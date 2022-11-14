3- 2- 1 – Happy New Year!

We’re already on the countdown to New Year’s Eve, and if you’re wondering where to toast to the biggest night of the year in Dubai, then look no further. Here are all the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dubai 2022.

Dhs999 and under

Address Dubai Marina

The hotel’s constellation ballroom transforms into an adults-only NYE party with live entertainment, a huge buffet and free-flowing drinks.

Address Dubai Marina, 9pm to 3am, Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs750 with house drinks, Dhs950 with premium drinks. Tel: (04) 4367777. @addressdubaimarina

Aprons & Hammers

Celebrate NYE with buckets of crabs, prawns and mussels at the What’s On multi-awarding casual seafood spot Aprons & Hammers. Its location right on JBR beach makes for a great location to see the fireworks, too.

The Beach opposite JBR, noon to late, from Dhs545. Tel: (04) 456888. @apronsandhammers

Azur

The original Raffles Dubai has a trio of NYE events taking place within its hotel, including a lovely family-friendly buffet at Azur. Guests are welcome to head to the pool deck just before the clock strikes to witness the spectacular Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Raffles Dubai, Wafi, 8pm to midnight, Dhs595 with three-hour drinks package, Dhs425 with soft drinks, Dhs210 children aged seven to 11 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (04) 324 8888. raffles.com

Barasti Beach Stadium

The Barasti Beach Stadium opens at 7pm for its NYE Ritual with Canadian DJ A-Trak centre stage. He’ll be joined by flame throwers, C02 Canons, and laser light shows, naturally.

Le Meridian Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, from 7pm, Dhs650 with house drinks, Dhs10,000 (VIP tables for 10 people, redeemable on food and drink from 8pm to 3am). Tel: (04) 318 1313. @barastibeach

Bar Du Port

Welcome in the New Year with a touch of old Hollywood glamour, as Bar Du Port presents The Golden Age. Dress to impress as you prepare to walk down the red carpet, then enjoy a four-course dinner and free-flowing drinks before the fireworks begin.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour Pier Club, from 7pm, from Dhs800 for bar seats, Dhs1,000 (inside), Dhs1,200 (outside). Tel: (050) 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Basko

Enjoy the life of a celeb at Basko where paparazzi are on standby to snap your picture at the entrance. Inside, it’s a glamorous affair with retro disco jams.

Al A’amal St, Business Bay, 7pm to 9pm (first seating), 9pm to 4am (second seating), Dhs990 (indoors), Dhs1,200 (outdoors). TelL (04) 582 4242. @baskodubai

BB Social Dining

BB’s is hosting a house party celebrating three decades of music – the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. All three floors are set to have its own live band, playing hits from each decade to create the ultimate house party vibes. Unlimited pass-around canapes and cocktails are served all night.

Gate Village 8, DIFC, from 7pm, Dhs750 per person. Tel: (04) 407 4444. @bbdifc

Ben’s Farmhouse

Could the perfect place to ring in the New Year actually be at your house? If so, let Ben’s Farmhouse have the food covered with a traditional turkey box or a beef ribeye, duck fat roast potatoes, a selection of vegetables, plus the all-important cranberry jelly, gravy and bread sauce .

Ben’s Farmhouse, Dubai, from Dhs350 (serves two) up to Dhs1,260 (serves eight). Tel: (055) 500 8975. @bensfarmhouse

Bla Bla

Oysters, lobster rolls, miso black cod and lobster risotto make an appearance on the four-course NYE dinner at Bla Bla, with live music, entertainment performers and DJs keeping the party going. Dine on the terrace for a cracking view of Ain Dubai and the JBR fireworks. Elsewhere, down by the beach bar and pool and within The Tent at Bla Bla, pay Dhs500, fully redeemable on food and drink from 7pm to 3am.

The Beach opposite JBR, 7pm to 3am, Dhs700 per person (inside; four-course with three drinks), Dhs1,000 per person (outside; four-course with three drinks). Tel: (04) 584 4111. blabladubai.ae

Black Tap, Dubai Mall

Burgers and Burj Khalifa views this NYE. Black Tap offers a set menu with sharing wings or tenders, a range of appetisers, burgers, milkshakes, two craft mocktails and unlimited soft drinks.

Dubai Mall, from 8pm, Dhs200 (indoors), Dhs1,200 (indoor terrace), Dhs1,500 (terrace), Dhs1,700 (premium promenade seating). blacktapme.com

Bombay Borough

NYE at DIFC’s Bombay Borough features a selection of Indian ‘mezze,’ and a range of hot plates and grills, and at a competitive price, too.

Gate Village 3, DIFC, 9pm to 2am, Dhs495 with house drinks. Tel: (054) 9958296. @bombayborough_uae

The Cheeky Camel

JLT’s newest bar hosts NYE on its terrace, with music courtesy of The Cheeky Camel’s resident DJ. Food comprises a range of pub grub bites alongside a competitive drinks package.

Voco Bonnington Hotel, JLT, 8pm to 1am, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with premium drinks. Tel: (04) 356 0536. @thecheekycameldxb

Claw BBQ

It’s Americana gone wild at Claw BBQ inside Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. The lavish buffet features a carvery and seafood display among other hit American staples. Enjoy free-flow drinks and Prosecco, take a turn on the bucking bronco and dance the night away with DJ Graham on the decks.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to midnight, Dhs799 with soft drinks, Dhs999 with house drinks, Dhs599 for children aged six to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (04) 230 0054. @clawbbwthepalm

Double Tree Hilton Business Bay

Insta-friendly Republic Adda Bar and Lounge hosts a special Indian-inspired set menu from its Burj Khalifia-facing terrace.

