Bibliophiles, clear a space in your calendar as Logos Hope is coming to Abu Dhabi this month.

Logos Hope has returned to the UAE after quite a few years, docking first in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai in April. And this month, the ship will soon cast anchor in Abu Dhabi at Cruise Terminal at Marsa Mina, Port Zayed next month from Wednesday, May 17 to June 5.

What is Logos Hope?

Logos Hope is a non-profit organization that seeks to share knowledge, help and hope with the world through cultural understanding, relief work and much more.

According to gbaships.org, the operators behind Logos Hope, the floating book fair offers around 5,000 titles spanning a number of genres both for children and adults. The ship welcomes an average of a million customers every year. It has now visited over 150 countries and territories.

It started its literary operations in 2009 and has since welcomed a whopping 49 million people. In Dubai alone, Logos Hope received over 22,858 visitors.

But Logos Hope didn’t start off as a ‘library out at sea’ and has a pretty interesting history which you can read here.

The team from Logos Hope go above and beyond even visiting hospitals, schools, orphanages or prisons, and providing community care in the countries they dock at. The crew and staff of volunteers come from 60 different countries and work on the ship devoting years to serving on board. You can read all about what this fantastic team does here.

You can also expect a number of cultural events you can check out on board for a pocket-friendly ticket price. For updates, keep your eyes on @logoshopeuae

Logos Hope, Abu Dhabi’s Cruise Terminal at Marsa Mina, Port Zayed, May 17 to June 5. @logoshopeuae

Images: Logos Hope social and Getty Images