm, and 7pm to 9pm) on Friday to Sunday and one show at 7pm on Wednesday and Thursday.
Fontana, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai, Weds to Sun, from Dhs90. @fontanashow
Global Village
Returning for its 27th season on October 25 is Global Village, bringing the sights, sounds and flavours of countries around the world right to our doorstep here in Dubai. Alongside the welcome return of Global Village favourites like flagship characters The Wonderers and Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum this year will see the introduction of a new ‘Road of Asia’ destination. Giving visitors a chance to experience some of the country’s not represented in the 27 pavilions, 13 countries complete with 40 kiosks will set up residence here. These include Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam and the Philippines. A unique new attraction will also see the arrival of a helium balloon ride, where visitors will soar above the theme park and offer 360-degree views of the attraction.
Global Village Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road E 311, from October 25, 2022, Dhs15. @globalvillageuae
Sublimotion
Twelve seats. Six months. Dhs5,000 per person. Sublimotion, the world’s most exclusive culinary show, returns to the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai from November 1. The famed Ibiza concept will bring a brand-new show to Dubai when it returns next month, pairing an innovative tasting menu with show-stopping table theatrics, visuals and performances. The Dhs5,000 ticket includes all-inclusive food and beverages during the dinner as well as free-flowing drinks on the terrace afterwards. New for this season is a soft drinks package, priced at Dhs3,500.
Sublimotion, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah 1, daily from November 1 2022 to May 1 2023, 6.30pm and 9pm, Dhs5,000. Tel: (0)4 777 2245. mandarinoriental.com/dubai
Shows
George Ezra
English singer-songwriter and Brit Award Winner George Ezra is returning to the UAE in October for what promises to be an amazing show at Coca-Cola Arena. Concertgoers can expect exclusive performances from his renowned new album “The Gold Rush Kid”, including the hit singles ‘Anything for You’ and ‘Green Green Grass,’ as well as his acclaimed latest release ‘I Went Hunting’. The show starts at 8.30pm on Friday, October 21. Tickets start at Dhs225 and can be purchased here.
Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, 8.30pm, Fri Oct 21, from Dhs225. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com
ABBA
Award-winning ABBA tribute band, Revival, performed to a theatre packed full of Dancing Queens back in May 2021, and now they’re back in the Super Trouper spotlight for two days onboard the QE2 on October 28 and 29. Get dressed up in your best Disco Glam, and prepare your vocal cords to sing along to a string of ABBA’s biggest hits. There will be three shows in total, two evening shows which start at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm) and a matinee show on October 29 which takes place at 3pm (doors open at 2.30pm).
QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, October 28 and 29, tickets priced from Dhs120. theatrebyqe2.com
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo is set to bring his Savage Love City Walk’s Coca-Cola Arena on Friday October 28. The RnB singer-songwriter has been blowing up the charts since 2009, with the release of his single Whatcha Say, which became the most widely played radio single of all time and earned triple-platinum status after its release that year. He’s continued his success with songs such as It Girl, Riding Solo, In My Head, Wiggle and Want to Want Me. When he lights up the Coca-Cola stage this month, you can expect to hear all these and more.
Jason Derulo live, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm Friday October 28, from Dhs175. coca-cola-arena.com
Lewis Capaldi
Fresh from the release of his latest single Forget Me, British singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is preparing for his first Dubai gig on November 24. The Someone You Loved hit-maker’s debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent spent 10 weeks at number one in the UK charts. His follow up singles Before You Go and Hold Me While You Wait, achieved equally meteoric success.
Lewis Capaldi live, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8.30pm Thursday November 24, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com
Calum Scott
Britain’s Got Talent star Calum Scott shot to fame with his viral cover of Robyn’s Dancing On My Own in 2015. He didn’t end up winning the British talent competition show but he went on to create his debut album which was number one on iTunes in 21 countries. He even amassed more than 50 Platinum and Gold awards across the globe. Calum will be performing on Saturday, November 19 at the Hard Rock Cafe Dubai in Dubai Festival City Mall. Fans can expect to hear hit singles including hits like If You Ever Change Your Mind, The Way You Loved Me, and Goodbye, Again.