Double Tree Hilton Business Bay, from 8pm, Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs895 with premium drinks, Dhs1,150 with platinum drinks, Dhs6,000 per table of four). Tel: (052) 924 7596. republic-adda-bar

Fi’lia

Party 70 floors up at Fi’Lia inside SLS Dubai, and enjoy topnotch culinary delights created as an ode to hearty Italian dishes. You’ll find homemade focaccia and steak tartare to truffle pizza, lemon risotto and gnocchi and caviar on the four-course family-style set menu with three hours free-flowing drinks. Masquerade dancers and a live jazz band complete with party vibe.

SLS Dubai, 7pm to 9pm (1st seating from Dhs599), 9.30pm to late (2nd seating from Dhs1,800). Tel: (04) 607 0737. @filiadubai

Garden on 8

Celebrate the arrival of the New Year in the heart of Media City. Jono from Dubai 92 provides guests with the best party anthems, starting from the ‘70s all the way to current hits.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 8pm to midnight, Dhs399 with buffet and drinks. Tel: (04) 4271000. @gardenon8

Global Village

You can celebrate the New Year a whopping seven times at Global Village as it synchronises with the time zones of different destinations around the world. Each celebration will be recognised with a special countdown at the Main Stage and a fireworks display. Festivities begin at 8pm coinciding with the New Year in the Philippines, then Thailand at 9pm, Bangladesh at 10pm, India at 10.30pm, Pakistan at 11pm, UAE at midnight, and lastly Turkey at 1am.

Global Village, celebrations from 8pm, from Dhs25. Tel: (0)4 362 4114. globalvillage.ae

Goose Island Tap House

The What’s On Award-winning pub in Five Jumeirah Village promises a back-to-basics vibe to ring in the New Year, with foodie treats and plenty of fun games.

Five Jumeirah Village, Dhs399 with drinks, Dhs499 with drinks, tapas and dessert. Tel: (04) 455 9989. @fivejumeirahvillage

Grand Millennium Business Bay

Beau Rivage Bistro takes you back in time to the Roaring Twenties this NYE. Channel your inner Gatsby and enjoy cooking stations and live entertainment, before seeing the Burj Khalifa light show.

Grand Millennium Business Bay, 8pm to 2am, Dhs695 with soft drinks, Dhs895 with house drinks, Dhs1,150 with bubbly, half-price for children six to 12 years. Tel: (056) 682 9268. @grandmillennium_businessbay

The H Dubai

The H Bar is hosting an NYE pre-party for revellers who are looking to avoid the traffic and start the festivities early. From 3.30pm, enjoy two hours of unlimited house drinks for Dhs189.

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, from 3.30pm, Dhs189. Tel: (04) 501 8644. hhoteldubai.com

Hampstead Bakery & Cafe

Reserve your table Downtown at Hampstead Bakery & Cafe and you’ll have a great view of the Burj Khalifa. The quintessential West London-inspired eatery is offering a three-course set menu.

Downtown Dubai, from 7pm, Dhs800 (inside), Dhs1,000 (terrace). Tel: (050) 583 0155. @hampsteadbakeryandcafe

Hilton Dubai Habtoor City

A circus-themed NYE party with a big international dinner buffet at The Market.

Hilton Dubai Habtoor City, 8pm to 1am, Dhs390 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with house drinks, Dhs149 for children five to 12 years. Tel: (054) 3759558. @hiltondubaiahc

Ikigai Restaurant + Bar

There’s a special omakazi Japanese sharing menu and live entertainment at Ikigai’s Ice party. This is a good option for those with The Entertainer, as the house drinks package is on the App.

Millennium Place Hotel, Dubai Marina, 8pm to midnight, Dhs299 with food, Dhs599 with house drinks, Dhs799 with sake. Tel: (04) 550 8114. @ikigaidubai

Ka’ak Al Manara Bakery & Café

Board games, live music, mezze, clear view of the fireworks and Ka’ak Al Manara’s delicious Lebanese baked goods – this is lovely low-key NYE option.

Ka’ak Al Manara Bakery & Café At Al Wasl, Dhs399 (indoors), Dhs529 (outdoors), Dhs200 for children three to 12 years, under-threes free. Tel: (800) 522 563. @kaakalmanara

Lah Lah

The annual NYE brunch in Lah Lah is a popular choice, particularly for those living in The Greens. There’s an impressive outdoor space overlooking the city and entertainment courtesy of the venue’s resident DJ. Meanwhile, food features an assortment of sashimi and a special seafood tower. Mains include wagyu rib eye steak, lamb rack or oven roasted duck breast.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Green, 8pm to 1am, Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs595 with house drinks, Dhs695 with sparkling, Dhs795 with bubbly. Tel: (04) 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Lao

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s popular Asian restaurant presents an exotic four-course meal on NYE, featuring the unique flavours of southeast Asia from dim sum to deep fried marinated fish.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs400 food only, Dhs600 with drink pairings. Tel: (04) 818 2222. @waldorfdubai

Latest Recipe

A laidback NYE party with an international buffet alongside lovely sea and garden views.

Le Meridian Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, 8.30pm to 12.30am, Dhs595 with house drinks, Dhs210 for children six to 12 years. Tel: (04) 511 7373. @lemeridienminaseyahi

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre

Live music, open-air cooking stations, and alfresco dining at Meridien Village Terrace for NYE.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with sparkling, Dhs595 premium. Tel: (04) 702 2455 @meridienvillageterrace

Lola Taberna Española

Tuck into a traditional set menu of tapas staples, lobster, truffle, and suckling pig at Dubai’s favourite Spanish hideout. An open bar promises free-flowing drinks all night. Plus, a flamenco dancer and DJ keeps the party going until midnight, followed by an epic after party until 3am.

Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, 8pm to 3am, Dhs699 per person. Tel: (04) 247 6688. @lolataberna

Lucky Voice

Sing in the New Year at Lucky Voice inside Grand Millennium Dubai Barsha Heights for just Dhs350 if you book before December 25.

