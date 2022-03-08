Nikkei is Dubai’s latest dining trend, and we’re here for it…

More people need to be talking about Nikkei. It’s not often that a fusion cuisine gets us so excited but whoever thought to combine food from Japan and Peru needs some sort of shiny award. And it seems we’re not the only ones who think so, as more and more Nikkei concepts continue to open up. The most recent of which is Inti, found on the rooftop of the newly opened Dubai Edition hotel.

With Burj Khalifa views and an open-air terrace, the spot is a no-brainer for tourists, however we preferred a table further inside, choosing a cosy booth overlooking the entire restaurant. Much attention to detail has been paid to the décor. From the eye-catching lamps to intricate wall carvings, the space feels contemporary and authentically Latin American. A 360-degree bar sits under a large amber light fixture, which looks like a work of art in itself, while a DJ stands close by, delivering endlessly Shazamable tunes.

We kick off with fresh guac (Dhs65) prepared at the table, which comes with a range of different chips. This, combined with the lubina tiraditos (Dhs80), starts us off on a great note. The thinly sliced sea bass tiradito has an incredible flavour, combining sweet passionfruit with spicy jalapeño to achieve the perfect balance. We also try the salmon tiradito (Dhs95), which fared well but didn’t quite match the level of the lubina.

From the anticuchos section, make sure you order the corn (Dhs50); we love when a simple dish is elevated without becoming too fussy. A cob is sliced into four and poked with sticks for sharing ease and smothered in a creamy sauce before being rolled in crunchy breadcrumbs. It’s the best kind of basic.

The atmosphere builds throughout the night, with stylish guests taking tables on the terrace, or heading into Waska, Inti’s private lounge. Service is attentive and the food arrives quick, which is impressive for a restaurant so new.

Mains included pesca (Dhs190), a buttery-smooth, miso-marinated black cod with yuzu. Portion-wise we would’ve liked a bigger piece of fish, mainly because it was very tasty. The wagyu sirloin (Dhs450) was a more generous size and served perfectly medium-rare alongside a brilliant homemade chimichurri sauce.

To finish things off, it had to be churros (Dhs50 for half a dozen, Dhs88 for a dozen), which came with both a raspberry and a chocolate dipping sauce. The churros were warm and fresh, covered in cinnamon sugar and made even more delicious by both dips.

If you’re yet to hop on the Nikkei train, now is the time and make sure your first stop is Inti. We promise you won’t want to get off.

Inti, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 3377. @intidubai