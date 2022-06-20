Entries are now open…

If you’re one of those pup-parents that have over a hundred photos of their dog on your phone, one of them may win a spot in a 2023 calendar courtesy of Stray Dogs Center.

Stray Dogs Center is one of the hardest work teams we’ve seen around the UAE that help dogs in need. They are a not-for-profit private animal shelter that banks on our support in order for them to keep doing the work they do.

And since we are already nearing the halfway mark to New Year’s, Stray Dogs Centre has announced its 2023 calendar contest. All doggies who are loved and adored in its forever home are allowed to enter for a chance to be featured in the calendar.

How do I enter?

Entry is simple. Click this link here where you will be taken to a form to enter your contact details. Then you’ll need to upload a photo of your pup and hit submit. Don’t wait too long as the last date for entry is on Sunday, June 26 at 11pm.

Do note, that you’ll need to pay a fee of Dhs50 to Stray Dogs Centre per entry to guarantee your spot in the draw, and you can enter your dog as many times as you like. Have a friend who wants to help support the centre but they don’t have a dog? They can enter your pup under their name.

Do note, that all of the fees plus the money from the sale of the calendar will go towards feeding the doggies, maintaining the shelter and paying off the dog’s medical bills.

After this, 36 pups will be shortlisted at random for the calendar. Their cute photos will then be posted on the Stray Dogs Centre’s Facebook page where the community will then vote on their favourite dog to be showcased in the calendar.

The top 12 dogs will then be professionally photographed by @annettenelphotography and both humans and pups will walk away happy with a complimentary calendar as well as the digital file of the calendar image. The cover model will be selected by the Stray Dogs Centre’s team.

But wait there’s more! The amazing team at @dubai_pet_food are going the extra step by donating one meal for every entry received to help feed the dogs at the shelter.

We can’t wait to see the photos!

Images: Unsplash