Calum Scott Bridges World Tour 2022, Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, 7pm Saturday November 19, from Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 232 8900. @livenationme
2Cellos
After a decade-long career as the world’s most famous cellists, 2Cellos are hanging up their bows. But not before one final farewell tour, which will bring them to Dubai on Saturday November 19. The show will take place at City Walk mega venue the Coca-Cola Arena, with tickets on sale now priced from Dhs250.
2Cellos live, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, 8pm, Saturday November 19, from Dhs250. coca-cola-arena.com
The Magic of Rob Lake
Love magic and illusions? You don’t want to miss Rob Lake at the Dubai Opera this November. Lake is one of the world’s most celebrated illusionists and performs some crazy illusions and entertains millions across network television and audiences in casinos, arenas, and theatres worldwide.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 25 and 27, prices start from Dhs250 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Restaurants and bars
Now open
Raspoutine
An institution on Paris’ after-hours clubbing scene, Raspoutine is the hottest ticket in DIFC right now. Those that manage to snag a reservation are in for a visual treat with soft furnishings designed in endless shades of crimson, decadent chandeliers and a grand DJ booth at the centre. While the original in France is a party-centric hotspot, Raspoutine Dubai is as much about its self-described ‘mythical cabaret’ as it is about the menu. Expect to dine on decadent dishes like spaghetti and caviar or Wagyu beef pirojkis before dusting off your dancing shoes for an evening of late-night revelry.
Raspoutine, Precinct Building 3, DIFC, 8pm to 3am, Tues to Sat. raspoutine.com/dubai
Kyma Beach
View this post on Instagram
If Palm West Beach hasn’t already become your go-to spot for sun-drenched days by the beach, here’s a new reason to make your way to this stretch of sand. Kyma Beach is a Grecian-inspired paradise where days can be spent basking in the rays on a plush lounger under the dappled shade of a breezy palm tree. When you’re not sipping crisp glasses of rose and grazing on the Mediterranean menu, you’ll be dipping in the temperature-controlled infinity pool while listening to chilled house beats and gazing out at the iconic Dubai Marina skyline.
Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm pool, 12pm to 2am restaurant. @kymabeachdubai
The Nice Guy
There’s no shortage of haute hangouts with international roots in DIFC, but the latest to join their ranks is LA’s celebrity hangout, The Nice Guy. Mirroring the original in America, kitsch and eclectic décor dominates the aesthetic inside, while out on the terrace guests can dine under the twinkling DIFC lights. The Kardashians and Justin Bieber are among the starry names to have been spotted at The Nice Guy in LA, so we can’t wait to see who sashays through its doors in Dubai.
The Nice Guy Dubai, Ground Floor, Emirates Towers Blvd, 12pm to 1am Mon to Weds, 12pm to 3am Thurs to Sun. Tel: (04) 276 9888, @theniceguydubai
Coming soon
Above Eleven
A sky bar and Bangkok institution since 2012, Above Eleven presents a Nikkei menu and creative cocktails in an industrial-chic setting – and it’s landing on the Palm Jumeirah this year. Found atop the soon-to-open Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, this fun-filled spot is all about the music, so bring your dancing shoes.
Attiko
For rooftop dining in a stunning setting, look no further than Attiko. A pan-Asian restaurant from the team behind Sushisamba and Aura Skypool, Sunset Hospitality’s latest venue brings a high-energy dining experience to the 31st floor rooftop of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi.
Black Flamingo
Heating up Palm West Beach with a slice of Miami-cool later this year will be Black Flamingo, a vibrant mashup of Miami maximalist décor with a menu of Latin American and Caribbean flavours. A beach facing-terrace is the perfect spot for a sundowner, while lively vibes that turn dinner to drinks-and-dancing await indoors.
Babylon
Promising a dinner and a show that will take this genre in Dubai to new heights is Babylon. Described as a hedonistic playground, this part chic restaurant, part energetic club will replace Gaucho when it arrives on the scene later this year.
CouCou
Taking rooftop partying to new heights on the Palm, CouCou will welcome guests for drinks and dining at a dazzling 52nd floor setting. When guests can tear themselves away from the panoramic views, we’re promised an array of outlandish acts designed to amaze and entertain, while tucking into a crowd-pleasing Mediterranean menu.
