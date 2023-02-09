The best outdoor cinemas in Dubai

Make the most of whatever is left of alfresco season…

Love the cinema? Take a break from the usual and opt for a different experience at one of these outdoor cinemas in Dubai. If you haven’t been to one yet, do it soon because the outdoor cinemas will close once the cool season goes away.

Here are outdoor cinemas in Dubai to try this winter season.

Roxy Outdoor, Galleria Mall Al Barsha

Roxy Outdoor Cinemas on the rooftop of the Al Barsha Galleria Mall offers cinema guests a VIP experience, featuring plush and comfy couches, delicious food and drink and a perfect setting for watching the latest blockbusters. The Roxy Outdoor screen will only be open throughout the winter season and features a range of shows for all cinephiles. Tickets cost Dhs40 per person for a bean bag and Dhs60 for a couch for one.

Roxy Cinemas, Outdoor Cinema, Al Barsha Galleria Mall. roxycinemas.com @theroxycinemas

Vox Outdoor at The Galleria Mall

On the rooftop of The Galleria Mall you’ll find a single-screen, open-air Vox Cinema. Guests can choose from an oversized bean bag, single seats or upgrade to the VIP experience and stretch out on a cabana. Prices per spot start from Dhs137 (Sunday to Wednesday) and Dhs158 (Thursday to Saturday). The price includes the movie ticket and your choice of either nachos or a hot dog, salt or caramel popcorn, a soft drink, a bottle of water and a box of Monkey cookies. Cabanas start from Dhs316 on weekdays and Dhs368 on weekends. There are also lounges and couches available. For kids, it’s Dhs90.

Vox Outdoor, The Galleria Mall, Jumeirah, screening times vary, from Dhs137. uae.voxcinemas.com

Oldy Cinema View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oldy Cinema (@oldytrip) This is a different experience, but one worth trying out. Oldy Cinema is a fun one-of-a-kind vintage experience that has recently launched at Dubai Mushrif Park. It takes you out into the desert of Mushrif Park where you and up to three loved ones can enjoy classic films from the comfort of a refurbished 1978 Ford Ranchero. There are additional perks such as a bonfire to warm up before the movie, music from a record player and more. During your movie, you’ll get popcorn, nachos, a bespoke candy stand and water For the experience, you’ll have to splurge Dhs1,750 for the three-and-a-half-hour event – that’s around Dhs585 per person for a group of three, or Dhs437.50 for a group of four. Oh, and the experience is totally private. Oldy Cinema, Dubai Mushrif Park, Dubai, Dhs1,750 (inclusive of classic film snacks and drinks, blankets, bonfire experience), @oldytrip Cinema on the Sand at Zero Gravity Limited time: Expo City Dubai Besides reliving your favourite Expo moments at Expo City Dubai, for a limited time only you can watch a movie under the stars. Expo City has teamed up with VOX Cinemas so you can catch your favourite flick at Jubilee Park with family (including your pet) and friends. The experience runs from Friday, February 10 to 18 and two movies will be screened daily. The first movie begins at 6.30pm, the second at 8.30pm. Expo City Dubai will release the entire movie list soon. For the whole cinema experience, there will be popcorn, hot dogs and more cinema treats to keep you fueled throughout the experience. It’s free access to all Expo City visitors on a first come, first serve basis. Carry along a chair and picnic blankets for a cosy experience. @expocitydubai