Tis’ the season…

It’s finally that festive time of year when you dig out the Christmas decorations, place an order for a tree, list out gift ideas and make plans with your loved one.

While dinner plans and brunches fall under the last category on that list, don’t forget to add in some of these cool Christmas performances in Dubai that will truly put you in a jolly good spirit.

Santa’s Invitation

When: November 21 to 27

Where: Theatre by QE2

This festive musical is perfect for little ones. It follows a girl – a very good girl, called Holly who receives a special invitation to visit Santa and his elves at the North Pole. She sets off and meets a number of popular Christmas characters such as Rudolf, Frosty along the way and together they learn the values of being kind, brave and courageous. Of course, they come across a number of hurdles including the naughty Jack Frost who tries to stop them from getting to the North Pole. Will they make it to see Santa? You’ll have to grab your Santa hats and book your seats to find out.

Tickets will be available soon, but you can pre-register for your tickets here.

Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Nov 21 to 27, from Dhs89.10, theatrebyqe2.com

The Snow Queen

When: December 16 (5pm), 17 to 24 (11am and 3pm), 26 (3pm and 7pm)

Where: Theatre by QE2

For the fifth year running, the QE2 is running their production of ‘The Snow Queen, a Frozen Tale.’ An evil snow queen requires the heart of an innocent maiden to rejuvenate her powers and nothing will stop her from achieving her goal. She soon meets and tries to come between two young people in love and what follows is a snowy journey of love, music and magic.

Book your tickets here.

Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Dec 16 to 26 (except Dec 25), from Dhs89.10, theatrebyqe2.com

The Nutcracker

When: December 16 and 17

Where: Dubai Opera

The popular performing arts centre in Downtown Dubai is bringing back the popular ballet The Nutcracker. Audience members will go on a journey back in time to the world of Clara, her beloved nutcracker doll, and the magician Drosselmeyer. Expect popular Tchaikovsky scores including Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and The Waltz of the Flowers.

Book your tickets here.

The Nutcracker, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 16 and 17, ticket prices start from Dhs350. Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Elf The Musical

When: December 17 to 24

Where: Dubai Opera

Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf The Musical is coming to Dubai this December. All the way from London’s West End, the musical is based on the beloved film which follows Buddy the Elf as he goes on an adventure to discover his birth father and true identity. The 80-minute long, must-see musical by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills is suitable for all ages and the perfect festive family experience.

Book your tickets here.

Elf The Musical, The Theatre at Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai. December 17 to 24, from Dhs100. feverup.com

Candlelight: Christmas on Piano

When: December 17 and 18

Where: Alliance Française

We may not have fireplaces here in Dubai, but this show certainly comes close. In December, Candlelight concerts is hosting a Christmas-themed night at Alliance Française in Dubai where you will listen to festive melodies from a pianist. Expect to hear classic Christmas music plus tunes from Harry Potter (Hedwig’s Theme), from Glasgow theme (Love Actually), and much more. There are three shows per day: 5pm, 7pm and 9pm. Prices start from Dhs120.

Book your tickets here.

Candlelight: Christmas on Piano, Alliance Française, Oud Metha, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 335 8712. feverup.com

The Sound of Christmas

When: December 21 and 22

Where: Dubai Opera

The Dubai Opera Big Band are back this Christmas, this time with your most loved festive tunes. The crew will be belting out Santa Baby, Jingle Bell Rocks, All I Want For Christmas Is You and much more. Don’t forget your Santa hats and your pure festive spirit. Book your tickets here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 21 and 22, ticket prices start from Dhs350. Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com