The low-cost carrier will launch the flights next year…

The Maldives is one of the countries that allow UAE residents a visa on arrival and now, those looking to visit the archipelagic state on a budget can book their tickets via flydubai.

The cost-effective airline will be launching flights to Gan International Airport which is located on the island of Gan in Addu Atoll in the Maldives. It is one of three international airports in the island country (and the second busiest).

Flydubai will launch the flights next year from February 4, 2023 making it the first UAE airline to fly to Gan Islands.

When it launches, flights to Gan will leave from Dubai just after 9am and will arrive in the Maldives at 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. On other days, flights will leave early in the morning at 2.30am from Dubai and travellers will land at around 9am.

Fares for the flight from Dubai to Gan (return) will start from Dhs4,050 per person for economy seats and Dhs6,150 per person for business class.

The airline currently flies to Velana International Airport in Malé – the capital of Maldives. When the new flights to Gan are launched, the total number of flights will add up to 28.

In an interview with The National, Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive at flydubai stated, ‘The start of our daily flights to the southern island of Gan will give our passengers more options to travel to the beautiful Maldives. This new service will reduce the commute time whether by boat or seaplane for those staying in resorts in the Southern Atolls’.

He added that The Maldives is one of the most popular leisure destinations for customers in the UAE and the GCC.

What are some of the things to do at Gan Island? If you are planning a trip, you can expect to snorkel, go scuba diving, island hopping via a causeway, enjoy some cycling and visit the mangrove forests.

Book your tickets on flydubai.com

Images: Getty Images and Supplied