19 exciting new restaurants to try in Dubai

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

Here are 19 new restaurants in Dubai you need to try:

Coming soon: Reef and Beef

With restaurants in Dusseldorf and Cologne, the German restaurant Reef and Beef is set to open its doors in Downtown Dubai very soon. Overlooking the Burj Khalifa, the steak and seafood restaurant has both indoor and alfresco seating as well as live music and an extensive selection of grape and cocktails. On the menu? Meat lovers should try the Nebraska beef, and for seafood lovers, the Patagonian black cod is a must-try.

Reef and Beef, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. @reefandbeef.de

Coming soon: Meda at Taj Dubai

Meda is set to open next month inside the Taj Dubai Downtown. Meda promises a contemporary take on the flavours of Spain, Italy, and Greece featuring a selection of cold and hot tapas, main courses, and desserts. The venue boasts a relaxed and sophisticated atmosphere, a neutral palette with pops of colour, and a touch of modern classical elements, making it an ideal space to discover the refreshing flavours of the Mediterranean.

Meda, Taj Dubai Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai. 12pm to 12am. Opening March 2023. medadubai.com

Coming soon: Krasota

New immersive dining experience Krasota, opening April 15, will provide guests with a combination of fine dining, culinary art, sound and light effects, involving eight different artists. With just one seating per night, the multi-course dinner, headed by chef Vladimir Mukhin, starts at 9pm and is priced at Dhs2,185 per person.

Ground floor, Address Downtown Hotel, Dubai. Opening April 15. Tel:(0)4 433 1258. @krasota.restaurant.dubai

Now open

Tago Mago

Replacing beloved Il Faro on the Palm, from Rikas Hospitality, the brains behind Twiggy, Kyma and Mimi Kakushi comes Tago Mago, a restaurant and beach club with a distinctly Balearic feel. An ode to Ibiza’s sun-drenched chiringuitos, guests will be able to enjoy tan-topping on the sandy shores, graze on a Mediterranean menu masterminded by corporate executive chef Giles Bousquet, and take a dip in the sparkling sea. Whether it’s for a luxe day at the beach club or a long lunch in the restaurant, Tago Mago is here to bring a taste of the White Isle to the Palm Jumeirah.

Tago Mago, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to sunset beach, 10am to 1am restaurant. Tel: (0)4 832 6620, @tagomagodubai

Ría

Ría, replacing Breeze at Club Vista Mare, comes from Addmind Hospitality, the team behind Bar Du Port, Iris and La Mezcaleria amongst many others. The elegant beachside drinking and dining destination boasts a flavourful beach inspired by the sun-soaked shores of the Mediterranean. hile it may be adopting a more upscale look and feel than its former occupant, everyone is welcome at Ría. Whether you’re visiting with the family, for a date night, or with mates for a fun evening out. It’s even pet-friendly, so your four-legged foodie doesn’t have to miss out.

Ría, Club Vista Mare, 11am to 2am Sun to Thurs, 11am to 3am Fri and Sat.

@riarestaurantbar Miya View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai) Inspired by the magic and beauty of Mykonos, Miya Dubai is bringing its plate-smashing and authentic Greek tastes to Bluewaters Island. With live music, plate-smashing, and traditional Greek dancers, Miya promises an unforgettable dining experience. Inside, there are two open kitchens, a central bar, colourful wall murals, and Mediterranean-style interiors with a contemporary edge. On the menu? Guests can expect familiar Greek flavours with a modern twist. Miya Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Opening Monday, March 20. Tel:(0)456 40008. @miya.dubai

