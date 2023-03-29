If breakfast really is the most important meal of the day, let’s make sure it’s a delicious one…

Whether you want a breakfast with a view, a beautiful spread on the beach, or simply a croissant and coffee, we’ve rounded up some of the best new places to enjoy breakfast in Dubai.

Here are 10 new breakfast spots to try in Dubai:

At.mosphere

Watch the sunrise from this breakfast location in the sky… The 122nd floor restaurant at Burj Khalifa has recently reopened after a serious glow-up. Open daily from 7am, guests can dine both in the restaurant or in the lounge, indulging in international flavours for breakfast, lunch, high-tea and dinner. The lounge offers a more casual dining space, with smaller plates perfect for small bites or nibbles. On the breakfast menu? From deconstructed benedict to Wagyu charcuterie, tonka waffles to baked yoghurt, the menu oozes decadence and is sure to impress.

Atmsophere Grill & Lounge, Burj Khalifa, 122nd floor, Downtown Dubai, 7am to 11am and 5.30pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 888 3828, @atmospheredubai

Fouquets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fouquet’s Dubai (@fouquets.dubai)

It’s already one of the capital’s top restaurants and now you can officially say Bonjour to the French fine dining institution: Fouquet’s Dubai. The new Fouquet’s restaurant will feature a pâtisserie, a bar, the iconic brasserie, private lounges, and a rooftop boasting stunning views of Burj Khalifa and Opera District. From 8am to 12pm daily, guests can tuck into a wide variety of French breakfast dishes including omelettes, French toast, pastries, eggs, and more.

Fouquet’s Dubai, Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai. Daily 8am to 2am. @fouquets.dubai

Hoof

Planning on visiting Dubai Mall? Check out this new speciality coffee café, Hoof. Founded by three Emirati friends with a passion for horses, the equestrian-theme café serves top-notch breakfast, pastries, and lunch bites paired with superior coffee beans sourced from thirteen countries and roasted by Archers to produce the perfect cup.

Hoof, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. Daily 8am to 2am. hoof.ae

FRNDS Grand Café

From 8am to midday, tuck into a Parisian-inspired breakfast at the chic new restaurant in Address Fountain Views. From creamy Riz au Lait to rich Truffle Scrambled Egg and of course a range of fresh patisseries, FRNDS Grand Café is a great way to start the day of right.

F.R.N.D.S Grand Café, Address Fountain Views Hotel, Al Ohood Street – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd – Dubai. Daily, 8am to 12pm.Tel:(0)4 564 2399. @frndsgrandcafe

Cucina

Homely Italian concept, Cucina has opened its doors at the buzzing Palm West Beach, located in the newly-opened Marriott Resort. The restaurant offers a rustic sharing-style dining experience with a fun neighbourhood feel. Whether guests are visiting for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, enjoying an early morning coffee perched at the espresso bar or lingering for longer over a flawlessly-made spritz in the evening – it’s the perfect neighbourhood location to enjoy a slice of Italian dolce vita with family and friends.

Marriott Resort, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah Dubai. Daily 7am to 1am. Tel:(0)4 666 1408. cucinadubai.com

Bungalo34

Tucked away on Pearl Jumeira Island, Bungalo34 is a place for those searching for a spot of calm in the form of breathtaking sea views, fresh Mediterranean food, and a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere. Whether you’re sat inside the restaurant, on the gorgeous terrace, or down in the sand, guests can enjoy breakfast from 9am to 11.30am daily, with dishes such as lobster Benedict, açai fluff, a ​​three-cheese souffle omelette, homemade pastries, and fresh fruits.

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Residences, Pearl Jumeira Island, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. daily 9am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34 / bungalo34.com

East West

Tucked away in the magical Courtyard in Al Quoz, East West is a gorgeous new café/event space and the perfect place to catch up with friends away from the hustle and bustle of the city. East West is open from 9am to 8pm every day, keep an eye out for their lineup of events and workshops including flower arranging, a speciality coffee and cupping experience, and meditation. On the menu, you will find a selection of freshly baked pastries, sweet treats, speciality coffee, matcha, and more.

East West, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai. 9am to 8pm daily. @eastwest.ae

High at the Towers

For those looking for a more casual breakfast experience, legendary Dubai burger brand High Joint has launched a new concept hidden away in a garden at the foot of Emirates Towers, called High at the Towers. Open from 7am, the indulgent menu includes karak french toast, shakshuka burgers, avocado on toast, iced coffees, and more. An unmissable outdoor breakfast experience with peacocks roaming around the gardens.

High at the Towers, Emirates Towers Garden, DIFC, Dubai. @highattowers

Le Petit Beefbar

Beefbar Dubai is going back to its roots with a new concept, Le Petit Beefbar now open in DIFC. One main difference between Le Petit Beefbar and its sister restaurant in Jumeirah Al Naseem is that Le Petit Beefbar serves breakfast from 8am to 11.30am daily. From poached pineapple to their famous French toast, beefy benedicts to truffled scrambled eggs, guests can dig into a range of sweet and savoury dishes – no reservation needed.

Le Petit Beefbar, DIFC Gate Village, Dubai. Daily 8am to 11.30pm. beefbar.com

RSVP

Traditional French eatery, RSVP, has introduced a Parisian-style breakfast with live music. With an in-house Boulangerie, the restaurant will offer homemade bread and pastries with only the best French butter, rustic baguettes, croissants, and a range of hot dishes from the classic scrambled eggs with caviar to smoked salmon, French toast, and more. Bon appétit!

RSVP, Boxpark, Al Wasl Road. Weekend breakfast, 8am to 12pm. Tel: (0)4 265 5007. @rsvprestaurant

Images: Provided/Social