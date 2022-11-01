Brace your ‘elves, the festive season is here…

Now that Halloween is over its officially time to start decking the halls. Dubai is packed with plenty of things to make your Christmas season merry and bright. From Christmas brunches to Christmas tree lightings at winter markets and more, there’s just so much to do.

But, the festive season starts at home and the Christmas tree is always one of our favourite parts. Whether it’s decked in lights or tinsel, finished with a fairy or a star, we’ve found the best places to buy your Christmas tree in Dubai.

Real trees…

Ace Hardware

Starting price: Dhs449 (special pre-order price available from November 1 to 16).

Popular with seasoned expats, Ace Hardware is already well-stocked when it comes to all things festive. Their fresh Christmas trees are priced at Dhs399 (pre-order price) for a tree standing at 150 to 180 centimetres. The larger trees standing between 180 centimetres and 210 centimetres are priced at Dhs499 (pre-order price). While the largest trees of a height between 210 centimetres and 240 centimetres are priced at Dhs599 (pre-order price). For an additional Dhs109, add a stand to your cart. Delivery starts from November 23 until December 4. Want a fake tree from Ace Hardware? Scroll down.

Ace Hardware (two locations) Sheikh Zayed Road (near Times Square Center) and Dubai Festival City. Tel (800) 275223. aceuae.com

Boutique Christmas Tree

Starting price: Dhs620

Boutique Christmas Trees are an independent, family-owned business that began in London in 2015. In 2020, the company expanded into exporting, supplying and selling premium Christmas trees in Dubai. For a tree with no decoration, prices start from Dhs620. On the website though, you can also find a number of beautifully decorated trees with a kit for a starting price of Dhs1,570. There are a number of themed kits available that include 40 ornaments to add to your tree when you start to decorate. Add a stand for an extra Dhs135. Opt for home delivery for Dhs100 which will start on December 1, or pick it up for free from Warehouse/Irony Home (Mall of Emirates).

Christmas Trees UAE

Starting price: Dhs515 (until stocks last)

This family-run business brings a range of Fraser Fir trees from Quebec, Canada to the region each year. They can deliver straight to your door, and prices start from Dhs515 for a 150-centimetre tree. You’ll need to purchase the stand separately for Dhs150. Orders with the family business have been made as early as October, so if you want one, fill in this form here quickly to avoid disappointment. Save some dirhams and opt for a pick-up at Oleander branch in Dubai (Jumeriah Beach Road).

Christmas Trees UAE, facebook.com/christmastreesuae

Kibsons

Starting price: Dhs216.75 (special pre-order price available for a limited time)

Kibsons is currently taking pre-orders for its real Christmas trees from sustainable farms in Denmark. A 150 to a 175-centimetre tree will cost you Dhs216.75 (pre-order price). A taller tree standing at 175 centimetres to 200 centimetres will cost you Dhs361.25 (pre-order price). The largest available trees standing at 200 to 225 centimetres will cost Dhs467.50 making Kibsons one of the most affordable real trees we’ve seen. You can pre-order your base, too, for Dhs60(or Dhs70 if you have a larger tree). Kibsons will deliver between November 29 and December 3. Get your pre-orders in soon as stocks are limited. Once the Christmas season is over, the team will even collect your tree and recycle it for you in an effort to help the community and the environment. ⁠

Kibsons, kibsons.com

Artificial trees…

Ace Hardware

Starting price: Dhs239

For a PVC artificial tree at Ace Hardware, prices start from as little as Dhs37 for a tree standing at a height of 90 centimetres, while larger trees standing at a height of 180 centimetres will cost Dhs239. A number of options are available including trees decked with pinecones and cherries, covered in snow, etc.

Ace Hardware (two locations) Sheikh Zayed Road (near Times Square Center) and Dubai Festival City. Tel (800) 275223. aceuae.com

Home Centre

Starting price: Dhs199 (for slim a Christmas tree)

Home Centre goes all out when it comes to festive decor for the home. A tree standing at 240 centimetres will cost you Dhs799 while a slim Christmas tree will cost you Dhs199. A number of options are available from trees decorated with berries and cones to snow and more, so make sure you check them all out before you make your purchase. While you’re at it, don’t forget to add a couple of festive decors to the cart, too.

Home Centre, various locations including Mall of the Emirates, Oasis Mall and Mirdiff City Centre. Tel:(800) 694 633. homecentre.com

Ikea

Starting price: Dhs145 (for a 170-centimetre tree)

Offering just about everything imaginable for the home, it’s no surprise that you’ll find Ikea stocking trees of all shapes, sizes and materials over the festive season. A 210-centimetre tree is available for Dhs475.

Ikea, various locations – Dubai Festival City and Jebel Ali, Dubai. Tel:(04) 203 7555. ikea.com

Carrefour

Starting price: Dhs300 (for a 210-centimetre tree)

You can find plenty of artificial trees across the many Carrefour stores in Dubai. They don’t all stock them, with the larger selections in the city stores and hypermarkets, and a big selection available online. They’re also a popular option for reasonably priced decorations and lights, too.

Carrefour, various locations including Sports City, City Centre Deira and Ibn Battuta. Contact individual stores for availability. carrefouruae.com

Fancy trees…

Irony Home

Starting price: Dhs750 (for a 150-centimetre tree).

If you’re really looking to wow your festive guests, there are a few better options than Irony Home. The luxury interiors and furniture store will provide the ultimate Christmas dressing experience. Their festive range is one of the city’s most lavish, but you’ll need to be prepared to pay a hefty amount for a Christmas tree kit and a tree.

Irony Home, Mall of the Emirates, Fashion Dome, beside Al Halabi Restaurant, Mall of the Emirates. Tel: (04) 343 7886. ironyhome.com

Reflections

Starting price: Dhs402 (for a 180-centimetre tree)

For festive fanatics that really take the season seriously, Reflections is the best place to get kitted out. Their Al Quoz warehouse is a winter wonderland of trees, trimmings, illuminations and festive figures. Although mainly used to dress restaurants and hotels, they’re open to doing full home deck-outs too. Is it really even the holiday season if you don’t have a living room filled with polar bears and penguins?

Reflections, Street 22, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (04) 347 0542. reflectionsuae.com

Crate & Barrel

Starting price: Dhs799 (for a 185-centimetre tree)

A wonderful home furnishing retailer that at Christmastime becomes a winter wonderland full of beautiful ornaments, wreaths galore and home goods you didn’t know you needed at Christmas. The beautiful home shop has a whole host of different shapes and sizes of Christmas trees for you to choose from. Black forest inspired trees standing at 210-centimetres will cost you Dhs1,119, while a Herwood inspired trees standing at 230-centimeteres will cost Dhs1,199.

Crate & Barrel, various locations around the UAE, crateandbarrel.ae

