Party season is officially here…

If you’re wondering how to spend your Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we’ve handpicked a selection of the biggest and best happenings in Dubai. This weekend’s lineup includes a full moon party, a family fun run, a free art exhibition, and more.

Here is our list of the 12 best things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, November 11

Attend the opening night of new speakeasy Blind Tiger

Located within the Jumeirah Al Naseem Lagoon, Blind Tiger is a modern-era speakeasy that is set to bring a little after-dark amusement to the city. The venue also boasts an outdoor terrace which will be perfect to soak in the moonlight and make the most of the beautiful winter weather. Offering an array of immaculate drinks and mouthwatering bites, the menus have been carefully curated by expert mixologists who will be on hand to ensure that your beverage is replenished at all times.

Blind Tiger, Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai, bar will be open daily from 5pm to 2am, Tel: (800) 323 232 jumeirah.com, @blindtigerdxb

Keep the little ones entertained with this fun sports camp

Not sure what to do with the little ones this afternoon? Take them down to this fun-filled after-school sports camp, every Friday at PadBol. From 1.30pm to 5pm, children can enjoy several creative activities that are designed to improve their coordination, fitness, teamwork, attitude and self-confidence; such as basketball, padbol, padel tennis, dodgeball and badminton. Afterwards treat your little ones (and yourself) to a well-deserved healthy snack or smoothie at the cafe.

EmiratesPadPro Sports Academy, Al Quoz Industrial Fourth, Dubai. 1.30pm to 5pm. 3 to 14 years. Dhs100. Tel:(0)50 9733719. @epp_padboluae

Enjoy sunset with live music from the Duo Violins

Step into the weekend and enjoy the cool breezy weather of Dubai at the coastal haven, SĀN Beach. Groove to the tunes of the Duo Violins, performing every Friday from 4pm to 6pm alongside resident DJ Consoul Trainin. The luxe spot offers something for everyone between its pristine beach, large infinity pool, indoor restaurant, and pool bar.

SĀN Beach, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Monday to Thursday 9am to midnight, Friday to Sunday 9am to 1am. Dhs250 entry. Tel: (0)4 458 0499. sanbeachdubai.com @sanbeach.dubai

Saturday, November 12

Take part in a fun family run

Spinneys’ series of fun family runs are suitable for all ages and abilities. Participants can run or walk any distance between 2km to 5km and strollers are more than welcome. Entry is Dhs25 and all runners will receive a t-shirt, medal, snack, and downloadable certificate.

Circle Mall, JVC, Dubai. Saturday, November 12. 8am. Dhs25. supersportsuae.com

Glow under the moonlight at Noepe’s full moon party

Park Hyatt Dubai’s beautiful bar Noépe is hosting a full moon party on Saturday night, and you’re invited. Guests will be treated to live music as well as spreads of fresh oysters, ceviche, lobster, sashimi and sushi, as well as desserts, and an array of beverages. The dress code is all-white so make sure you’ve got your garments glistening ahead of the evening.

Noépe, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, Saturday November 12, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)50 450 0314. @noepedxb

Get ready to party with the Chainsmokers at White Beach

But first, let me take a selfie…This dynamic duo have some truly incredible bangers and will be performing live at White Beach this weekend. If for some reason you aren’t familiar with who the Chainsmokers are – they are the geniuses behind tracks such as Closer, Don’t Let Me Down and Roses. The evening kicks off at 5pm and tickets are Dhs250 for general admission and Dhs350 at the door. Backstage and VIP tables are also available.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat Nov 12, Dhs250 for general admission. Tel: (0)4 426 0701 dubai.platinumlist.net

Kick-off rooftop season with the opening of Amazonico’s Copacabana terrace

This tropical rooftop in Dubai’s cosmopolitan district DIFC boasts stunning views, an outdoor cocktail bar, and Copacabana-themed design. Party til late with live resident DJs and an exclusive rooftop menu with crafted cocktails and sharing bites such as oysters, crispy plantain, and tuna tartare.

Amazonico, Gate Village, DIFC, daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae

Celebrate French Montana’s birthday with his live performance at SKY 2.0

French Montana will be headlining Sky 2.0 for the exclusive opening party of the Gumball 3000 . In celebration of his birthday French Montana will be kicking off Sky 2.o’s newest theme night – All Star. If you aren’t familiar with his music he is the man behind the 2017 summer hit Unforgettable and featured on the Deadpool track Welcome To The Party.

Sky 2.0 Dubai, Dubai Design District, Sat Nov 12, doors open at 10.30pm. Tel: (0)58 633 3633 skyduai.com@sky2.0dubai

Sunday, November 13

Indulge in a hearty Italian breakfast at Isola

With stunning lake views and a large swimming pool, this Italian restaurant in Jumeirah Islands is the perfect place to soak up the morning sunshine sipping on a coffee. Isola’s menu is packed with deletable Italian classics such as frittelle di ricotta e limone (Dhs45), uova alla Florentina con salmone (Dhs60), and le uova a zuppa (Dhs40).

Isola, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. Friday to Sunday, 8am to 11pm. Monday to Thursday 11am to 11pm. Tel:(0) 4 583 3124. isolarestaurant.com

Laugh out loud with Laughter Factory’s lunch tour

This epic standup comedy show will have you in stitches. Laughter Factory, the Middle East’s longest-running comedy club are hosting an after-lunch show at Zabeel House The Greens featuring top comedians Darius Davies, Carly Baker, and Nico Yearwood. The show starts 3pm to 5pm and tickets cost Dhs160 per person.

Selfdrive Laughter Factory, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. Sunday, November 13. 3pm to 5pm. Dhs160. Tel:(0)50 878 6728. thelaughterfactory.com

Groove to Motown at this nostalgic pool party

Fan of Motown? Step back in time to the 60s, 70s, and 80s with hits from the likes of Marvin Gaye, The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, and more. Boogie through the decades with live entertainment and dancers every Sunday from 2pm to 6pm at the beautiful Neptune pool and bar. The package costs Dhs390 per person with 50 per cent redeemable on food and drinks.

Neptune Pool and Bar, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters, Dubai. Sundays, 2pm to 6pm. Dhs390 (50 per cent redeemable). Tel:(0)4 556 6666. caesars.com

Check out this free art exhibition in DIFC

Experience unique artworks by two renowned New York-based artists at BOCCARA Art Gallery. Running daily from 10am to 10pm until November 21, the contemporary art exhibition showcases Katya Leonovich’s New York City Movement collection and Denis Ouch’s Banana Gun collection.

BOCCARA Art Gallery, Gate Avenue, DIFC. Daily until November 21. 10am to 10pm. Free to attend. boccara.com

