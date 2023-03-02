Sponsored: Come together with loved ones…

Dubai Opera is home to a number of world-class performances, and over the Holy Month of Ramadan, it will be offering up an iftar you can’t refuse.

And no, it won’t be your usual Dubai Opera seating arrangement as the venue has some hidden secrets.

The usual auditorium will transform from a theatre seating layout into an enchanting setting, further decked up with lights and Arabian elements.

At the Iftar buffet, you will be able to pick from a number of dishes spanning International and Arabic. There will be carving stations and an array of sugary treats and desserts to end your experience on a sweet note. You will be able to pair your feast with a number of fresh Ramadan juices.

For adults, iftar will cost Dhs290 per person and for children between the ages of five and 12, it’s Dhs145 per child.

You will be able to pick your table based on your group size (2, 4, 6, 8 or 10). Only one table can be selected when booking online. If you need more than one table, you are required to contact the Dubai Opera team.

Since this is the Dubai Opera, you will be treated to a performance of classical and Arabic melodies to bring your whole experience together.

The exquisite iftar will take place from March 23 to April 19, 2023, daily from sunset to 9.30pm.

Do note, you will need to dress modestly in order to gain entry to Dubai Opera during the Holy Month of Ramadan for the iftar.

For bookings, visit dubaiopera.com or email the team at ramadan@dubaiopera.com. Ensure you select the correct date when making your bookings.

Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, from March 23 to April 19 sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs290 per adult, Dhs145 per child ages 5 to 12, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Dubai Opera