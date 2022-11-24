The gorgeous Anantara property boasts 174 guest rooms, including a collection of overwater villas with private pools

While there’s no shortage of amazing hotels in the UAE, we’re definitely here for a few more, especially when they remind us of an exotic Maldives escape. While Ras Al Khaimah is not traditionally compared to the honeymoon island destination, it soon might be with the addition of Anantara Mina Al Arab.

Set to open in 2023, this stunning Anantara eco-resort will be located in the new Mina Al Arab district along the coast of Ras Al Khaimah. When it’s complete, it will boast 174 guest rooms, suites and – the part that’s really caught our eye – overwater villas (Maldivian style).

There will also be an overwater lagoon restaurant serving Thai cuisine, as well as a seafood grill, and a beach and pool bar. There’s an outdoor swimming pool, as well as mini pools in many of the rooms. Guests will be welcome to relax in their sanctuary or keep active at the health club, which includes a gym, aerobics and yoga studios, squash and tennis courts.

For the more adventurous guests, Ras Al Khaimah is a hub of activity, from exploring the stunning seascape, to climbing mountains and zip lining through Jebel Jais. There will be plenty of water sports to try, as well as a discovery and eco-learning centre, which will offer birdwatching and stargazing.

If relaxing is at the top of your agenda, you’ll be able to unwind in the stunning luxury Anantara Spa. Designed by acclaimed interior designers Wilson Associates, the beautiful spa comes with a hammam room that looks fit for royalty.

Anantara also plans to open a resort in Sharjah the following year. From late 2024, guests will be able to enjoy the stunning 233 rooms and suites at Anantara Sharjah Resort, complete with beachfront swimming pool and signature overwater restaurant.

Anantara Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah, opening 2023. anantara.com