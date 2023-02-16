Sign up quickly though as it’s first come, first serve…

Enjoyed one too many brunches and are in the mood to have an active Sunday? You’re in luck because Dubai’s one-day free fitness festival Active on the Beach returns this weekend.

Taking place on the gorgeous beach at Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah on Sunday, February 19, 2023, you will have the chance to experience an entire day in the latest in health and fitness.

The festival will take place from sunrise to sunset and will be hosted by some of the Middle East’s leading trainers and fitness experts.

Before we go into the sweaty details, you will need to do one important thing in order to be able to attend this free event: register. Don’t skip over this step as you’ll need the email confirmation as proof to enter the event. Registrations will close once the event reaches capacity, so be quick.

During the event, you can expect a variety of invigorating back-to-back fitness workouts and relaxing yoga classes, as well as group meditation sessions and mindfulness workshops. The sessions will be hosted by some popular experts in the field including YogiPreneur, Ossalma Ladies Fitness Boutique, and many more.

Here’s what the session currently looks like:

Beach Stage

9 to 10am – Vinyasa Flow with Allaoua Gaham

10 to 11am – Total Body Burn with Salma Ismail

11.30am to 12pm – Zumba

12pm to 12.30pm – CIRCL Mobility

2 to 3pm – Epic Workout with Aylin Kia

4.30pm to 5.30pm – Sunset Yoga with Dayana Solano

Wellbeing Zone

10am to 11am – GURU by Allaoua and Raghdah Alazab

11pm to 12.30pm – Yoga Flow and Breathwork with Hanin Imran

2pm to 3pm – Athletic Pilates (open to all levels) by Anesti Mano

3pm to 4pm – Full Body and Face Yoga with Sabrina Biljana

Besides working out, you will even be able to browse through some of the latest products from leading names in the health and wellness industry. Attendees will also be able to enjoy free massages throughout the day in the Fisio massage zone.

Want to continue your active journey? Speak to the team from Sunrise Social – the community group is run by volunteers who host free weekly meetups, swims, yoga, pilates classes and activities at Kite Beach.

For tickets and more information please visit, dubaiactiveshow.com

Images: Supplied