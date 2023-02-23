12 incredible rooftop pools in Dubai to check out

Top up your tan while you soak up epic skyline views…

In Dubai, we love nothing better than a luxe pool day at a top hotel, and there are so many to choose from across the city. But if it’s your ‘gram game you’re looking to top up as well as your tan, we’ve rounded up a selection of incredible rooftop pools in Dubai that are sure to tick every box.

Aura Skypool

While not strictly on the rooftop, Aura Skypool is very high up – 50 floors to be exact. The rooftop is actually taken up by The View at The Palm, so Aura cleverly designed a wraparound concept, making it a 360-degree infinity pool with panoramic views across the entire city. Booking can be made for the morning, afternoon, or full day but be warned, it gets booked up weeks in advance.

Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 7pm, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com

CE LA VI, Address Sky View

Set between the two towers of the Address Sky View in Downtown Dubai, this incredible infinity pool promises some of the city’s best vistas. You can kick back with drinks, snacks or shisha on the Pool Deck, or settle in for a modern Asian meal in Cé La Vi restaurant. The pool is only open to hotel guests.

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, pool from 9am. Tel: (056) 515 4001. celavi.com

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal

As part of the dazzling array of culinary and leisure offerings at newly opened Atlantis The Royal, guests can enjoy sweeping views of the Palm Jumeirah from new rooftop pool, Cloud 22. There’s luxe air conditioned cabanas complete with plunge pools, and even day beds positioned overwater. A swim-up bar, pumping tunes and a delightful menu for poolside grazing complete the five-star offering. It’s currently only available to in-house guests, so you’ll need to check-in to enjoy access.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 9am to sunset daily. atlantis.com

La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk

Perched atop boutique hotel La Ville, in City Walk, this infinity pool overlooks the Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah surrounds. While it may be small, it makes for a peaceful paddle or some quiet relaxation on the handful of loungers that are smattered around. Be sure to stick around for sundowners at poolside bar Look Up. It’s Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai, Dubai, daily 7am to sunset, Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable. Tel: (0)54 309 5948. livelaville.com

Meydan Hotel

Overlooking the Meydan Racecourse and the Dubai city skyline, the temperature-controlled infinity pool at the Meydan Hotel offers a fully redeemable pool pass for Dhs150.

The Meydan Hotel, Al Meydan Road, Nad Al Sheba, daily 8am to 6pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 381 3405. @themeydanhotels

NH Dubai

Joining the newly opened two-tower NH Dubai The Palm at the top of Palm West Beach is a rooftop infinity pool that measures 50 metres long. If you’re looking to get your lengths in, this is the place to come for an early morning dip. But there’s also loungers on the deck for guests to enjoy a day of dipping between the temperature-controlled water and their lounger. It’s currently open only to those checking-in, but pool passes will be available soon.

NH Dubai The Palm, Palm West Beach, The Palm, daily sunrise to sunset. world.nh-hotels.com/en/nh-collection-dubai-the-palm

Paros

Soak up the chic Mediterranean vibes and jaw-dropping Dubai skyline views from Paros, the lofty rooftop pool, bar and eatery on the 46th floor of the Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers. Settle in for sunsets sips and a tasty Greek menu. The pool access runs from 12pm to 5pm and is priced at Dhs75 for one person, or Dhs120 for two.

Paros, 46th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, Sat to Wed 11am to 1am, Thu and Fri 11am to 3am. Tel: (04) 574 1111. @paros.dubai

Privilege

One of the highest pools in the city, there’s two rooftop pools at SLS Dubai’s adults only Privilege. Both are small, so it’s more for soaking up the music and vibes rather than getting your lengths in, but from the city-facing pool you’ll enjoy some incredible city vistas. It’s Dhs500 for ladies and gents every day, which is fully redeemable on food and drink. But you’ll want to arrive early, as loungers are limited. There’s also a pool party every Saturday, where entry will cost Dhs75 for ladies and Dhs185 for gents, and a Tuesday ladies’ day for Dhs100.

Privilege, SLS Dubai, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, daily 9am to 6pm, Dhs500 fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 607 0737, book.ennismore.com

Tasca

Mandarin Oriental Jumiera, Dubai boasts a gorgeous infinity pool at their sixth floor restaurant, Tasca. Previously only open to hotel guests, you can pay a visit to this adults-only haunt from Tuesday to Sunday, with an Infinity Pass. At Dhs1,000 it’s not cheap, but it does include a full day of indulgence, including a welcome drink and fruit platter, three-course meal from José Avillez, Portuguese drinks, wines and mocktails, and a sunset cocktail.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Road, Tue to Sun, Dhs1,000, 21+. Tel: (04) 777 2231. mandarinoriental.com

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum

Palm West Beach’s only rooftop pool is at Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, bar and pool from the heir to the Lamborghini fortune. The luxury synonymous with the Lamborghini name translates here into plush sun loungers and cabanas that line an inviting swimming pool on one side, and a chic restaurant in oceanic shades on the other. The entire space oozes Mediterranean charm with a VIP Dubai touch – stretching views of the Dubai skyline from Ain Dubai to Burj Al Arab are jaw-dropping, a DJ steals the show spinning against a shimmering blue tiled backdrop, and a duo of private jacuzzies gaze out over West Beach. It’s more chilled on weekdays, with a party vibe taking over the Saturday pool party and Sunday ladies’ day. Weekday pool passes are Dhs200 with Dhs150 redeemable, while weekends are Dhs250 with Dhs150 back to spend on food and drink.

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, Level 14, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, 11am to 7pm pool, 11am to 6pm pool menu, 11am to 1am restaurant and bar, kitchen closes 11pm. Tel: (058) 559 4222. tlamborghini-marenostrum.ae

Wane by SoMiya

Located on the 4th floor of the Address Dubai Marina, this pool, club and lounge concept took over the spot formerly occupied by Shades. Wane by SoMiya expands over a large terrace overlooking the Marina, with a huge infinity pool, loungers and cabanas. Ladies can book a day pass for free on weekdays, or it’s Dhs350 for gents. On weekends, it’s Dhs150 for ladies (Dhs50 redeemable) and Dhs350 for gents (Dhs250 redeemable).

Wane by SoMiya, 4th floor, Address Dubai Marina, daily 8am to 3am. Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com

Zeta Seventy-Seven, Address Beach Resort

This world-record breaking rooftop pool has some of the best views of Dubai from its 77th floor perch atop Address Beach Resort. The chic spot is reserved for hotel guests and those that book a cabana, which start from Dhs7,777 for up to seven guests. Not keen to splash out on a pool day? Book a table in the restaurant and enjoy the same stunning views.

Zeta 77, Address Beach Resort, JBR The Walk, Restaurant 11am to 1am, Pool 10am to sunset, reservations essential. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com