French fine dining institution Fouquet’s is set to open in Dubai this month. The storied restaurant from Paris is already found in one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic buildings, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and has now set its sights on a second UAE outpost, which will open by the end of February.

Fouquet’s Dubai will take up residence in Downtown Dubai on Burj Plaza and plans to open by the end of the month. Set over a sprawling four floors and covering more than 1,400 square metres, the new Fouquet’s restaurant will feature a pâtisserie, a bar, the iconic brasserie, private lounges, and a rooftop boasting stunning views of Burj Khalifa and Opera District.

If you’re unfamiliar with Fouquet’s, the original in Paris has been welcoming guests into its dazzling festive setting since 1899. Set on an enviable corner of avenue George V and the Champs-Elysées, the legendary brasserie features elegant Parisian decor that oozes glamour.

Alongside the original in Paris, there’s a snowy winter version in Courchevel, a Caribbean house with Riviera accents in St Barths, and a chic city outpost that opened in New York in October.

Of course, there’s also the What’s On Award-winning Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, which opened at Louvre Abu Dhabi in early 2020. This iteration was designed by architect Jean Novel (alongside the rest of the Louvre) and echoes the design of the rest of the museum’s stunning structure with Arabic patterns and features that make the most of natural light, air and water. You can read all of our thoughts on this top-class Abu Dhabi restaurant here.

All menus at the Fouquet’s restaurants around the world are masterminded by acclaimed chef Pierre Gagnaire, and the Dubai outpost will be no different.

“This new Fouquet’s in Dubai is a great source of pride for the group, but it also confirms that our international development strategy is paying off,” Alexandre Barrière, Strategy & Development Executive Vice President said of the opening.

Reservations are open now and can be made by emailing reservations-dubai@fouquets.com.

@fouquets.dubai