Grand Millennium Dubai Barsha Heights, 8pm to 3am, from Dhs350. Tel: (04) 423 4170. @luckyvoicedubai

Mama Zonia

Celebrate NYE at Pier 7’s party spot Mama Zonia with a four-course set menu. Drinks are served until midnight, with a cash bar open until 3am.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 8pm to midnight. Dhs599 with soft drinks, Dhs999 with house drinks, Dhs1,119 with Prosecco. Tel: (04) 240 4747. @mamazoniadxb

The Mansion

Palm Jumeirah Village brings UK urban DJ Charlie Sloth and friends to help ring in the New Year at the hotel’s hip nightclub The Mansion.

Five Jumeirah Village, 10pm to 1am, Dhs799 per person with house drinks and canapes, Dhs500 for walk-ins after midnight (including five drinks). Tel: (04) 455 9989. @fivejumeirahvillage

Manzil Downtown

Manzil’s beautiful courtyard serves traditional Arabic cuisine from its a la carte menu while a house DJ spins through to the early hours.

Manzil Downtown, Downtown Dubai, 9pm to 1am, Dhs750 per person. Tel: (04) 428 5888. @manzildowntown

McGettigan’s JLT

Not only is there an epic celebration to welcome in the New Year on Dubai time but McGettigan’s JLT gears up for countdown number two to ring in 2023 on UK and Ireland time at 4am. That’s double the fun and celebration. Expect great food and free-flowing drinks.

McGettigan’s JLT, 8pm to midnight, from Dhs299. Tel: (04) 356 0470. @mcgettigansjlt

Miss Tess Dubai

Quirky Asian street food spot Miss Tess celebrates NYE with a special evening brunch packed with Miss Tess favourites, live entertainment and a pretty decent view of the Burj Kjhalifa fireworks from the terrace.

Taj Dubai, Business Bay, from 7pm, Dhs998 (indoors), Dhs1,489 (outdoors). Tel: (050) 498 8505. @misstessdubai

Paramount Hotel Midtown

There’s a trio of exciting NYE parties at the Paramount Hotel Midtown, but for sky-high celebrations, your best bet is Malibu Sky Bar with live cooking stations and a fabulous view of the Dubai skyline.

Paramount Hotel Midtown, 8pm onwards, Dhs650 food only, Dhs999 with house drinks (standing), Dhs1,250 with bubbly (standing), Dhs1,250 with sparkling and house wine (lounge area), Dhs1,750 bubbly (VIP). Tel: (04) 248 3333. @paramountmidtownhotel

Paros

The best rooftop bar in JLT offers spectacular views of Dubai’s NYE fireworks. Enjoy them alongside the venue’s Mediterranean-style live stations, including ceviche, sliders, gyros, and dessert.

Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, from 7pm, from Dhs599 per person. Tel: (04) 574 1111. @taj.jtl

Positano

Italian hotspot Positano serves authentic coastal Italian cuisine fresh pasta, pizza, salads, seafood and meat dishes.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, 6pm to midnight, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Santè Ria

Latin fun and a sharing-style brunch with live stations, plus unlimited house drinks from Dhs599 this NYE.

The First Collection at Jumeriah Village Circle, 8pm to midnight, Dhs599 (inside), Dhs699 (outdoors). Tel: (04) 275 6630. @santeriadubai

Samakje

The contemporary Lebanese seafood restaurant on The Pointe serves an assortment of seafood dishes from its terrace with packages starting from Dhs850.

The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, noon to late, from Dhs850. Tel: (04) 584 6777. @samakjedubai

Sucre

This Buenos Aires gala dinner is a black tie affair with a minimum spend from the a la carte menu and live music by resident DJ Andor Gabriel.

DIFC, from 9pm, Dhs800 minimum spend for 16 years and above. Tel: (04) 340 0829. sucredubai.com

Tides

Celebrate NYE with an exclusive-access secret party in DIFC, with free-flowing Premium drinks and music by DJ Fedde. With a capacity of only 60 guests, this is the most exclusive NYE affair in DIFC, hidden below Marea.

Gate Village 7, DIFC, 9pm to midnight, Dhs499 per person. Tel: (04) 583 6366. @tidesbar

Vault

Located on the 71st and 72nd floor of the world’s tallest five-star hotel, few places can rival the views from Vault. Indulge in canapes and house drinks packages and DJ entertainment. Over 21s only.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, 6pm to midnight, Dhs500 with house drinks (bar counter), Dhs1,000 with house drinks (sea view), Dhs1,500 with house drinks (Burj Khalifa view).. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Vero

Welcome the New Year at Vero as they host a special five-course set menu featuring chef Andrea’s modern Italian specialities. Expect live entertainment courtesy of an Italian singer and DJ, and a wonderful view of the fireworks display from the beach.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, 8pm to 11.30pm, Dhs800 per person (indoors), Dhs1,000 per person (outdoors). Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @verodxb

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

Fancy NYE in Monaco? Well, at Vida Dubai Marina and Yacht Club, it’s about as close as you’ll get. Celebrate into the early hours with live music, private cabana, drinks and bites. The after-party then takes place on the pool terrace.

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, 9pm to 2am, Dhs599 with soft drinks, Dhs799 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 550 8888. vidahotels.com

Wet Deck

Candypants and Wet Deck collide for the ultimate NYE beach party with live entertainment, food, drink, roaming acts and unstoppable entertainment all night long. Drinks packages are available until 3am.

W Dubai – The Palm, 8pm to midnight,Dhs499 early bird, Dhs699 regular, Dhs999 walk in, dhs40 to add champagne, Tel: (04) 245 5800. @wetdeckdubai

Dhs1,000 to 2,999



Address Beach Resort

With an ensemble of singers, dancers, and a saxophonist to entertain guests, there won’t be a dull moment throughout the night at this Great Gasby-themed soirée at Li’Brasil. All packages include food and unlimited drinks.