Gallery 7/40 View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai) Gallery 7/40 is a part beach club and part art gallery housed in The Club, alongside Eva, San, and Playa. Showcasing eclectic decor and Mediterranean cuisine, this vibrant venue oozes artistic expression and comes complete with an indoor and outdoor restaurant as well as a swimming pool and its own stretch of beach. Gallery 7/40’s menu fuses ingredients from both land and sea with playful twists that complement its surroundings. Gallery 7/40, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. gallery740.com Fouquet’s It’s already one of the capital’s top restaurants and this week you can officially say Bonjour to the French fine dining institution: Fouquet’s Dubai. Set over a sprawling four floors and covering more than 1,400 square metres, the new Fouquet’s restaurant will feature a pâtisserie, a bar, the iconic brasserie, private lounges, and a rooftop boasting stunning views of Burj Khalifa and Opera District. All menus at the Fouquet’s restaurants around the world are masterminded by acclaimed chef Pierre Gagnaire, and the Dubai outpost will be no different. Fouquet’s Dubai, Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai. @fouquets.dubai At.mosphere One of the city’s most iconic venues is back, after a six-month closure, with a new look. The 122nd floor restaurant at Burj Khalifa has been completely transformed into a mesmerising masterpiece, with its former dark wooden appearance replaced with a refreshed, Art Deco elegance that oozes glamour. Guests can dine both in the restaurant or in the lounge, indulging in international flavours for breakfast, lunch, high-tea and dinner. The lounge offers a more casual dining space, with smaller plates perfect for small bites or nibbles. Atmsophere Grill & Lounge, Burj Khalifa, 122nd floor, Downtown Dubai, 7am to 11am and 5.30pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 888 3828, @atmospheredubai Masti Since shutting its doors at the original La Mer branch in late 2022, Masti is finally ready to reopen and welcome guests at its brand new location inside the Dubai Edition Hotel. The Indian restaurant has gone from strength to strength since it first opened. A stellar dining experience that fuses modernity with tradition, colour and flavour creating a new kind of expression of New India. With Chef Prashanat Chipkar at the helm, the menu will pay homage to the imaginative reinterpretation of authentic Indian cuisine that is designed to take patrons on a tour with signature dishes. Masti, The Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai. Mon to Thu 5pm to 1am, Fri to Sat 12.30pm to 2am, Sun 12.30pm to 1am. Tel: (800) 627 84 @mastidubai Cucina Homely Italian concept, Cucina has opened its doors at the buzzing Palm West Beach, located in the newly-opened Marriott Resort. The restaurant offers a rustic sharing-style dining experience with a fun neighbourhood feel. Whether guests are visiting for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, enjoying an early morning coffee perched at the espresso bar or lingering for longer over a flawlessly-made spritz in the evening – it’s the perfect neighbourhood location to enjoy a slice of Italian dolce vita with family and friends. Marriott Resort, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah Dubai. Daily 7am to 1am. Tel:(0)4 666 1408. cucinadubai.com Jaleo by José Andrés Dubai is set to get another serving of celebrity chef excellence in February, as José Andrés is set to open his famed concept Jaleo in Atlantis The Royal. Opening alongside an impressive serving of celebrity chef restaurants, the sharing menu will feature an array of inventive and traditional Spanish dishes, serving an assortment of signature tapas, savoury paellas, as well as having a strong focus on Spanish cheeses. Jaleo by José Andrés, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Weekdays 6pm to 11pm, Saturday and Sunday 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm. atlantis.com City Social Dubai and Seven Tales After leaving Marina Social Dubai earlier this year, British chef Jason Atherton is now opening three new restaurants on the 43rd, 44th, and 45th floor of Dubai Marina’s Grosvenor House. The first and main restaurant, City Social Dubai, will showcase the contemporary and innovative cuisine Atherton is renowned for. Next up, Seven Tales, inspired by Japanese culture, will offer a vibrant and playful spot to enjoy innovative cocktails and spirits. The third and final concept will be a fine-dining restaurant serving a luxurious, refined-tasting menu. Grosvenor House – a Luxury Collection Hotel, Al Emreef St, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 399 8888. marriott.com Dinner by Heston Announced back in 2018, the long-awaited Dinner by Heston at Atlantis The Royal will finally welcome diners from February 10, when the hotly anticipated hotel welcomes its first guests. The restaurant, only the third in the world, will be located in the heart of the resort, and will include a dedicated bar, two outside terraces and a private dining room. It will serve up contemporary dishes inspired by historic gastronomic recipes dating back to the 1300s. One of the restaurant’s most iconic dishes is “Meat Fruit”, which looks exactly like a mandarin but is actually made from chicken liver parfait. Dinner by Heston, Atlantis The Royal, Daily 6pm to 11pm. atlantis.com Ling Ling Cantonese restaurant Ling Ling is set to open at the Atlantis The Royal when the hotel itself finally opens on February 10. It’s the sister restaurant of the hugely popular Michelin Star Hakkasan restaurant (also Cantonese) which you’ll find at Atlantis, The Palm. The new venue is perched on the 22nd and 23rd floors of the hotel, looking out over the resort’s 90-metre sky pool. Set to cater for both dining and nightlife, we’re told to expect an ‘edgy, vibrant and sophisticated’ setting and atmosphere. Ling Ling Dubai, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 1am. atlantis.com La Mar by Gastón Acurio

Ahead of the hotel opening to the public on February 10, guests can already get a taste of Peruvian cuisine by acclaimed chef Gastón Acurio at La Mar at Atlantis The Royal. Famed for his use of fresh ingredients and traditional Peruvian techniques, Gastón Acurio has over 45 restaurants around the world. The menu promises traditional Peruvian seafood dishes including Acurio’s signature Peruvian ceviche as well as popular Peruvian street food such as chicken thighs, veal heart, and octopus in potato cream. The new restaurant’s design is inspired by a fisherman’s wharf ,with an open terrace overlooking views of Palm Jumeirah.

La Mar, Mezzanine level, Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. Daily 6pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 426 0000. atlantis.com / @lamardubai

Josette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Promising a glamorous Parisian experience, new restaurant Josette has just opened its doors in DIFC’s ICD Brookfield Place. At Josette, you’ll find more than just fancy food, as the concept is the brainchild of London-based artist and interior designer, Luke Edward Hall. The talented creator conceived his idea around an imaginary character, Josette, inspired by the beautiful French actress Josette Day. As such its interiors are elegant and eccentric, with fictional character Josette’s mischievous, chic, well-travelled personality laced into intricate design details. On the menu, expect reimagined classics such as ratatouille, escargot, moules marinieres, foie gras and seafood platters. You won’t want to miss the signature Crêpe Josette, served in a special crêpe trolley with some wow-worthy table theatrics. Alongside the main restaurant, Josette will also house Petit Josette, which is set to serve as an inviting neighbourhood hub, fusing the charm of a Parisian street café with the hustle and bustle of DIFC.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, daily 6pm to late. @josettedubai Bungalo34 Tucked away on Pearl Jumeira Island, Bungalo34 is a place for those searching for a spot of calm in the form of breathtaking sea views, fresh Mediterranean food, and a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere. This chic, come-as-you-are concept comes from Tashas Group, and is ideal for those looking to relish in a leisurely beachside breakfast, lunch or dinner with impeccable food and drinks. While you may come for the beach and sunshine, you will certainly stay for the food. The classic menu, conjured up by culinary director Jill Okkers, honours the custom of enjoying leisurely meals with friends and family. Whether you’re sat inside the restaurant, on the gorgeous terrace, or down in the sand, enjoy classic European Riviera-inspired dishes including fresh pasta (the Amalfi lemon is a must-try), a seafood bar, wood-fired pizza, refreshing salads, and more. Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Residences, Pearl Jumeira Island, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. daily 9am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34 / bungalo34.com

Images: Provided/Social