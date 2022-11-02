Bar of the Month: Claw BBQ, The Pavilion JBR
An all-American bar with plenty of atmosphere…
Claw BBQ has everything needed to be a great all-American bar. Pool table? Check. Good music? Check. Delicious food and drinks? You guessed it, check again. As we walk in, we’re greeted by friendly staff and a lively atmosphere, ready to indulge in a fun night out.
We start the night with two cocktails, ‘lychee blossom’ (Dhs63) and ‘hurricane’ (Dhs55), both of which were flavourful without being overly strong. The lychee blossom had notes of hibiscus and was well-presented, served in a martini glass. Hurricane, which came in a mason jar, was equally refreshing, blending different flavours of orange for a fruity taste.
The venue is creatively designed with a welcoming outdoor-indoor area that’s perfect to enjoy throughout the cooler months. The ground floor is scattered with TV screens for all your sporting needs, with booth-style seating as well as high tables and bar stools. And what visit to Claw is complete without a ride on the Bucking Bronco? There’s also giant Jenga, a beer pong table, and pinball machines. Upstairs, there’s a private dining area, which groups can hire out, complete with its own bar.
Back to our table, we’re ready for some nibbles. We share chips and guac (Dhs67), a side of cornbread (Dhs23) and Claw’s signature buffalo shrimp (Dhs69). The guacamole is prepped tableside, accompanied by an entertaining dancing waiter. It’s prepared just to our liking – not super spicy with a nice balance of onion, tomato, and avocado. The buffalo shrimp is thinly battered – which we’re told is all made in-house – and has just the right amount of kick to it.
Last but not least we share a mango-flavoured ‘Lagerita’ (Dhs62) – a large icy combination of beer and margarita. It was a little bit sour but overall packed a serious punch. To round the evening out we finish with a peanut butter chocolate s’more (Dhs39), a decadent dish, but worth every bite. Made with homemade marshmallows and cookies, it was a ridiculously tasty way to finish the evening.
What’s On verdict: A good vibe with the potential to become our new regular. It’s a hoot!
Claw BBQ, Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, 12pm to 2am weekdays, 12pm to 3am weekends. Tel: (0)4 577 4357. @clawbbq