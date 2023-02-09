One of the city’s most iconic venues is back with a breathtaking new look…

At.mosphere has always been a popular choice for entertaining visitors in Dubai. But thanks to its gorgeous new look, the highest restaurant in Dubai is sure to have residents and visitors alike flocking to check it out. During its six month closure, the 122nd floor restaurant at Burj Khalifa has been completely transformed into a mesmerising masterpiece, with its former dark wooden appearance replaced with a refreshed, Art Deco elegance that oozes glamour.

From the moment you exit the elevator you know you are somewhere special, with the glittering views of Downtown running alongside a dramatic sweeping staircase which guides guests to the foyer.

Upon entering the lounge, visitors are struck with the intricate attention to detail, including mosaic flooring, delicate wallpapers and glistening gold ornaments on display. The soft lighting in the lounge accentuates the colourful bar that sits centre stage, adorned with art deco detailing and a fusion of gold elements. A vibrant floral wall illuminates the bar, making it the statement piece within the lounge, transporting guests to a world of 1920’s glamour with a playful floral twist.

Intimate tables with low lighting are scattered throughout the multi-level lounge, with luscious plants, retro blue velvet seats and mirrored wall elements adding to the sultry mood. All tables offer a stunning view of the twinkling skyline, with the beats of the resident DJ creating the perfect spot for a date night or a glamorous drink with a bestie.

Guests can make their way through to the sophisticated and elegant restaurant which also offers a statement bar, adorned with marble and burgundy embellishments. The restaurant takes a slightly different vibe, with light stone tables, brass and mirrored adornments as well as deep purple velvet chairs. Sophisticated french and jazzy music sets the tone, with retro light features accentuating the soft and classic mood.

The skyline wraps itself around the restaurant with smaller and larger tables filling the room. If your looking for something more private, at each corner of the restaurant there are larger tables which can be closed off with the use of curtains- creating a more intimate setting.

Guests can dine both in the restaurant or in the lounge, indulging in international flavours for breakfast, lunch, high-tea and dinner. The lounge offers a more casual dining space, with smaller plates perfect for small bites or nibbles. Expect to sample foie gras, billionaire sliders, oysters on ice, wagyu 9+ tomahawk, blue lobster and much more.

Prices

At.mosphere restaurant is open for breakfast from 7am to 11am, where a minimum spend of Dhs250 per person applies to the a la carte menu, or a set breakfast menu is priced at Dhs450 per person. Lunch is served from 1pm to 4pm with a minimum spend of Dhs350 on non-window tables and Dhs450 per person for window tables. The dress code is smart elegant. Dinner is from 5.30pm to 12am, with a minimum spend of Dhs600 per person for non-window tables and Dhs850 per person for window tables.

At.mosphere lounge and bar offers the same prices for breakfast. High tea is served from 12.30pm to 4.30pm priced at Dhs599 per person or Dhs810 inclusive of bubbles. From 5.30pm to 2am, guests can book a table in the lounge or bar with a minimum spend of Dhs350 per person on non-window tables or Dhs450 per person for window tables.

Atmsophere Grill & Lounge, Burj Khalifa, 122nd floor, Downtown Dubai, 7am to 11am and 5.30pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 888 3828, @atmospheredubai