Address Beach Resort, 8pm to midnight, Dhs2,888 (indoors), Dhs3,888 (outdoors), Dhs4,888 (premium terrace). Tel: (04) 879 8866. @addressbeachresort

Aura Skypool Lounge

Party in the sky at Aura Skypool, the iconic Palm destination, overlooking spectacular 360-degree views of Dubai’s firework-lit skyline. Guests can share a bottle of bubbly between two while enjoying a selection of chef Craig Best’s pan-Asian party treats, comprising savoury snacks, Japanese rolls and light bites and cocktails as live performances and Aura’s resident DJ provide the entertainment.

Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 2am, from Dhs2,750 per person. Tel: (04) 5662121. @auraskypool.dubai

Address Boulevard

The Lobby Lounge plays host to the adults-only NYE celebrations this year with a live band, dinner and panoramic views of Burj Khalifa from the terrace.

Address Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, 6.30pm to 1am, Dhs1,500 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 5618152. @addressboulevard

Address Sky View

Over at Address Sky View, Deck Too hosts a gala dinner with stunning views of Burj Khalifa. Book before December 15 to receive a 15 per cent discount.

Address Sky View, 7pm to 2am, Dhs2,995 with premium drinks, half-price for children aged six to 12. Under-sixes free. Tel: (04) 873 8888 @addressskyview

Akira Back

Award-winning Japanese fusion is the star of this fantastic evening brunch with live entertainment and that fabulous view of the city skyline. The party continues after midnight with a special Dhs800 package until 3am.

W Dubai – The Palm, 8pm to midnight, from Dhs1,400 (prices vary based on location and views). Tel: (04) 245 5800. @akirabackdubai

Amazónico

Amazónico transforms into a Studio 54-inspired party with twinkling disco balls, neon lights and installations. Latin-American signature dishes are served as the resident DJs and drummers pump their signature electro-pical beats for the ultimate NYE Jungle Fever experience.

DIFC, 6pm to 8.30pm (first seating, no minimum spend), 9.30pm to 3am (second seating, Dhs1,500 per person minimum spend). Tel: (04) 571 3999. @amazonicodubai

Andaz Dubai the Palm

At La Coco, jump into an NYE Miami Vice party with a DJ and dancers by the beach and unobstructed views of the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab fireworks. Food-wise, there’s a four-course sharing menu featuring short ribs and lobster risotto.

Andaz Dubai the Palm, 7.30pm to 1am, Dhs1,599 (indoors), Dhs1,799 (terrace). Other packages available. Tel: (04) 581 1281. @andazdubaithepalm

The Beach House

The multi-award-winning restaurant at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort hosts an international buffet with live stations and a seafood bar. Grab a drink from the open bar and enjoy the festivities at The Beach House.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, 8pm to 2am, Dhs1,600 with soft drinks, Dhs2,100 with sparkling, Dhs1,200 for children/teenagers aged five to 20. Tel: (04) 567 8999. @anantaradubai

88 Terrace

DJ, live band, fortune teller, acrobats, dancers and more. The list of entertainment at 88 Terrace’s Magic 8 Ball NYE bash reads more like a quirky festival. Its vistas over JBR and the Palm means front-row views to the fireworks.

Bluewaters Island, from 8pm, Dhs2,000 (Palm view), Dhs3,000 (360-degree view). Tel: (056) 881 6888. @88terrace

Boardwalk

Enjoy live entertainment on the iconic Boardwalk deck and a seven-course set menu complete with a front row seat for Park Hyatt’s unmissable fireworks display.

Dubai Creek Resort, 8pm to 1am, Dhs1,150 with house drinks, Dhs1,375 with sparkling (and priority seating), Dhs295 for children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 6021814. @boardwalkdubai

The Birdcage

The Birdcage is geared up to take guests back in time to the ‘70s funk era complete with the signature pink neon lights, sparkling disco balls, and not to forget, live entertainment playing funky disco classics and Motown beats. There’ll be cocktails and unlimited drinks, and an assortment of Latin-inspired bites and canapes, too.

Pullman Dubai Downtown, 8pm to 3am, Dhs1,199 with soft drinks, Dhs1,399 with house drinks, Dhs1,799 with premium drinks. Tel: (050) 213 5827. @birdcagedubai

Buddha-Bar

The OG party spot, Buddha-Bar is serving its famous pan-Asian signature favourites while the resident DJ spins. Great for couples or friends. Over 16s only.

Grosvenor House Dubai, 8pm to 2am, Dhs1,800 with soft drinks, Dhs2,000 with house drinks and sparkling. Tel: (04) 317 6000. @buddhabardubai

Cabana

At Address Dubai Mall’s popular Cabana restaurant, dance into the early hours within an Arabian night-themed party with lively entertainment, good food and views of Burj Khalifa.

Address Dubai Mall, 6.30pm to 2am, Dhs2,750 with house drinks, half-price for children aged six to 11 years, under-fives free. Tel: (04) 438650. @addressdubaimall

Clap

What better place to soak in the NYE ambience than CLAP Dubai along with its fantastic rooftop terrace, the largest in DIFC? After midnight, it’s onto Ongaku to dance the night away at this cool speakeasy.

DIFC, from 9pm, Dhs1,200 per person (minimum spend). Tel: (04) 569 3820. @clapdxb

Cinque

Chef Mauro di Leo has curated a special fun-fine dining Italian menu, inspired by his Sicilian roots. Dive into a sea of flavours with a specially curated festive menu and choose to dine inside or alfresco to enjoy those all-important views of the fireworks.

