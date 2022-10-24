Lights, camera, action…

This annual film festival hosted by Sharjah Art Foundation is back again for its fifth year. Sharjah Film Platform 5 is dedicated to providing a showcase opportunity for independent cinema, which utilises different approaches to film and art. This festival is centred around Mirage City Cinema, Sharjah’s open-air theatre in the emirate’s historical quarter.

Showcasing a diverse line-up of feature-length and short films, SFP5 will cover three different genres of filmmaking, narrative, documentary, and experimental. This 10-day event will screen a range of regional and international films, and host talks by filmmakers and industry professionals as well as musical concerts and mixers. 25 films will be debuted, which were all selected through an international screening process.

Single tickets are Dhs30, providing you access to individual screenings. A Festival pass will offer you access to all screenings costing you Dhs120. Student tickets will cost you Dhs20 for a single screening and a student festival pass will be Dhs80.

Make sure to buy your tickets and grab your favourite cinema snacks…

The SFP will award films based on the Best Narrative, Best Documentary and Best Experimental categories. This will be determined by a jury, with the awards being announced on the festival’s last day.

The film screening will open with Payal Kapadia’s documentary, A Night of Knowing Nothing (2021), which won the Golden Eye at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Additionally, the programme will also include the world premiere of Mariam Alserkal and Maaria Sayed’s, Unveiling Selma (2022). This picture focuses on the daily life of Selma who lives in rural UAE until she decides to take a stand for herself.

All the important details…

From Friday October 21 to Sunday 30 October, this film festival will be held in three venues: Mirage City Cinema, Sharjah Institute of Theatrical Arts and Gallery 4 of Mureijah Art Spaces.

SFP offers a range of tickets from festival passes to discounted student tickets. All tickets can be booked online or at the festival venue or box offices before the screenings.

Sharjah Film Platform 5, Various venues, Fri October 21 to Sun 30 October, from Dhs20, @sharjahart

Images: Provided