En Fuego
A treat for the eyes as well as the taste buds, En Fuego will bring the fire to Atlantis The Palm this November. With chef Daniel Garcia at the helm, the menu is a showcase of Latin America’s finest flavours taking diners from the vibrant streets of Rio to the rural mountains of Peru.
Josette
Prepare to say bonjour to Josette, showering Parisian glamour over ICD Brookfield Place. A flamboyant spot that will be as grand and elegant as it is playful and eccentric, this is a theatrical French dining experience for your bucket list.
Limonata
Sister restaurant to vibrant Amalfi-inspired Italian Lucia’s in Downtown, Limonata promises the same interiors that demand to be Instagrammed and the kind of ambience that keeps you partying into the night. You’ll find it at Club Vista Mare.
Loren
A gorgeous rooftop restaurant, Loren is an ode to sun-soaked days on the Italian Riviera in the 1960s and 1970s. An opulent, retro celebration of La Dolce Vita, this glamorous dining destination was designed for long, lazy lunches.
Maison Mathis
A stalwart family-friendly restaurant in Arabian Ranches, before the end of the year you’ll be able to enjoy your favourite Maison Mathis classics on The Palm. From the design, expect a similar contemporary, laid-back feel to the original with ceramic tiles in soft celery green, printed floors and dark leather booths. It will form part of the culinary offering at voco Dubai The Palm, also slated for a Q4 opening.
Mott 32
Hailing from Hong Kong, Mott 32 will set up residence on the 73rd floor of Address Beach Resort. The upscale Chinese restaurant has an industrial feel with leafy botanicals and pops of peach breaking up an otherwise mechanical feeling space. Its outdoor terrace, with unmissable sea and skyline views, is hot property for fans of a jaw-dropping backdrop.
Verde Beach
From the hedonistic shores of St Tropez comes Verde Beach, a boho-luxe beach club and restaurant at Jumeirah Beach hotel. Already established as a top place to party in the South of France, expect a festive ambience paired with a crowd-pleasing Mediterranean menu.
Fitness and wellness
Emirates Dubai 7s
One of the biggest events in our annual calendar is Emirates Dubai 7s. The weekend-long event is packed with live sporting action, top local and international artists, brilliant pop-ups and so much more. From December 1 to 3, 2022, the festival welcomes everyone for a spectacle of sport and lifestyle events, food and drink, fancy dress, live entertainment and gripping competition. Stay tuned to WhatsOn.ae for all the latest announcements on the line-up.
Emirates Dubai 7s, The Sevens Stadium, Al Ain Road, Dubai. dubairugby7s.com
1Rebel
Renowned fitness studio 1Rebel is set to open its doors in Dubai this month inside DIFC’s ICD Brookfield Place. Inviting fitness fans to get their sweat on across an 11,500 square foot space, the part-fitness studio, part-nightclub centres around two of their signature high-intensity workouts: Reshape and Ride. Expect fast-paced workouts with LED strobe lights and epic playlists, as well as an open gym floor, where you’ll be able to lead your own workout using TechnoGym equipment, free-weights and the strength zone.
1Rebel, ICD Brookfield Place, Al Mustaqbal Street, DIFC. 1rebel.com/ae
FitnGlam
The recently opened ‘Superclub’ fitness facility, FitnGlam is a must-try for any fitness fans. Elevating the experience further is a collaboration with Platform Studios, who are providing a stellar list of classes, open to members. The 30,000 square foot female-only space features a laser-light show, mega projector screen and world-class equipment including more than 50 bikes, yoga studio, cryo therapy, café and retail space.
FitnGlam, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills. @fitnglamgym
Sanskara
Sanskara is a wellness space, day retreat and chic eatery, opening its doors in Jumeirah this month. Whether guests are coming for a power hour of self-reflection in the lounge or wish to curl up with a book in the open-air library, Sanskara promises spaces for all occasions. More serious wellness aficionados can look forward to ice baths, infrared saunas and even a bio-hacking room, with cutting-edge wellness experiences taking centre stage.
Sanskara, Al Safa 2, Jumeirah. @sanskaradxb