Five Palm Jumeirah, from dhs1,500 (indoors), Dhs1,800 (outdoors), Dhs2,500 (pool rooftop deck), Dhs750 for children. Additional Dhs300 per person for entry to Praia afterparty (incl one glass of bubbly). Tel: (04) 455 9989. @fivepalmjumeirah

Coya

In celebration of its Golden Inca Empire NYE theme, guests are encouraged to wear gold for the festivities where a tasting menu of Latin American bites and Incan-inspired cocktail creations are served.

Four Seasons Restaurant Village, Dhs1,000 per person, Dhs2,000 per person on VIP terrace. Tel: (04) 316 9600. @coyadubai

Eunoia by Carine

Featuring 110 seats and spectacular ocean views, Eunoia by Carine is a solid location to ring in the New Year. Couples can enjoy a special four-course menu featuring foie gras mousse with dried fruits, lobster fritters and braised wagyu short rib with sweet selections including cherry, vanilla and ricotta bombe Alaska.

Hyatt Centric Jumeriah Dubai, La Mer Beach, from 8pm, Dhs1,100 per couple, with optional add-on drinks packages from Dhs250 for five hours. Tel: (04) 302 1241. @eunoiabycarine

Firelake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

Firelake hosts an NYE backyard dinner with modern American food and drink and a great view to see the fireworks from 11.30pm (with a complimentary glass of bubbly included).

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, 7pm to 2am, Dhs1,350 with soft drinks, Dhs1,750 with premium drinks, Dhs695 children aged six to 12. Tel: (054) 583 405. @radissonblu

Five Palm Jumeirah

Soak up those Five beach vibes this NYE with a beach barbecue at Beach by Five. Dress to impress and enjoy a line-up of entertainment, including a live band and DJ sets.

Five Palm Jumeirah, from dhs2,500 with house drinks, Dhs3,000 for premium drinks, Dhs1,000 for children. Tel: (04) 455 9989. @fivepalmjumeirah

Flamingo Room by tashas

Bid farewell to 2022 by dancing to the tunes of resident DJ Dimitris Ntioukad & De Cruz African Jazz Band and enjoying stellar dishes from the a la carte menu.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, from 8pm, Dhs1,200 per person (minimum spend). Tel: (04) 2447278. @flamingoroombytashas

Geales

Top British seafood spot Geales is whipping up a delicious sharing seafood set menu for guests this NYE with a side of live music to keep the party going on past midnight.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, 8pm to 1am, Dhs950 with soft drinks, Dhs1,900 with house drinks, Dhs950 for children aged six to 12 years. Under-fives free. @gealesdubai

Habtoor Grand Resort

Habtoor Grand is going down the Gatsby route this NYE with music, food, dancing and live entertainment on the garden lawn.

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, 7am to 2am, Dhs850 with soft drinks, Dhs1,500 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 399 5000. @habtoorgrandresort

Hidemasa

New Japanese joint Hidemasa in Al Fattan Currency House is going big on drinks for NYE with bronze packages starting at Dhs2,500, including two bottles of house spirits and Patron for up to four people. Price includes a menu of Japanese delicacies.

Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, 8pm to 2am, from Dhs2,500 for up to four to Dhs10,000 for up to eight. Tel: (050) 235 9924. @hidemasa.dxb

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Introducing Ocean Terrace, Hilton’s new rooftop bar is a fun location to celebrate NYE this year. We’re promised a big buffet, live entertainment and an open bar.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 2am, Dhs1,850 (adults), Dhs1,200 teenagers aged 12 to 20 years, Dhs925 for children aged six to 12 years. Tel: (04) 230 0000. @hiltondubaipalm

Hotel Cartagena

Welcome 2023 in style and watch the sky light up this NYE from the 71st and 72nd floors at Hotel Cartagena. Dance to Ritmo Latino tunes as dancers parade around both floors. Food is served sharing-style, including an oyster amuse bouche, spicy octopus tiradito, churrasco ancho and more.

JW Marriott Marquis, Tower B, 72nd floor, Business Bay, Dubai, from Dhs1,500 to Dhs2,000. Tel: (050) 119 7743. @hotelcartagenadxb

Huqqa

A brilliant spot to see views of the fountains and fireworks, Huqqa in Dubai Mall promises live entertainment, DJ sets, tasty food from the a la carte menu and signature cocktails.

Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, from 8pm, from Dhs1,500 (indoor, second line, non-smoking) to Dhs3,500 (outdoor, first line, smoking). Tel: (800) 48772. @huqqame

Iris Dubai

The NYE party at cool club Iris Dubai is being dubbed as ‘The Great Iris’ with aerial shows and other live entertainment. There’s a minimum spend of Dhs1,000 per person with the standard a la carte menu available.

Meydan Grandstand, from Dhs1,000. Tel: (04) 334 3355. @irisdubai

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

JW Marriott Marquis’ NYE gala dinner takes place on the terrace of Aqua Poolside Grill & Bar. Dress to impress and enjoy an evening of opulence overlooking the city’s picturesque skyline with free-flowing drinks and live performances.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, 7pm to midnight, Dhs1,500 per person, Dhs750 for children six to 11 years, Dhs250 at the door from 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa

The luxury family resort hosts a glamourous ‘night under the stars’ to ring in 2023. The beautiful alfresco celebration promises an array of international cuisine and a plethora of live performances to enjoy with friends and family.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, 8pm to 1am, Dhs1,500 with soft drinks, Dhs2,300 with house drinks, Dhs1,500 for children aged six to 12 years. Under-fives free. @leroyalmeridiendubai

Level 42

Stellar views of Dubai, plus unlimited drinks and gourmet canapes at Level 42 inside the Shangri-La Dubai this NYE.

Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 8pm to 12.30am, Dhs1,900 or Dhs3,200 for premium access and Champagne. Tel: (04) 405 2703. @shangrila_dubai

Level 43 Sky Lounge

A four-course set menu with free-flowing drinks, a DJ, saxophonist and that Insta-famous rooftop view over Sheikh Zayed Road.

Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, 8pm to 3am, from Dhs1,700 to Dhs2,000. Tel: (056) 414 2213. @level43dubai

The London Project

Ring in the New Year with a lavish white and gold party on Bluewaters Island at The London Project. A four-course menu features dishes such as truffle ravioli, lobster salad and seafood arancini. Plus, there’s immersive live entertainment and free-flowing drinks.

Bluewaters Island, 8.30am to 12.30pm, from Dhs1,250 to Dhs2,450. Tel: (054) 306 1822. @thelondonprojectdubai

LPM Dubai

Dubai’s favourite French restaurant in DIFC invites diners to enjoy its a la carte menu on December 31. This year’s celebration is themed ‘La Folie Douce,’ meaning sweet madness and festivities begin at 6pm.

LPM Dubai, Gate Village No, 8, DIFC, from 6pm, Dhs1,200 excluding drinks. Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Maiden Shanghai

Expect delicious Chinese cuisine by Chef Bing along with a banging party atmosphere, incredible entertainment, champagne showers to ring in 2023, and a prime view of the fireworks.

Five Palm Jumeirah, from dhs1,500 to Dhs3,000, Dhs800 for children. Tel: (04) 455 9989. @fivepalmjumeirah

Mare by Bussola

Head down to the chic new Italian Riviera-style adults-only beach club and restaurant and enjoy a set menu with free-flowing sparkling and house drinks.

The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, 8.30pm to 12.30am, Dhs1,250. Tel: (04) 511 7319. @marebybussola

Moana Seafood Restaurant

An exclusive five-course dinner at Sofitel’s signature seafood restaurant, Moana, followed by free access to the hotel’s NYE after-party with live performances and fireworks at midnight.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, 7pm to 3am, Dhs2,500 with house drinks and one glass of bubbly, Dhs1,750 for teenagers 12 to 20 years, Dhs925 for children six to 11 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com/festive

Netsu

The Ōmisoka Experience comprises a lavish five-course sharing-style menu that brings together the most decadent, premium ingredients with Netsu’s signature style. Discover special creations such as lobster ceviche, o-toro oshizushi and Japanese wagyu among others. Head on up to the rooftop terrace for the countdown and unobstructed views of the fireworks.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, 8pm to 2am, Dhs2,300 per person, Dhs1,000 for children over seven years. Tel: (04) 777 2232. @netsudubai

Odeon

Glorious, unlicensed French bistro Odeon hosts NYE on its rooftop terrace where panoramic views promise firework displays from every angle. Chef Thomas Duhamel serves a special eight-course menu, paired with non-alcoholic French bubbly as a live violinist entertains.

568 Beach Road, Jumeirah 3, from 8pm, Dhs1,000 per person. Tel: (04) 340 2272. @odeondubai

Olea

Enjoy NYE with an extravagant gastronomic display, from Olea’s raw seafood bar to the myriad of live cooking stations and extensive pastry offering.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, 8pm to 1am, Dhs900 with soft drinks, Dhs1,150 with house drinks, Dhs450 for children. Tel: (0)4 409 5999. @oleadubai

Ossiano

The one Michelin star Ossiano is serving a one-of-a-kind nine-course set menu from award-winning Chef Gregoire Berger. A live pianist and singer provide the soundtrack to the evening. Over 10s only.

Atlantis, The Palm, from 7pm, Dhs2,950 per person. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantis.com/nye

Piatti

Celebrate NYE in the most luxe setting as guests are transported to the southern Italian Coast. With an option to book indoors, outdoorsor the rooftop lounge, Piatti is offering a set menu while grooving to signature playlists from the resident DJ.

Raffles The Palm Dubai, 8pm to 3am, Dhs2,200 (indoors), Dhs2,700 (outdoors), Dhs2,000 minimum spend (Kalian rooftop lounge), half price for children under 12 years,. Tel: (04) 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Porterhouse Steaks and Grills

Celebrate the end of 2022 with a tasteful dinner at Porterhouse, with menu highlights including truffle choux and lobster salad with cigar foie gras. Following your dinner, enjoy free access to the hotel’s NYE after-party with a live band performance and fireworks at midnight.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, 7pm to 3am, Dhs2,500 with house drinks and one glass of bubbly, Dhs1,750 for teenagers 12 to 20 years. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com/festive

Pure Sky Lounge

The OG JBR spot on the rooftop of Hilton Dubai The Walk serves an NYE evening brunch from 8pm, with music courtesy of DJ Fobiya until 3am.

Hilton Dubai The Walk, from 8pm, Dhs1,250 with soft drinks, Dhs1,450 (marina views), Dhs1,750 (sea views). Tel: (04) 318 2319. @pureskylounge

Radisson Blu Hotel, Canal View

There’s a bull and claw barbecue for the NYE celebrations at Bai inside Radisson Blu Hotel, Canal View, with unlimited small plates, two live stations and a sharing-style dessert alongside themed bars.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Canal View, 7pm to 2am, Dhs1,200 with soft drinks, Dhs1,600 with premium drinks, Dhs600 for children six to 12 years. Tel: (04) 875 3340. @radissonblu

Raffles The Palm Dubai

Welcome the New Year at Raffles The Palm Dubai as they play host to live brand The Fanatics and DJ performances.

Raffles The Palm Dubai, 7pm to 1am, Dhs2,300 (indoors), Dhs2,600 (outdoors), Dhs1,610 for teenagers aged 12 to 18 years, Dhs1,150 for children six to 11 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (04) 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Saffron

With more than 220 dishes and 20 live cooking stations, Saffron’s NYE line-up is a foodie’s dream. A resident DJ, meanwhile, is on hand to keep everyone in the party spirit. Guests dining at Saffron will be invited to enjoy the fireworks display from the beach at midnight.

