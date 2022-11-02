Back to our table, we’re ready for some nibbles. We share chips and guac (Dhs67), a side of cornbread (Dhs23) and Claw’s signature buffalo shrimp (Dhs69). The guacamole is prepped tableside, accompanied by an entertaining dancing waiter. It’s prepared just to our liking – not super spicy with a nice balance of onion, tomato, and avocado. The buffalo shrimp is thinly battered – which we’re told is all made in-house – and has just the right amount of kick to it.

Last but not least we share a mango-flavoured ‘Lagerita’ (Dhs62) – a large icy combination of beer and margarita. It was a little bit sour but overall packed a serious punch. To round the evening out we finish with a peanut butter chocolate s’more (Dhs39), a decadent dish, but worth every bite. Made with homemade marshmallows and cookies, it was a ridiculously tasty way to finish the evening.

What’s On verdict: A good vibe with the potential to become our new regular. It’s a hoot!

Claw BBQ, Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, 12pm to 2am weekdays, 12pm to 3am weekends. Tel: (0)4 577 4357. @clawbbq