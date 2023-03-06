Lace-up your sneakers…

Ramadan is a time to get together with loved ones, and why not do this at one of these fun sporting events? Specially timed for after your iftars, there are a variety of sporting activities in Dubai with an array of distances that are perfect for all levels of ability and fitness.

Here are six races to get involved with this Ramadan.

Desert Road Runners Iftar Challenge

When: Thursday March 30

Desert Road runners are bringing back their annual iftar challenge this Ramadan, hosting a 5km run at Dubai Autodrome. First starting in 1998, the iftar challenge is a friendly and welcoming affair to add to your yearly running calendar. All you have to do is complete two full laps of the Autodrome race track after sunset, with age-group winners able to grab some amazing prices. The races includes a 5km run as well as a junior 2.5km.

Dubai Autodrome, Thur March 30, sunset, 5km and 2.5km. sported.ae

Sharjah Charity Run

When: Saturday April 1

This Ramadan night run will be commencing at 10pm, starting at the Sharjah Grand mosque. The aim of this race is to promote charitable work and all the values of the holy month. 100 per cent of registration fees will be given to charity through the Big Heart Foundation.

Sharjah Charity Run, Sharjah Grand mosque, Sat April 1, 10pm, hopasports.com

Al Ain Night Run

When: Saturday April 1

Pump yourself up this Ramadan and embark on a gorgeous night run in Al Ain on Saturday April 1. With multiple distances including a 2.5km fun run, a 5km route for more experienced runners and a 10km super run for all our major athletes, you are sure to find something that suits your fitness levels. This night run will take place at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Gold Club, with doors to the event opening at 8pm, and races intermittently starting from 9pm.

Al Ain night run, Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Gold Club, Sat April 1, 8pm doors open. hopasports.com

Sharjah Ramadan Duathlon

When: Saturday April 8

Sharjah’s sports Council will be holding a special Ramadan Duathlon, starting at 10pm on Saturday April 8 at the University City of Sharjah. Here, all sports fanatics can join a great race, which caters to beginners and more advanced athletes. The run-bike-run race includes a long distance 10km -40km-5km or a sprint distance 5lm-20km-2.5km, as well as a super sprint distance costing of 2.5km-10km-2.5km.

Sharjah Ramadan Duathlon, University City of Sharjah, Sharjah, UAE, premieronline.com

Ramadan DuYAS

When: Monday April 10

The annual Ramadan DuYAS duathlon is back, with an iconic run, bike, run race being hosted on the Yas Marina Circuit. This can be completed individually or in teams of two to three, with two distances to choose from. The Sprint Duathlon: 5km run, 20km ride, 2.5km run or the Super Sprint Junior: 2.5km run, 10km ride, 1.25km run

DuYAS Ramadan Edition, Yas Marina Circuit, Mon April 10, 8pm doors open, race begins at 9.15pm. gulfmultisport.inphota.com

Ramadan RUNYAS

When: Monday April 10

Kickstart your Ramadan with this fun endurance run, offering distances or 2.5km and 5km. Gather your friends and family and make your way down to the Yas Marina Circuit for an evening of sporty fun on Monday, April 10, with doors opening at 7.30pm and the race beginning at 8.30pm.

Ramadan RUNYAS, Yas Marina Circuit, Mon April 10, 7.30pm doors open, race begins at 8.30pm. yasmarinacircuit.com

