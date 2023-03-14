Get ready to be blown away…

Bibliophiles, we have some awesome news. The biggest book sale in the world, the Big Bad Wolf is returning to Dubai over the Holy Month of Ramadan with amazing deals that will blow you away.

The book fair has partnered with Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) to bring all readers under one roof once again. The book sale takes place for 10 whole days from Friday, March 31 to April 9, 2023 from 9am to 2am (the following day). It will return to Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City.

The best news? There’s no entry fee, which means that’s more money you can spend on book purchases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World’s Biggest Book Sale (@bigbadwolfbooks_uae)

You might also like Logos Hope: The world's largest floating bookfair is coming to the UAE

The venue will be packed with over a whopping million different books spanning a number of genres and languages from English to Arabic, French and more. There will be plenty for children and adults alike from biographies, non-fiction, history, mystery, science fiction, and much more.

So, how much do the books cost?

If you’ve never been to a Big Bad Wolf book sale before, you need to know that the books are not expensive at all and in previous years, readers were able to bag books as low as Dhs4.99. So, yes you will definitely have to clear a space in your bookshelf for this one.

Even if you don’t read, this is probably the one event you need to go to purchase gifts for a friend who does love to read.

Top tip: Plan to spend a lot of time here, wear your running shoes, show up and get ready to be blown away!

Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, March 31 to April 9, 9am to 2am (the following day), @bigbadwolfbooks_uae

Images: Getty Images