Atlantis, The Palm, from 7pm, Dhs1,250 per person, Dhs625 for children aged four to 13. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantis.com/nye

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

This chic spot overlooking Dubai Harbour and the Marina is serving a menu of Asian and Mediterranean bites while dancers and a DJ keep the atmosphere buzzing. Over 16s only.

Grosvenor House Dubai, 8pm to 2am, Dhs1,800 with soft drinks, Dhs2,000 with house drinks and sparkling. Tel: (04) 317 6000. @siddhartaloungedubai

Sofitel Dubai Downtown

This poolside carnival-themed gala dinner features live cooking stations and jovial entertainment. Guests are welcome to order shisha at an additional cost.

Sofitel Dubai Downtown, 7pm to 12.30am, Dhs1,200 with soft drinks, Dhs1,600 with house drinks, Dhs2,200 with bubbly. Tel: (04) 503 6666. @sofiteldubaidowntown

Sonara Camp

Sequins, glitter and ‘70s glam – see in the New Year with Sonara Camp’s Studio 54-inspired NYE desert disco complete with live band and dance troupe. A lavish, signature-sharing menu is served and a full bar service is available to purchase separately.

Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, 8pm to 1am, Dhs1,200 (adults), Dhs690 for children six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. nara.ae/sonara/sunset-dinner-nye

Soul St.

Five’s favourite street food hotspot is whipping up a special NYE party featuring delicious street food, top tunes and free-flowing drinks.

Five Jumeirah Village, Dhs1,000 per person (indoors), Dhs1,500 (outdoors). Tel: (04) 455 9989. @fivejumeirahvillage

Tabu

Tabu’s eccentric roaming characters are out in full force for its NYE celebrations. Order a la carte from the Japanese menu and enjoy the fireworks show from the terrace.

The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, from 7pm, Dhs1,900 (indoors), Dhs2,900 (outdoors). Tel: (052) 950 1309. @tabudubai

Taikun

Dinner and a show powerhouse Taikun is celebrating NYE with an elegant ‘Renaissance’ night with special shows, decorations and surprises. Plus, live screenings of the Burj Khalifa light show.

Al Habtoor City, Business Bay, from Dhs1,000 per person. Tel: (050) 307 0941. @taikundubai

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

Look out, there are two new gala dinners on the Palm. Taking place in The Courtyard of the new Taj Exotica, you’ll find live entertainment, plenty of activities for the little ones, a dedicated outdoor buffet and those amazing panoramic views. Meanwhile Varq is hosting its own Bollywood gala dinner with a five-course set menu.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, 9pm to 3am (The Courtyard), Dhs1,995 for adults with premium drinks, Dhs1,295 for under-21s with soft drinks (The Couryard). Dhs2,500 (indoor seating at Varq with premium drinks), Dhs3,500 (outdoor seating at Varq with premium drinks) Tel: (04) 275 4444. @tajpalmdubai

Tamoka

Transport to the Antillean islands and enjoy a special five-course sharing set menu alongside raw bar experiences with unlimited oysters, seafood and caviar. The night promises live entertainment and one of the best views of the JBR and Palm fireworks on the beaches of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai. Just keen to drink and dance? Book in for the Caña beach party with DJs and fire dancers from 10am to 2am.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, 8pm to midnight, Dhs2,750 (Tamoka dining experience); 10pm to 2am, Dhs900 (Caña by Tamoka beach party); Dhs3,250 for the combo package. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. @tamokadubai

Thiptara

Iconic spot in the shadow of Burj Khalifa coupled with exquisite Thai cuisine at the famed Thiptara.

Palace Downtown, 7pm to 1am, Dhs2,550 with soft drinks, Dhs2,950 with bubbly (indoors), Dhs4,440 with house drinks (outdoors), Dhs1,275 for children aged six to 12 years (indoors), Dhs2,200 for children aged six to 12 years (outdoors). Tel: (04) 428 7961. @palacedowntown

Toro Toro

End 2022 the Latin American way at the award-winning Toro Toro for NYE, with a DJ and carnival-inspired Brazilian dancers and a range of top Latin American fare. Prices included a bottle of bubbly per couple.

Grosvenor House Dubai, 8pm to 2am, Dhs1,800 with soft drinks, Dhs2,000 with house drinks and sparkling. Tel: (04) 317 6000. @torotorodubai

Torno Subito

Dine under the stars whilst overlooking the city’s fireworks and enjoy free- flowing drinks and a special set menu at this one Michelin-star restaurant on the Palm.

W Dubai – The Palm, 8pm to midnight, from Dhs1,099 (indoors) to Dhs1,999 (terrace). Tel: (04) 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Twiggy by La Cantine

Partygoers heading to Twiggy can expect an alfresco soirée. Dance to live entertainment under the stars, backed by the serenading beats of a house DJ.

Dubai Creek Resort, 8pm to 2am, Dhs2,500 for three courses. Tel: (04) 602 1814. @twiggydubai

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

The glorious Palm resort hosts one of the city’s most glamourous gala NYE dinners each year. This time, it’s a Studio 54-themed extravaganza. As the beautiful outdoor area is transformed, step back in time to the Studio 54-inspired spot, complete with stunning décor and various performances throughout the evening. Partygoers can expect an evening of disco beats provided by live entertainment along with a delicious buffet.

Palm Avenue, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 7.30pm to 2am, Dhs1,900 with soft drinks, Dhs2,900 with house drinks, Dhs1,300 for children aged six to 11. Tel: (04) 818 2222. @waldorfdubai

Weslodge Saloon

You’ll get cracking views of the fireworks from Weslodge Saloon’s high-rise location in the JW Marriott Marquis. Couple that with a delicious line-up of North American dishes, plus a DJ spinning tunes into the small hours and you’ve got yourself a lovely NYE party.

