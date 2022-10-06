Sublimotion: Dubai's Dhs5,000 per seat experience returns on November 1

The Ibiza-born extravaganza is back…

Hailing straight from Ibiza, Sublimotion took Dubai by storm when it first landed at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai last November. But if you missed the first season, you’ll be thrilled to hear that the self-described ‘most exciting, innovative and irresistible table in the whole world’ returns to the five star resort on November 1. The season will run for six months, until May 1 2023, promising an exclusive brand-new show and a unique haute-cuisine experience featuring 10 whimsical courses.

The multi-sensory journey spins ‘dinner and a show’ on its head, making the guests the stars, and delivering an unforgettable meal at the same time. The 10-course dinner is dreamt up and prepared by Paco Roncero of two-Michelin-starred Paco Roncero Restaurante in Madrid.

With two seatings daily, only 12 guests can dine at one time. The room is surrounded by 360-degree projections to truly immerse diners into the theatrical performances. Actors pose as waiters to create unexpected twists with each carefully designed course. Even if you were privy to a seat at the exclusive table last time around, we’ve been promised an entirely new show for season two, so it’s well worth booking again.

