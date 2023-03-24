They all happen to be seriously Instagrammable…

By living in the UAE, we’re lucky enough to have both beach and desert on our doorsteps. And while the summer is fun for pool days and waterparks, in winter we love to wrap up and head out to the dunes. Sadly, winter coming to a close, which means this will be your last chance to experience desert pop-ups across the UAE.

If you’re keen to spend an evening under the stars sipping coffee and catching up with friends, here are 6 UAE desert pop-ups that are still open, and some that are staying open throughout Ramadan.

My Space Coffee, Sharjah

If you’re keen to spend an evening under the stars sipping coffee and catching up with friends, then bookmark My Space Cafe, which you can search in Google Maps, or find the pin here. Located in the Al Madam area of Sharjah. There’s seating scattered across the desert, or you can snuggle in to one of the futuristic-looking mirrored boxes and enjoy the desert vistas from the comforts of the indoors. You can pick up sweet treats here too, like homemade cheesecake, fresh Cinnabon and a molten chocolate.

My Space Cafe, Nizwa, Sharjah, 3pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)52 729 6666, @myspace.cafe

Sonara Camp, Dubai and Ras Al Khamiah

With two locations to choose from, Sonara Camp offers a luxury experience in both Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah desert. With a fine-dining set menu and world-class entertainment, this bucket list experience includes a range of activities from camel riding to falconry, live music, fire show and much more. The sunset experience starts at Dhs460 for adults and Dhs160 for children, or with dinner its Dhs860 for adults and Dhs380 for children. For Dubai Desert Conservation Area take E66 the whole way (45 mins) and for The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi Desert stay on E311 (60 mins).

Sonara Camp Dubai, Dubai Desert Conservation or Sonara Camp Al Wadi, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi Desert, daily from 4pm. nara.ae

The Dome, Ras Al Khaimah

As far as desert pop-ups go, this is one of in Ras Al Khaimah that you can still check out. The Dome by Delaney is the desert iteration of Ras Al Khaimah’s beautiful Delaney coffee shop, so you can expect that the food and drink at this pop up will be absolutely delightful. The pop up can be found just off Al Elm road in Khalifa bin Zayed City, they have conveniently included the Google Maps location here.

The Dome, Al Elm Road, Khalifa bin Zayed City, 5pm to 12am daily. @thedome.ae

One Degree Cafe, Ajman

For a more traditional Arabian experience, check out One Degree Cafe in Musherief. Here you’ll find camels, bedouin tents, traditional live music, tanoora show, fire shows, kid-friendly activities and much more. Food options include sliders and fries, hot dogs, flavoured pastries, and for drinks, a variety of coffee options are on offer. Just 40 minutes from Dubai, you can drive there by following the E66 to E77 and joining E44; or just take E44 all the way.

One Degree Cafe, Musherief, Ajman, daily 3pm to 1am, show starts 5pm. @onedegree.ae

Winter Camp, Dubai

Winter Camp is a private set-up where you and your friends can enjoy a fun night in the desert, without the hassle of setting everything up. You’ll get a relaxing lounge area with fun board games and even a projector screen to enjoy a movie under the stars. Packages are available for groups of 10 to 17 pax (priced at Dhs1,200 on weekdays and Dhs1,400 on weekends) or up to 27 pax (priced at Dhs1,500 on weekdays and Dhs1,800 on weekends). Throughout the month of Ramadan, Winter Camp will be offering group iftars, at both indoor and outdoor settings.

Winter Camp, Dubai, daily 5pm to 12am. WhatsApp: (0)50 576 5256. @winter_.camp

Hidden, Dubai

The ever popular and Insta worthy Hidden pop-up is back. This off-the-grid desert pop-up cafe oozes boho-vibes, with rope deck chairs in crisp white surrounding cosy campfires, earthy woven bean bags and rattan sofas covered in plush cushions. Hidden welcomes guests for evenings under the stars from 5pm to 3am from Sunday to Thursday and 5pm until 4am on Fridays and Saturday, during the holy month of Ramadan.

Hidden, near Al Maha, Dubai, Sun to Thu 5pm to 3am and Fri and Sat 5pm to 4am. @hidden_dubai

