If you want to give your post-work drinks an upgrade, then book yourself onto one of these ladies’ nights. Whether the words free-flowing drinks or unlimited bites do it for you, you are spoilt for choice. Here are the best Friday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Andreea’s

What’s the deal: Andreeas Beach Club offers a three course menu and free-flowing drinks from 8pm to 11pm on Fridays all for Dhs135. The DJ will be spinning tunes and the good vibes will be rolling.

Andreea’s Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fri 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (058) 693 5778. Facebook.com/Andreeas.dubai

Bai Bar & Terrace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAI Bar & Terrace (@bai_bar_dubai)

What’s the deal: With panoramic views of Downtown Dubai, all ladies are invited for three bar snacks and two hours of unlimited house beverages for Dhs179. Upgrade your package for unlimited prosecco for Dhs75.

Bai Bar & Terrace, Raddison Blu Hotel, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai, Fri 7pm to 10pm, Dhs179 for three bar snacks and two hours unlimited house beverages. Tel: (0)4 875 3300, radissonhotels.com

Bounty Beets

What’s the deal: Cute restaurant Bounty Beers offers unlimited bites and five drinks for Dhs129, or a main course and dessert with five drinks for Dhs149 on Fridays.

Up-Beet, Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fri 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7333. facebook.com/bountybeets

BUUR

What’s the deal: BUUR hosts a party every Friday where all ladies can get unlimited selected drinks for Dhs99 and 25 per cent off food and shisha. Gather your squad and head down to BUUR from 7pm to 10pm for an array of sparkling wines, cocktails, and more. If you’re looking to take a few gents, then the same deal is up for grabs from Dhs175 for the guys.

BUUR Brunch & Dinner, Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, Fri 7pm to 10pm, Dhs99 for unlimited selected drinks, 25 per cent off food and shisha, Tel: (0)4 456 0477, buur.ae

Cu-ba

What’s the deal: Indulge in unlimited sparkling, red or white wine for only Dhs50 every Friday. From 8pm to 12am, you and your girl gang can kick off your weekend right at Cu-ba.

Cu-ba, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Sheikh Rashid Rd, Garhoud, Dubai, Fri 8pm to 12am, Dhs50 for unlimited drinks. Tel: (0)4 230 8582, jumeirah.com

HYP Dubai

What’s the deal? Take in the views of the city from Courtyard by Marriott’s rooftop while sipping unlimited drinks for Dhs99. All ladies can also choose between two appetizers or a shisha. All señoritas can enjoy sparkling, cocktails, red and white wine, and spirits, with each seating lasting two hours between 6 and 10 pm.

HYP Rooftop Lounge, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, Dubai, Dhs99 unlimited selected drinks with either two starters or shisha, Tel: (0)54 400 3949, hypdubai.ae

The Mansion

What’s the deal? This colourful nightclub in FIVE Jumeirah Village invites ladies to enjoy complimentary drinks at the bar from 11pm to 1am. For Social Fridays, open format resident DJs spin all the biggest commercial hits.

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed to Sat, 11pm to 4am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai

Kimpo

What’s the deal: Take a peek into this Korean bar and streetfood eatery every Friday, where ladies can sip on three drinks an a snack for Dhs99 from 8pm to 12am.

Kimpo, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Trade Centre, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 444 7373, hilton.com