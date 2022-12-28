15 times the Dubai Royals showed us just how much they care…

As 2022 draws to a close, we look back at some of our favourite moments from Dubai’s ruling family. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai have had quite the year.

From heartfelt family photos to historical occasions, here are our favourite Dubai royal family moments of 2022:

When Sheikh Mohammed tested the new cycle tracks at Jumeirah beach

Back in February, Sheikh Mohammed was the first to try out a new 16km cycling track which stretches from Dubai Water Canal to Internet City. In a Tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said: “As part of my field follow-up today, I inspected the new bike path adjacent to Jumeirah Beach. A beautiful path that we add to 520 km of bike paths in Dubai, which pass on the most beautiful landmarks of the city. I will stay in the field until Dubai becomes the best city to live in the world, Inshallah.”

When Sheikh Hamdan found a new best friend

This year, Dubai’s Crown Prince adopted stray dog Grace from Bubbles Pet Rescue in Sharjah, after she was left with severe shot wounds. Sheikh Hamdan, known for his love of all animals, shared a heartwarming video to social media telling Grace she was now in safe hands.

When Sheikh Mohammed launched the One Billion Meals campaign

…and achieved the target in less than a month. Sheikh Mohammed himself made a contribution of 400 million meals to the initiative during Ramadan, adding on to the 600 million meals already collected.

Sheikh Mohammed opened The Most Beautiful Building in the World

Dubai’s iconic new landmark, the Museum of the Future, opened its doors to the world earlier this year. Inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed, he said at the time: “The Museum of the Future is a message of hope, a global scientific platform, and an integrated institutional framework to shape a better future for all of us.”

Sheikh Mohammed surrounded by his grandchildren during Eid Al Fitr

Over the Eid Al Fitr break, Sheikh Hamdan shared a sweet photo of his father, Sheikh Mohammed, surrounded by 23 of his grandchildren.

When Sheikh Hamdan spent the day with the British royal family

Dubai’s Crown Prince shared some special moments from his day at The Royal Ascot races. Sheikh Hamdan was spotted at the Queen Anne Stakes supporting world’s top-rated horse Baaeed, who belongs to his cousin, Sheikha Hissa Bint Hamdan al Maktoum.

When a Dubai resident spotted Sheikh Hamdan in London

In a viral video, Sheikh Hamdan was seen greeting Dubai residents in London, where he was vacationing during the summer. He posed from inside his car for some selfies with them.

When Sheikh Mohammed shared sweet moments with his grandchildren in Yorkshire

In a duo of heartwarming snaps shared by Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed is seen spending time with Sheikh Hamdan’s twins: Sheikha and Rashid. In the first snap, Sheikh Mohammed gently helps Sheikha stand up in a doorway, with the little tot looking like she’s ready to head out on an adventure. In the picture of Sheikh Mohammed with his grandson Rashid, the two are seen playing in the garden on a cloudy day in the British countryside.

…and then reunited in Dubai

In a truly touching moment caught on camera by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Mohammed is reunited with his grandson, who runs up to his grandfather with his arms open wide.

Sheikh Mohammed enjoying the British countryside

Wrapped up for a gloomy day in the English countryside, Sheikh Hamdan shared some snaps of him and his father joined by a larger group enjoying a family outing in Yorkshire.

Three generations of Dubai royal family

This viral family photo shows Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan holding the handle of a stroller-bike, with his children, twins Sheikha and Rashid, strapped into the stroller seat.

When Sheikh Hamdan took part in the Dubai Run

Sheikh Hamdan led the Dubai Run, which took over Sheikh Zayed Road in November. Over 193,000 participants from all walks of life joined the fourth edition of the annual run, as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge.

When Sheikh Mohammed showed how much he cares for nature

In November, Sheikh Mohammed unveiled comprehensive plans for Dubai’s countryside, called Route 1. . The projects will seek to protect natural reserves and archaeological sites, as well as support farmers and local products, and provide a variety of services and amenities to residents and visitors to enhance their wellbeing. “We have the most beautiful city in the world. Our next goal is to make Dubai’s countryside and its prairies the most fun and beautiful,” Sheikh Mohammed said at the time.

Sheikh Hamdan celebrating the UAE’s 51st National Day

The Crown Prince shared an adorable snap with his twins on National Day, showing just how fast the little ones are growing up.

When UAE Royals witnessed the successful launch of Rashid Rover to the moon

The UAE-built Rashid Rover successfully blasted off to space on Sunday, December 11. It is the Arab world’s first lunar mission to the moon’s surface. The successful launch makes UAE the first Arab country and the fourth country in the world to land on the lunar surface.

