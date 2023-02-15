From the luxurious to the leisurely…

Afternoon tea is said to have originated in 1840, when the Duchess of Bedford would get peckish while waiting for dinner. Now it’s an institution and all-around lovely day out. Whether you’re looking for a leisurely affair or a more decadent one, here are the most indulgent afternoon teas in Dubai.

Address Beach Resort

Address Beach Resort is hosting a ‘Pinch of Love’ afternoon tea for a limited time until February 28. It’s Dhs288 per set and comes with a range of teas and coffees.

Address Beach Resort, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 879 8888. addresshotels.com

Address Boulevard

Here to Address Boulevard in Downtown Dubai for an art-crafted afternoon tea experience. Served in a dainty chest of drawers set atop your table, indulge in four layers of sweet and savoury treats paired with a distinguished selection of teas. It’s Dhs250 for two.

Lobby Lounge, Address Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 2.30pm to 6pm. Tel: (04) 561 8888. addresshotels.com

Address Downtown

The Gardenia Afternoon Tea at the Lobby Lounge boasts a delightful selection of elegant savoury and sweet bites with views of the Burj Khalifa. Delights include lobster tartine, charcoal brioche, beef coppa, mandarin compote, pistachio pavlova and more. This afternoon tea is valid daily from 3pm to 7pm until the end of February.

Lobby Lounge, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, daily 3pm to 7pm until Feb 28, Dhs195 per person. Tel: (0)4 436 8888. addresshotels.com

Al Bayt

Customary Arabian-inspired treats are served up in this afternoon tea at Al Bayt. Your treat will be paired with panoramic views of Burj Lake and The Dubai Fountain in a pretty Arabian atmosphere. It’s available daily from 2pm to 6pm. Reserve a table here.

Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com

Aspen

Aspen cafe by Kempinski at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is offering afternoon tea with nibbles ranging from sandwiches and wraps to scones and cakes. For sips, you’ll have five distinctive teas to choose from. The offer is available daily from 3pm to 6pm and costs Dhs190 per adult or Dhs350 for two.

Kempinski Hotel, Mall Of The Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai, daily 1pm to 7pm, Tel: (04) 409 5999. kempinski.com

Cafe Society

An elegant afternoon tea awaits at Cafe Society with a variety of canapes and sweet delights. It costs Dhs199 for two. Advance booking is required.

Cafe Society, Dubai Marina, Dubai, daily 2pm to 6pm, Dhs199 for two. Tel: (0)4 318 3755 . @cafesocietydxb

Choix Patisserie and Restaurant

If you’re looking for a value option, head to Choix Patisserie and Restaurant, by renowned chef Pierre Gagnaire. On the menu, work your way through signature scones, pastries and a fine tea selection.

Intercontinental Festival City, Festival City, Dubai, daily 12pm to 6pm, Dhs125 per person. Tel: (04) 701 1136. intercontinental.com

Dukes the Palm

British Afternoon Tea takes place at the classic and sophisticated lounge in Dukes the Palm. Prices start from Dhs135 for a classic afternoon tea. Want grape? It’s Dhs150 or if you want bubbly it’s Dhs185.

Dukes the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)4 455 1111. dukesthepalm.com

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

The afternoon tea at Penrose Lounge is an ode to UAE’s local honey. The desserts and the savoury bite are created using locally grown, 100 per cent pure, raw and unfiltered honey in place of sugar. This sweet and responsible treat will cost you Dhs325 per pair with coffee and tea, and Dhs490 per pair with bubbly.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, DIFC, Dubai, available daily from 2pm to 7pm, Tel: (0)4 506 0000 @fsdubaidifc

Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach

At Shai Salon, a classy afternoon tea experience awaits curated by Chef Nicolas Lambert. There are decadent sandwiches, dreamy scones and crafted pastries you can pair with tea recommended by the experts. It’s Dhs240 per person or go with a friend and pay Dhs420 for two.

Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, daily 2pm to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 270 7805. @fsdubai

Jehangirs’

The afternoon tea at this popular spot in Al Mankhool is unique and so pocket-friendly, that it’s a must-try with your vegetarian friends. The High Tea features Indian-inspired bite-sized treats with Karak chai. It costs Dhs45 and runs from 4pm to 6pm.

Jehangirs’, M Square Building Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, Al Mankhool, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 591 6167. jehangirsrestaurants.com

Jumeira Emirates Towers

The aptly named The Towers Afternoon Tea at Jumeirah Emirates Towers will take you on a culinary journey through its history, present, and future. On the three-tiered stand, pick from scones with clotted cream, curated sandwiches such as smoked Scottish salmon; organic chicken etc, petite amuse bouche, red velvet truffle and more. Pair your bites with quality artisan tea or coffee or fresh juices.

Daefi Lobby Lounge, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, daily 2.30pm to 6pm, Dhs199 per person, Dhs320 per pair, Dhs350 takeaway (book 24 hours in advance). Tel: (0)4 330 0000. jumeirah.com

La Farine

Treat yourself to a What’s On award-winning tea at La Farine in JW Marriott Marquis. There are freshly baked scones, pastries, classic finger sandwiches and more savoury treats which you can pair with tea or coffee. Make it even more special by adding on a glass of grape or bubbly. The afternoon tea is available daily from 1pm to 6pm.

