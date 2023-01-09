Including one where pints are now Dhs25…

Effective from January 1, Dubai Municipality has removed the 30 per cent tax on alcohol sales. Liquor stores African & Eastern and MMI immediately dropped their prices for consumers buying from shops. For restaurants and bars, it’s more complicated for the reduction to reflect on the consumer. Industry experts explained to What’s On that drinks would get cheaper, but not by 30 per cent, as they have other costs and factors to consider.

We’ve scoured the city to see which bars have already dropped their prices.

Bookmark this list, as we’ll be adding to it as more bars make changes to the price of drinks.

McGettigan’s JLT

At stalwart Irish pub McGettigan’s JLT, drinks have gotten cheaper across the board. Draught beers now start from Dhs37, while many bottled beers are now Dhs36. Glasses of house wine, whether you prefer red, white or rose, now all start at Dhs35, while you can buy a bottle for a very reasonable Dhs140. Prefer Prosecco? Expect to pay Dhs42 for a glass or Dhs210 for a bottle of their entry level bubbly. Spirits are also priced the same as glasses of wine, with single house spirits now Dhs35. McGettigan’s has also updated the price of its range of signature and classic cocktails, which are now priced between Dhs42 and Dhs55. During happy hour, available Sunday to Friday from 12pm to 8pm, these prices drop further. Selected draught beers are Dhs30, while you’ll pay Dhs28 for a bottle, all house wines and spirits are reduced to Dhs28 for a glass, and you can buy a happy hour bottle of wine for Dhs120. For sparkling, expect to pay Dhs32 for a glass and Dhs160 for a bottle during happy hour. These prices are currently only available at the JLT branch, but expect to see them rolled out at McGettigan’s other branches in the coming days.

McGettigan’s, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 12pm to 3am weekdays, 10am to 3am weekends. Tel: 04 356 0470, mcgettigans.com

Mr Toad’s Pub & Kitchen

Located within Premier Inn hotels across Dubai – that includes Ibn Battuta, Dubai Investment Park, Silicon Oasis, Al Jaddaf and Al Barsha – Mr Toad’s Pub & Kitchen has reduced the price of all house drinks. This means all day, every day, you can now buy bottles of beer from Dhs20, draught pints, glasses of wine and glass of spirits from Dhs25 and cocktails from Dhs30. The price of a bottle of wine has also been reduced, with entry level bottles for Dhs99.

Mr Toad’s Pub & Kitchen, various locations within Premier Inn hotels. @mrtoadsme

The Irish Village

Another stalwart Irish Pub, The Irish Village has been welcoming guests to its expansive and eternally friendly Garhoud location for more than 20 years. To reflect the removal of the 30 per cent alcohol tax, the venue has put draught beers back to 2018 pricing, and now charges Dhs42 for a draught beer at both its original in Garhoud and sister outlet in Studio One Hotel. During happy hour, available Monday to Thursday from 11am to 5pm, you’ll get selected wines, spirits and bottled beer for Dhs35 per drink.

The Irish Village, Garhoud and Studio One Hotel, 11am to 1am weekdays, 11am to 2am weekends. Tel: (0)4 282 4750, theirishvillage.com