Squeeze the last few days of festive magic out of the season…

The straight-from-a-snowglobe winter wonderland at Expo City has been a huge success this season. So much so, that the festive extravaganza has been extended until Thursday January 12.

Inside, there’s snow, fairground games, a letter-to-Santa station, toy factory, ice-themed climbing wall, zipline, giant gingerbread men, and the chance to meet Santa and Mrs Claus. So, if you’re still clinging on to Christmas, here’s a great place to do it.

Entry into Expo City, the winter wonderland, and Santa’s grotto is completely free, with some activities and workshops ticketed. It’s open from 3pm to 11pm until January 8, and 3pm to 9pm until January 12.

Watch as the festivities unfold with a mix of magical shows and a traditional Christmas market. Take the little ones to meet the real Santa, get a picture with the giant gingerbread men on your way to the snow globe at Al Wasl Plaza, sing-along to your favourite Christmas tunes by the toy soldier band, or glide around the rink.

Pick up handmade gifts such as a customised teddy bear from the Build-a-Bear Workshop, tie-dye station, family-trees, and gingerbread decorating. Although Expo City’s Christmas market doesn’t perhaps have a huge amount of food and beverage options, visitors can still grab a bite to eat from La Serre’s food truck, Ecco Italian restaurant, Al Baik, Adrift Burger, Al Fanar Emirati restaurant, and Arabica coffee.

Expo City Dubai, Mobility District. until January 12. Free for all ages. Pet-friendly. expocitydubai.com

Images: Provided