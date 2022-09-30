The Celeb-loved restaurant and lounge promises classic Italian cuisine, a cosy aesthetic and an exclusive after-hours scene…

If you love a side of celeb spotting with an evening of fine dining, you need to snag yourself a reservation at the sleekest new restaurant in Dubai, The Nice Guy. The famed West Hollywood restaurant opens its first international outpost in Dubai’s Emirates Towers on Tuesday October 4, and we’ve had a first look around.

Drawing inspiration from the original in LA, The Nice Guy Dubai has a cosy aesthetic with dark woods, dim lighting and custom fabrics that are decadent and detailed. As you enter the restaurant, found on the ground floor of Emirates Towers Boulevard in the spot formerly occupied by Al Nafoorah, you’re met with an upscale lounge space where a grand marble and brass bar takes centre stage. Here craft cocktails and engaging conversation are promised as guests enjoy a pre-dinner drink or party into the early hours.

Those looking for a more formal dining experience can enjoy the fine culinary delights in The Nice Guy restaurant, where booths lining the walls are a perfect spot for a private tete a tete. There’s also a pretty outdoor patio, romantically lit and backdropped by the glittering DIFC skyline, which will be perfect for alfresco evenings as the weather cools.

The menu “takes guests back to a time when gathering to eat and drink was the foundation for a great night on the town,” explains culinary operations director, Michael Teich. Alongside fan favourites from West Hollywood including a lobster pizza and Cacio e Pepe, Dubai diners can expect some exclusive, Dubai-only menu additions such as a burrata with fire roasted black grapes, saffron arancini and a vegan-friendly meatball pizza.

As is customary at The Nice Guy, after dinner service the venue transforms into a slick nightlife spot for drinks and dancing against the backdrop of live DJs and entertainment. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes.