All the paw-sitively brilliant places to take your dogs in Dubai

If you love your pets as much as we do, then we know you will love all these dog-friendly spots. From doggy daycare, to dog friendly cafes, your pooches will love you ‘furry’ much after a visit to one of these locations.

Here are 12 places to take your pooch in Dubai.

Bed & Biscuits

Your fur babies are in for a treat at this ‘ulti-mutt’ doggy daycare, which provides; pet boarding, grooming, vet checks and training all under one roof. Your pets can be groomed nose to tail, play inside or take a dive into the puppy pool. With several different play areas available for boarding and daycare: there is also an onsite barista, for any paw-rents who want to stay whilst their dog’s play.

Bed & Biscuits, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai, 7am to 8pm daily, Tel: (0)52 382 3181, bedandbiscuits.ae

Doggy be Collective

Take your pups to the paw-ffice with you at this new indoor dog-friendly community space. This unique outlet is a multifunctional space, with co-working stations, sitting areas and of course…coffee. You and your doggo can use this space to meet up with friends, have a cup of coffee or catch up on some emails. All guests must pre-book a day in advance either through Instagram DM or via telephone.

Doggy Be Collective, Umm Suqeim Road, Dubai, Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm, pre-booking is required. doggybe.com

DogventureHQ

Your pet’s best life begins here. Dogventure HQ offers daycare, boarding, training, pet taxis, grooming, clinic, gym and rehab services. Above all, they host fabulous events such as dog-friendly cinema nights, dog pool parties, dog sound healing therapy sessions, doggy kayak trips and dog-friendly hikes.

Single Fin cafe

It’s always a pawty at Surfhouse’s Single Fin Café. This outlet embodies a sense of community and naturally wants your four-legged friends to be involved. With lovely indoor seating, you can catch up with friends or spend an afternoon working. As Alfresco season upon us, the serene outdoor terrace serves as a small sanctuary where you and your pup can dive into a cup of coffee and an acai.

Single Fin Cafe, inside Surfhouse, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Mon to Thur 7am to 7pm, Fri to Sun 7am to 9pm, Tel: (0)50 930 4294, @singlefindubai

Palm West Beach

Sundowners, sunbathing, and dining are all available to you and your furbabies on The Palm’s West Beach. Your pets are invited to join you at almost all dining outlets, or you can go for a stroll on the beach, provided that they are on a leash at all times and do not go for a dip in the sea.

West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. @palmwestbeach

Bark Park

Your doggies will be able to run, play and socialise at BarkPark: a multi-facility dog daycare that is situated on a traditional Emirati farm. Your dogs will fully run free in a safe enclosed space, complete with a chlorine-free swimming pond. Bark Park also offers a K9 Kitchen, where you can purchase specially curated food for your pooches which is locally sourced, environmentally friendly and can also be delivered to your home. For all your feline friends, there are also bespoke cat boarding facilities, perfect for long-term and short-term stays.

Al Awir, Dubai, Uae, Tel: (0)50 625 2422, barkparkdubai.com

The Pointe beach

You and your furry friends are now able to take a romantic stroll on Pointe Beach. With stunning views of the Atlantis, The Palm, crescent and palm fronds, this will be your next favourite dog walking spot. Make sure to keep your dog on the leash at all times and to not take a dip in the sea. After your walk, why not stop by one of the many dining outlets for a quick coffee or a wholesome meal?

Pointe Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 10am to 11pm daily. thepointe.ae

Burj Park

Spend quality time with your pets whilst enjoying gorgeous views of the Dubai Fountains and the Downtown skyline. This green oasis in the middle of downtown is perfect for all dog owners who live in the area, to get some fresh air before or after work.

Burj Park, Burj Khalifa Boulevard, 9am till 11pm

Pawdy Neighbors

Get your dog groomed whilst you enjoy a coffee in a lovely neighborhood bistro. Pawdy neighbors combines a pet-friendly bistro with a pet spa, perfectly fusing two elements that you and your four-legged friends can enjoy.

Pawdy Neighbors, Al Manzil Souk, Downtown Dubai, open daily 9am to 10pm. Tel: (0)58 591 3090, @pawdyneighbors

JBR Dog park

All paw-rents can take their fur babies out to play at JBR dog park in Sadaf. This enclosed space allows all doggies to run around safely and interact with dog-friendly obstacles. There are benches inside, so you can sit with a coffee whilst you watch your pet play.

JBR Dog Park, Sadaf

Nad Al Sheba Forest

EmBARK on your next adventure in this beautifully green foresty area. The Nad Al Sheba Forest has a lovely trail you can walk with your dogs and there are plenty of shady areas you can sit and have a picnic. Make sure to bring water for both you and your pooch, as well as dog waste bags to make sure the area stays clean and tidy.

Nad Al Sheba Forest mini trail, Nad Al Sheba Dubai

Expo City

Explore Expo City with your pets by your side. Recently opened again, Expo City is free to enter and offers many different food outlets. Dogs are able to accompany you if they remain on their leash and you sit outside at dining outlets. There are water and treat stations available to all paw-rents.

Expo City Dubai, expocitydubai.com

