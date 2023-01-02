“We reflect with gratitude on how far we have come as a nation and renew our commitment to creating an even brighter future together” – Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

UAE leaders have shared their well wishes for the new year as 2023 begins. Taking to Twitter, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai set the tone for 2023 by wishing residents and people of all nations, to have a ‘happy, safe and prosperous new year.’

He further reflected on the progress and development the UAE has made throughout 2022, stating that the nation had ‘not stopped working for a single day.’ He acknowledged all the ways in which the UAE has stepped closer to the future through ‘breakthrough initiatives’ and that this has been done with ‘relentless spirit to achieve no less than the best.’

To further highlight this the Ruler of Dubai also posted a video with snapshots of the UAE’s achievements throughout 2022.

A week before, Sheikh Mohammed took to social media to share warm Christmas wishes for those celebrating, and share his hopes for the holiday season to be filled with goodness, mercy and love.

A message from the UAE President

As well as Sheikh Mohammed, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, shared his hopes and wishes for the year ahead. Via his Twitter, the UAE president sent out a message that wishes for ‘peace and happiness’ across the world. He also reflected on the progress of the nation with gratitude.