La Farine, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai, daily 1pm to 6pm, Dhs195 per couple. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Ladurée

Head to Ladurée for a quintessential laid-back afternoon tea experience. Your delightful pastries and savoury snacks will be paired with a tasteful selection of sumptuous beverages including Ladurée coffee, Ladurée tea or Ladurée hot chocolate. Do note, the afternoon tea experience will be available all day in all locations except for Nakheel Mall and DFC. It will cost you Dhs204 per pair.

Various locations across Dubai, daily from 12pm. @ladureeuae

Mashrabiya Lounge

Mashrabiya Lounge offers a daily high tea from 12pm to 5pm. Indulge in English cucumber and mint cream cheese finger sandwiches, truffle egg salad on a mini brioche bun, lemon meringue tart, raspberry macaroon, scones and much more. Prices start from Dhs155 with a choice of coffee or tea. Want bubbly? Prices start from Dhs199. Go with a friend and get one bottle of sparkling wine for Dhs399.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to 5pm, from Dhs155. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. fairmont.com

Mosaico

It’s an unashamedly decadent affair at the luxury hotel, Palazzo Versace. Sample finger sandwiches and more savoury delights while those with a sweet tooth can choose from a variety of pastries, scones with jam and more. Only want tea? It’s Dhs360 for two guests, but if you want a glass of Prosecco each, it’s Dhs480 and you’ll dine on the terrace. If you’re meeting mates over a quick catch-up, opt for the Cream Tea offer which will get you fruit and plain scones, served with clotted cream, homemade jam and lemon curd and tea for Dhs90 per person.

Palazzo Versace, Culture Village, Al Jadaf, Dubai, daily 10.30am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Plato’s

Plato’s Botanical Afternoon Tea is like no other. The metre-tall floor-to-table stands are full of cakes, sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jams, and premium tea. All yours for Dhs190, but if you want 90 minutes of unlimited prosecco, it’s Dhs355. Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 2pm to 5.30pm, from Dhs190. Tel: (04) 426 2000 atlantisthepalm.com

Raffles Salon

Raffles is serving up an award-winning floral afternoon tea in partnership with Forever Rose London. The treats incorporate the essence of flowers so expect to tuck into cured salmon with hibiscus extract, rose-shaped brie mousse, scones with strawberry jam and rose water and more. All yours for Dhs175 including tea, or Dhs225 with a glass of bubbly. Indulge even further and add on a 60-minute for Dhs450.

Additionally, the hotel has also introduced a new dedicated afternoon tea for children. Kids can tuck into turkey ham and cheese sandwiches, beef sliders, chicken tenders and more. It will cost you just Dhs75

Raffles Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Road, Wafi, Dubai, daily, 2pm to 7pm, starting from Dhs175. Tel: (04) 324 8888. raffles.com/dubai

Ritz-Carlton Lobby Lounge (JBR)

Your afternoon tea at The Ritz-Carlton will include traditional scones, elegant sandwiches, sweet treats such as truffles, macaroons and cakes. There are two options to pick from: traditional for Dhs215 which comes with tea or hot beverages, and Royal Treat for Dhs305 with premium sparkling. It’s available daily, and if you choose to indulge on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, you will also be treated to a live pianist from 2pm to 6pm.

The Ritz-Carlton, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, daily 12.30pm to 5pm. Tel: (04) 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

Sidra Lobby Lounge

Sidra’s traditional afternoon tea features a selection of pure blended teas which you can pair with scrumptious sweet and savoury bites. It will cost you just Dhs190 per person.

Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, daily 3pm to 6pm, Dhs190 per person. Tel: (04) 435 5577. alhabtoorcity.com

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Voted What’s On Dubai‘s best Afternoon Tea 2021, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk afternoon tea serves up its afternoon tea in a sophisticated jewellery box. Inside you will find signature patisseries and delicious savoury bites. It will cost you Dhs175 per person to enjoy this treat with artisanal tea and coffee and Dhs320 if you want a glass of bubbly.

Bijou Patisserie, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, lobby lounge, Wafi, Dubai, daily 2pm to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Sushisamba

The world-famous restaurant has given us another reason to visit – an afternoon tea experience aptly called Sky Tea. The experience takes place in the Samba Room of the venue with delicious bite-sized treats beautifully placed on a three-tiered spiral tree. There’s salmon brioche toast, Samba Dubai maki with seasonal truffle, chocolate tart with praline paste, yuzu raspberry cake with raspberry mousse and much more. Sky Tea runs from 4.30pm to 6.30pm which means you will accompany your delicious bites with views of the sun setting at golden hour with the tunes of Bossa Nova completing the ambience.

Sushisamba Dubai, Samba Room, The St. Regis Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, afternoon tea available Tue to Sat 4.30pm to 6.30pm, Dhs345 per person sky tea package and Dhs395 per person to include a glass of bubbly, Tel: (0)4 278 4888. sushisamba.com

Tandoor Tina

Tandoor Tina has a new afternoon tea bringing together contemporary Indian food with exotic teas and delicious cocktails. There is a vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu but both feature bites created by Chef Trish Singh Henault. Favourites include pine-nut potato samosa, pickled shrimp khandavi, chicken tart, chocolate mango bites, truffle parmesan macaron and more. The afternoon tea takes place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4pm and 7pm.

Tandoor Tina, 25hours Hotel One Central, Trade Center Street, Wed to Fri 4pm to 7pm, Dhs150 soft package, Dhs250 for two cocktails, Tel: (0)4 210 2500. tandoortina.com