Weslodge Saloon Business Bay, 9pm to 1am, Dhs1,500 (non-window seat), Dhs2,000 (window seat). Tel: (050) 731 9808. @weslodgedubai

Zero Gravity

Trust these beach club legends to go all out this NYE. Zero Gravity’s eagerly awaited NYE line up sees two international headliners on the beach – superstar DJs and prolific producers Jonas Blue and Sigala. With a huge festival stage built on the beach, and all-inclusive tickets offering unlimited food and drinks from 8pm to 2am, Zero’s New Year’s Eve Festival is set to be a belter.

Zero Gravity, Dubai, 8pm to 3am, Dhs1,299 or Dhs1,499 (on the door), VIP tables from Dhs10,000 (five guests). Tel: (04) 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Dhs3,000 to Dhs4,999

Address Downtown

Back in action, Address Downtown promises ‘glitz, glitter and glamour’ at its gala dinner within The Restaurant this NYE, with top photo opportunities, big feasts and lots of fun.

Address Downtown, 7pm to 2am, Dhs3,500 with soft drinks, Dhs4,500 with house drinks, half-price for children aged six to 12. Under-sixes free. Tel: (04) 436 8888. @addressdowntown

Address Fountain Views

It’s a family-friendly affair at The Restaurant in Address Fountain Views, with an international buffet featuring live cooking stations. Look out for the special cabana deal, including a five-course set menu with bubbly for Dhs10,000.

Address Fountain Views, 6.30pm to 1am, Dhs2,500 with soft drinks (indoors), Dhs3,500 with soft drinks (outdoors), Dhs3,000 with house drinks (indoors), Dhs4,500 with house drinks (outdoors), half-price for children aged six to 12. Under-sixes free. Tel: (04) 245 8876. @addressfountainviews

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

Terrace spots don’t come cheap at 99 Sushi Bar but that’s typically a given for front-row views of the Burj Khalifa light show. Located lakeside, 99 Sushi serves a 15-course menu, including 99’s signatures such as the oysters with Kaluga queen caviar and sea urchin tempura. The meal is paired with free-flowing drinks until midnight when guest will be offered a free glass of bubbly as a prelude to the lavish after-party.

Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, from 8pm, Dhs7,500 per person (99 lounge), Dhs6,500 per person (terrace), Dhs4,500 per person (dining room). Tel: (04) 547 2241. @99sushibaruae

Park Hyatt Dubai

This grand gala dinner begins with a cocktail reception in the lounge, featuring live entertainment and fabulous roaming artists. Then it’s into the hotel’s Fountain Garden for dinner for, arguably, one of the best buffets in town. Groove to the retro tunes and all your favourite Beatles classics, performed live by a renowned tribute band, flown in exclusively from the UK. At 11pm, the after-party begins, moving to the deck to enjoy a live DJ and the countdown.

Park Hyatt Dubai, from 7.30pm, Dhs3,000 per person, Dhs1,500 for children six to 12 years. Tel: (04) 602 1814. @parkhyattdubai

Sushisamba Dubai

The What’s On Award-winning Sushisamba goes all white this NYE with a one-of-a-kind ‘Sambazonia’ celebration. Expect fabulous choreography from the famous Samba dancers alongside a hit list of party tunes as you ring in the New Year high above Palm Jumeirah. As always, expect a menu blending Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian cultures and cuisines. Don’t’ forget to wear all white.

51st Floor, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, from 9pm, Dhs3,000 per person (minimum spend). Tel: (04) 278 4888. @sushisambadubai

Tasca

One Michelin-star restaurant Tasca is whipping up a sublime set menu, including blue lobster, wild Atlantic sea bass and wagyu beef served alongside bubbly and live music.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, 8pm to 2am, Dhs2,500 with soft drinks, Dhs4,800 with bubbly. Tel: (04) 777 2231. @tascadubai

Dhs5,000 and above

Atlantis, The Palm

Even by Atlantis’ standards, this upcoming black-tie gala is one of the books. Australian singing sensation Kylie Minogue is adding an extra sprinkling of fun to the festivities performing a string of hits, while guests enjoy the decadent buffet complete with lobster and caviar alongside free-flowing bubbly. You’ll have front-row seats to the epic Palm fireworks, too.

Atlantis, The Palm, 7pm onwards, from Dhs5,900 per person, Dhs4,500 for children aged four to 13 years. Tel: (04) 426 2000. @atlantisthepalm

Billionaire Dubai

Dubai’s hedonistic dinner and a show party venue promises a special one-night-only New Year’s performance by the Billionaire cast. Then there’s the added benefit of catching the Burj Khalifa light show from its windows. The party kicks off at 9pm with a special set menu of Italian and Asian dishes.

Taj Hotel, Business Bay, 9pm to 3am, from Dhs5,000. Tel: (04) 5103100. @billionairedubaiofficial

CÉ LA VI Dubai

Top pan-Asian cuisine from chef Howard Ko, plus music courtesy of The Sway Allstars and front-seat views of Burj Khalifa’s legendary fireworks, make for a cracking NYE formula. Guests can order from their delicious à la carte menu.

Address Sky View Hotel, from 8pm, Dhs5,000 per person minimum spend. Tel: (04) 582 6111. @celavidubai

The Penthouse

Arguably the best place to see the fireworks, party at The Penthouse with international DJs and top live entertainment until the sun comes up. Drink, dine and dance the night away.

Five Palm Jumeirah, from Dhs6,000 for two people on the marina side. Tel: (04) 455 9989. @fivepalmjumeirah

Images: Social and Provided