We’re off to the Terra Solis opening, where will you be?

This weekend there are a whole load of parties that are featuring some incredible artists. What’s new in this city? There is always a celebrity guest to headline a venue. You just have to pick the vibe and show up. Here are all the performances this weekend, for you to catch in between the football matches

Wednesday, December 7

DaBaby

He makes us do a lil’ dancy-dance. DaBaby will be headlining Soho Garden in Meydan and it is sure to be a knock out evening. The rapper has had some what of a rocky past but nevertheless, he has produced some dope tracks such as Practice, Rockstar and has worked alongside Dua Lipa on the track Levitating. The rapper will be supported by one of Dubai’s favourite DJs, DJ Russke and friends.

Black, Soho Garden Dubai, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan. Wed Dec 7 from 11pm to 4am. Tel: (0)45 238 88849 @sohogardendxb

Thursday, December 8

Busta Rhymes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busta Rhymes (@bustarhymes)

Arguably one of the best early 2000’s rappers, Busta Rhymes is a quintessential part of the rap industry and has recently released a new album called The Fuse is Lit. He is known for tracks such as Break Ya Neck, Gimme Some More and I know What you Want. He also worked with Chris Brown and Lil Wayne on the track Look At Me Now, and The Pussy Cat Dolls on Don’t Cha. He will be performing at Black and will be supported by Mr Levier, Devon Kosoko and DJ Play.

Black, Soho Garden Dubai, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan. Thu Dec 8 from 11pm to 4am. Tel: (0)45 238 88849 @sohogardendxb

Friday, December 9

Paul Kalkbrenner

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is finally the official opening party of Terra Solis by Tomorrowland this weekend – and who better to host the opening than the legend himself, Paul Kalkbrenner. The German producer performed at the 2022 Tomorrowland concert in Belgium and he will be performing in Terra Solis in Dubai from 11pm to 1am.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision Exit, Jebel Ali, Fri Dec 9 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)50 937 2344 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

Lost Frequencies

After releasing the global smash hit Are You With Me in 2014, Lost Frequencies skyrocketed to fame and was the first Belgian to hit number one on the UK charts. He will be headlining The Penthouse at Five Palm Jumeriah. Tickets are available and so are tables with a minimum spend. Ladies get free bar entry, and gents get three drinks and bar entry when they pay Dhs300.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Fri Dec 9 from 11pm. Tel: (0)52 900 4868 thepenthouse.co @thepenthousedubai

Meduza

The Italian EDM group will be heading to Soho Garden this weekend. They are best known for the 2019 smash hit Piece of Your Hear which has over 800 million listens on Spotify. They are also known for dope tracks such as Bad Memories, Lose Control, and Tell It To My Heart. Ladies get free entry until 11.30pm and general admission starts from Dhs150.

Soho Garden Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Fri Dec 9, ladies free entry until 11.30pm, general admission Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 321 3361, sohogardenpalm.com @sohogardenpalm

Saturday, December 10

Sona

The South African Amapiano DJ will be heading up Nomadia, the Ibiza Global Radio party at Soul Beach. Taught by the DJ legend Black Coffee, you can expect some amazing beats and a fantastic vibe. Sona is known for tracks such as Ginger and Looku Looku. He will be performing alongside Clint Maximus, Hoolz and Jixo & Danz.

Nomadia, Soul Beach, JA Resort, Jebel Ali, Sat Dec 10, Tel: (0)4 814 5126 for reservations. @nomadiadxb

BONUS: Monday, December 12

Craig David

The performances don’t have to end just because the weekend does… After having just finished an absolutely incredible set at Dubai Rugby 7’s Craig David isn’t quite finished with Dubai just yet. Heading up the Pure White pop-up inside BudX FIFA Fan Festival, Craig David will be bringing TS5 to the football games.

Pure White, a pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour BudX FIFA Fan Festival. Mon Dec 12. Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Images: Getty, socials and supplied