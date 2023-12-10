We’re excited, are you?

There are always new things to do popping up around Dubai, it’s a city that never sleeps afterall. Between all the fantastic restaurants donning their Christmas decorations, new beach clubs opening and plenty of new restaurants to look forward to, we have decided to round up 10 of the most exciting new things to check out in Dubai this December.

From London to Dubai

Popular Mayfair eatery NAC is officially open in Dubai. NAC, which stands for North Audley Canteen, is located on the intersection of Al Wasl Road and Street 19, where Al Safa Centre used to be. . The breakfasts at NAC are also legendary, so expect to tuck into some of the tastiest shakshukas, avo toasts, and fluffiest pancakes you’ve ever tried.

NAC, Huna Dubai, Al Wasl Road, Dubai. Weekdays 11am to 11pm, weekends 10am to 12am. @nacdubai

A chic new beach club

Say hello to Maison de la Plage, on Palm West Beach. Set to open its doors in the coming weeks, it is an escape like no other .Maison de la Plage is injecting the spirit of the French Riviera into the sandy beaches with an upscale but relaxed dining experience. At the helm, we find none other than the incredible Chef Izu Ani.

Maison de la Plage, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening soon. @maisondelaplage_

Tabchili x Panamericana

Latin American pop-up Panamericana is partnering with Tabchilli to bring guests a new Taco Friday experience this month. The Latin American Taco Fridays will of course include their famous birria taco. The Dhs95 per person dining experience is taking place every Friday this month at 7pm. Taco ’bout not to be missed…

Tabchilli, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl, Dubai. Dec 8, 15 and 22. Dhs95. Tel: (0)58 584 3463, tabchilli.com

Soul Kitchen’s brand new brunch

It has been at the top of everybody’s ‘to dine’ lists and they have just announced the launch of a brand new brunch. Soul Kitchen will now be welcoming guests for a brand new experience, Flowers on Toast. You’re invited on Saturdays to enjoy a groovy gathering of Latin American delights.

Soul Kitchen, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Saturdays from 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs400. @soulkitchendxb

Feeling festive at Love Vibe

Here at What’s On HQ we love nothing more than a festive, anything. So when we heard that Love Vibe launched festive themed drinks, we knew we had to check them out. Chocolate S’mores, Merry Merry Belini, Pumpkin Spice Martini, you see where we’re going.

Love Vibe, Gate Avenue, DIFC, available throughout December. @lovevibecafe

Book in a boujee pool day

From Monday December 4 Atlantis The Royal is inviting external guests to enjoy dreamy pool passes up in cloud 22. It remains exclusively open to adults, so you’ll need to be over 21 to book, but you no longer have to be checking-in to enjoy the show-stopping views and breezy Mediterranean style.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2700. @cloud22dubai

An epic food festival in the desert

Cucina Del Sul’s popular Meats & Mountains food festival is back this weekend, taking place at the stunning Jebel Hafit Desert Park in Al Ain. The open-fire food festival is back for two weekends only, this Saturday, December 9 and Saturday, December 16 from 4pm onwards.

Meats & Mountains, Jebel Hafit Desert Park, Al Ain. Saturday, December 9 and Saturday, December 16 from 4pm. Dhs360 for adults and Dhs90 for children aged five and above. @cucinadelsul

Post your letter to Santa

COP28 has been taking place at Expo City Dubai. However, the sustainability forum will be coming to a close soon, which means that the popular Christmas market will be returning just in time for you and your little ones to pop in and post your letters to Santa, just in time for Christmas.

Expo City Dubai, opening Dec 15 to Jan 7, tickets from Dhs20. @expocitydubai

Movie night under the stars

For movie fans, VOX Cinemas has seized the opportunity, and to our joy, is bringing the much-loved VOX outdoor cinema back, now called Moonlight. The latest additions to the film experience include a variety of new and improved seating options. Choose from the private cabanas – perfect for couples for that ultra-luxe vibe, or comfortable loungers – another equally great option for pairs.

VOX Moonlight, Galleria Mall, Dubai, now open, @voxcinemas

A nightclub in the desert, sign us up

Habtoor City nightclub BLU Dubai is headed for the desert. Known for its A-List performances and regular rotation of celebrity guests, BLU Dubai is expanding, opening a desert retreat called BLU Oasis. Promising to be a lively desert escape, BLU Oasis will see the nightlife brand take over operations of the former Qasr Al Sultan desert resort, located just past Dubai Parks & Resorts.

BLU Oasis, near Dubai Parks & Resorts, off the E11, Dubai, opening Sunday December 17. @bluoasisdubai