All the way from the Kingdom of Far Away, everyone’s favourite ogre will return to Dubai in February…

We repeat: Shrek the Musical is coming to Dubai!

Based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks film, the Broadway hit will take place at Dubai Opera between Tuesday, February 21 and Sunday, February 26, 2023, with a total of eight shows.

Shrek fanatics, prepare for non-stop laughing as Shrek, his noble steed Donkey, Princess Fiona, and the rest of the well-loved characters (‘do you know the muffin man?’) embark on a magical and musical adventure.

In addition to the film’s popular soundtrack including hits like I’m a Believer and Hallelujah, there will be 19 new tunes that will have you singing-along all the way back to your swamp.

Dream come true? Tickets are on sale now, you can get them on Platinumlist or directly on Dubai Opera, with prices starting from Dhs275 (silver), Dhs375 (gold), Dhs475 (platinum), and Dhs575 (VIP).

There will be one show per evening from Tuesday to Thursday (8pm), two shows on Friday and Saturday (4pm and 8pm), and a 2pm show on Sunday.

For those who aren’t so familiar with the fairytale, this hilarious family-favourite tells the story of an ogre (Shrek) whose precious swamp gets turned upside down by irritable fairytale creatures who were banished from their kingdom by the evil Lord Farquad. In a bid to get his land back, Shrek promises to rescue Princess Fiona to be Lord Farquad’s bride.

The musical brings his epic journey to life through creative choreography, amazing backdrops, and catchy tunes.

Since its launch on Broadway, there’s been over 500 performances across Singapore, UK, France, Netherlands, China, New York, and beyond.

Shrek the Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai. Tuesday, February 21 and Sunday, February 26, 2023. Ages 4 years and above. Dhs275 (silver), Dhs375 (gold), Dhs475 (platinum), and Dhs575 (VIP). Tel:(0)4 440 8888. dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Supplied