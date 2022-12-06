We can Feel The Love can you feel it too?

English singer, songwriter and producer John Newman is returning to Dubai next week for his first gig in the city since Expo 2020. The Brit star will perform at Bla Bla on Thursday, December 15. He is best known for banging tracks such as Love Me Again, Feel the Love and Not Giving In.

Newman has worked alongside some incredible artists such as Calvin Harris, Rudimental and Kygo on an array of party pop tracks. He will be headlining the Tent at Bla Bla for a limited capacity audience that will give fans an up close and personal experience for a party like no other.

John Newman headlined at Expo earlier this year to coincide with the late Queen Elizabeth’s platinum Jubilee and the UK National Day celebrations. The performance took place at the stunning Al Wasl Dome.

If you have never been, Bla Bla combines all social elements into one. It doubles as a beach club and as a nightclub. The Tent, were the winners of our What’s On Nightlife Award for Best Live Music Venue for 2022 – and rightfully so. The Tent has featured some incredible artist in the past such as Calum Scott, The Script and DJ Benny Benassi.

Doors open from 8pm and the concert will kick off at 10pm. Tickets are available now, general admission is priced at Dhs299, while Golden Circle will cost Dhs499 and is inclusive of two drinks tokens. There are also table bookings of four and six are available.

Tickets are set to go on sale later today at ticketmaster.ae. Alternatively you can make bookings by calling Bla Bla directly.

The Tent at Bla Bla, off The Beach, JBR, 8pm, Thursday December 15, from Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 584 4111 blabladubai.ae @blabladubai

Images: Getty and supplied