Adrenark will feature climbing walls, rope courses, thrill rides, stunt jumps , and multi-level E-karting…

Putting aside the tens of amazing dining concepts; the cafes; the giant integrated wellness hub and gym — The Bridge; massive deluxe movieplex — CinemaCity; The National Aquarium; and futuristic gaming, VR and eSports hub Pixoul… Why visit Abu Dhabi leisure mega-project Al Qana?

There’s one more reason for the most stubborn of you still holding out. It’s called Adrenark Adventure and its chief deliverables are entertaining kids, adrenaline-baiting thrill experiences, and a wild three-level eKarting track.

And the best news is, Al Qana have confirmed that it will be opening just in time for the Eid break.

A work of Ark

You’ll find the mamouth 54,000 sq ft (making it the largest of its kind in the region) wow-opolis right next to Pixoul Gaming.

It features an incredible 20 different activities many of which should do a stand-up job of siphoning off some that *screams, covered in slime and acrylic paint* young person energy.

Wowio kart

Activities such as challenging climbing walls, elevated rope courses, cheek-puffing thrill rides, bravery-testing stunt bag jumps and, we’re informed, for the first time in the UAE — a multi-level E-karting track that climbs three floors inside the building. Which, in case of any future court case, we’re definitely not going to use to recreate the ending to Thelma and Louise when it opens.

Other attractions include the roll glider — the cutting edge (maybe not the best terminology for this obstacle) of zipline technology, allowing riders to speed up and slow down on their merry trip of twists and presumably rolls through the full winding course. You’ll find LED slides, treasure caves, bungee trampolines, and every toddlers favourite thing in the world (except for mummy/daddy/whatever toy that other kid is playing with) — soft play, with mini rides, slides and rope courses.

What else is new at Al Qana..?

There’s a brand new smokehouse – Meat Moot, serving up premium meat dishes and non-limp brisket, a new vape store because 2023 — Vapors R Us, and there’s the news that several of the restaurants (Otoro and Oli) were What’s On Award winners.

Images: Provided