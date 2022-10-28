The four-piece band are bringing their world tour to Abu Dhabi and Riyadh in January 2023…

Get excited, K-Pop fans! The ever-popular girl group Blackpink are bringing their world tour to the Middle East next year, and you’ll be able to see them live at the alfresco Etihad Park (formally du Arena) stadium Abu Dhabi on Saturday January 28, 2023.

The four piece band – made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – shared details of their upcoming world tour on social media yesterday, confirming shows in both Abu Dhabi and the Saudi capital of Riyadh a week prior on Friday January 20, 2023. While the date has been confirmed for Blackpink’s Abu Dhabi gig, a location and ticket prices are still yet to be announced. We’ll update you as soon as we know more.

Tickets

Brought to UAE shores by events outfit Live Nation, pre-sale access will go live on Wednesday 2 November at 11am with the general sale launching on Friday, November 4 at midday on the livenation.me website.

Blackpink released their first single back in August 2016 when they dropped Square One, and through their six-year career the band have become the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100. Their 2020 release, Ice Cream, from their acclaimed album The Album, peaked at number 13.

When they land in the UAE capital next January, fans can expect to hear an array of hits from The Album, as well as their hotly anticipated forthcoming release, Born Pink, which is slated to land in September 2022. The band announced yesterday, on their six year anniversary, they would be releasing lead track Pink Venom on August 19.

January events in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is already gearing up to kick off 2022 in style, with a duo of laugh-out-loud comedy gigs already confirmed for the first month of the year. Famous funnyman Jimmy Carr will bring his Terribly Funny 2.0 World Tour to the Etihad Arena on Saturday January 7, 2023. Two weeks later Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges will headline at the Etihad Arena on Saturday January 21, 2023.

Tickets for both gigs are already on sale.

Image: Getty