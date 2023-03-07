10 business lunch deals in Dubai under Dhs75 to try

Take a break from your desk to enjoy a delicious and relaxed lunch at garden on 8 at Media One Hotel. For Dhs69 you can get a burger and a soft drink. If you want a brew with your burger, it’s Dhs89. The lunch offer takes place every weekday from 12pm until 5pm

If you work or are heading to Media City, plan a lunch at Ciao Bella in Media One hotel. The restaurant offers its business lunch buffet style, which is unlimited so you can eat to your heart’s content for just Dhs69. You can also take it to-go for Dhs49.

Garden On 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Lah Lah

Popular Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is great for refuelling with a business lunch in Dubai. A two-course meal will cost you Dhs70. If you are really hungry, the three-course meal is Dhs80.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 519 1111. jumeirah.com

Larte

Larte has a menu packed with Italian classics including pizzas, pasta, risottos, and more. It will cost you just Dhs69 for two courses. The deal is available 12pm to 3pm from Monday to Friday.

Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 581 6870. larte.ae

Lo+Cale

Head to Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina for a quick lunch over the work week from 1pm to 4pm. For two courses it’s just Dhs59 and for three courses, Dhs69. You will get water and soft drinks with your lunch.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb

Lola Taberna Española

You and your team can lunch the Spanish way (think relaxed, leisurely and long) with a menu del dia (menu of the day), featuring classic Spanish dishes. Two courses will cost you Dhs75.

Lola Taberna, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, Mon to Fri 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna

Roobaru

Fancy Indian cuisine for lunch? At Roobaru, you can get a delicious two-course meal for Dhs69. For three courses, it’s Dhs79. It runs from 12pm to 4pm over the weekdays.

DT1 Residential Tower, Burj Khalifa Blvd. Tel: (054) 776 6384. @roobaru.me

YUi Ramen House

Handmade ramen house, YUi in Dubai Design District has a set lunch menu for just Dhs68 which will get you a combination of a special donburi dish of the day accompanied by a choice of delicious ramen. It is available from Monday to Friday 12pm to 4pm.

YUi, Ground Floor of Building 7, Dubai Design District, 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 243 4217, @yui_dxb

Zuma

Okay, so this is a dirham over the Dhs75 limit we’ve promised, but it’s Zuma… so we had to include it. For an express lunch here, pay Dhs76 for a miso soup and any main courses. Want a sweet treat? You can add a dessert from the a la carte menu. For a bigger meal, pay Dhs149 menu for a miso soup, a choice of two starters, and a main.

Zuma Dubai, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Restaurant. Tel: (0)4 425 5660, zumarestaurant.com

Images: Supplied