As announced by the United Arab Emirates Cabinet…

If you’re planning an outing with loved ones or making travel plans for 2023, it will be helpful to have a list of upcoming UAE public holidays.

From New Year’s Day to UAE National Day, here are all the public holidays in UAE in 2023 for both the private and public sectors as approved by the UAE Cabinet.

New Year’s Day

Every year, January 1 is a public day off for the UAE for both the private and public sectors. January 1, 2023 is a Sunday. The first working day of the year will begin on Monday, January 2.

Eid Al Fitr

After the Holy Month of Ramadan, it’s the first Eid holiday of the year – Eid al Fitr. In 2023, Eid Al Fitr is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

Arafat Day

Arafat Day falls on Dhul Hijjah 9. It is the first day of Eid al Adha.

Eid Al Adha

The following day after Arafat Day marks the start of Eid al Adha. It is the second and the larger of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12.

According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place.

Hijri New Year

Hijri New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year. In 2023, it falls on Friday, July 21. It is also known as Islamic New Year.

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday

Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawi is listed on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Commemoration Day and UAE National Day

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1, which is a Friday in 2023.

Immediately after this, UAE celebrates National Day which falls on December 2 and 3, which is a Saturday and Sunday. This means it will be a three-day weekend for those of us who enjoy a two-day weekend.

