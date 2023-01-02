The award-winning contemporary Japanese restaurant promises modern Japanese dining, master mixology and top live DJ sets…

It’s known as one of London’s swankiest spots for dinner with a lively vibe, and this January you’ll be able to dine at Sumosan in Dubai. Opening inside of The Dubai EDITION later this month, the upscale restaurant promises a contemporary setting, an indoor terrace, and a regular rotation of resident DJs.

Inside, dark woods and warm spotlights create a sleek setting, with guests invited to dine at one of the olive velvet booths, high tables in the bar or in front of the impressive show kitchen. The earthy colour palette is laced with verdant plans and minimalistic design touches, the latter an ode to traditional Japanese aesthetics. Like the ever-popular London restaurant, Sumosan Dubai will also be home to JBar, an indoor terrace that will serve as the perfect space for a private soirée.

The brand is celebrated for high-quality sushi, sashimi, and an innovative array of Japanese dishes created by Executive chef Bubker Belkhit. On the Dubai menu, Sumosan signatures such as the lobster salad, Wagyu sando and yellowtail with truffle yuzu vinaigrette will be must-try dishes. Elsewhere, guests will be able to enjoy maki rolls like California rolls, spicy hamachi with crunchy quinoa and spicy beef and rock shrimp.

Those with a sweet tooth will be catered to, with desserts including the Sumosan chocolate fondant, matcha brownie topped with chocolate ice cream, miso cheesecake and more.

Ensuring the vibe is always on point, the venue has been fitted with a Funktion-One sound system, from which guests will be able to enjoy the cool sounds of a rotation of resident DJs.

When it opens, Sumosan Dubai will join four existing restaurants and bars in the elegant Downtown hotel. The impressive drinking and dining offering already includes Inti, a Peruvian rooftop hotspot; Thia, a stunning poolside lounge; elegant Italian, Duomo; and the innovative Ergo, the first bar from master mixologist Jimmy Barrat.

Sumosan, The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai, opening January 2023. sumosan.com, @sumosandubai