Taking place across the weekend of Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7 at London’s Westminster Abbey, a grand weekend of Coronation celebrations will take place in the UK to formally crown King Charles III.

For all fans of the British monarchy who want to celebrate and watch it live and direct, there are a number of places in Dubai that are making this weekend extra special.

From afternoon teas, to family days out, here is where to watch and celebrate British King Charles III’s Coronation in Dubai.

QE2 Dubai

At the epicentre of Britishness here in Dubai, the QE2 has got something extra special up their sleeve for the 2023 Coronation. On Friday May 5 at 7.30pm, guests are invited to come in their best black tie or formal dress to indulge in a delicious three-course meal, paired with house drinks. There will be plenty of authentic British entertainment, including a Royal Marines Corps of Drums, a Royal Marines Piper, a brilliant string duo and a DJ that will lead guests to the dancefloor after dinner.This coronation gala ball will cost Dhs750 per person, with an age restriction of over 21 years. Make sure to book your seats soon.

Theatre by QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Friday May 23, 7.30pm, Dhs750 for a three-course meal with house beverages. theatrebyqe2.com

The Dubliner’s

As all pubs, clubs, and bars across the UK celebrate the big day, you can join in on the camaraderie from one of Dubai’s favourite Irish bars, The Dubliner’s. With live screening of the festivities on their TVs dotted around the venue, all guests are ensured to feel like they are celebrating in the heart of the action, complete with all the British classics like pies and fish and chips.

The Dubliner’s, Le Méridien Mina Syahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, Sat May 6 and Sun May 7. Tel: (0)4 702 2455, @dublinersdubai

Barasti

Kick off your shoes and watch the Coronation with your toes in the sand at one of Dubai’s most beloved beach bars. Streaming all the excitement on a cinema-sized screen, the big day will be accompanied by nostalgic British beverages and bites. Best of all? It’s free entry.

Barasti, Le Méridien Mina Syahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, Sat May 6 and Sun May 7. Tel: (0)4 318 1313, @barastibeach

Yalumba

Red, white and blue is the mood of this amazing weekend, with a family-friendly brunch setting adorned with Union Jacks. Hosting an array of amazing activities to get everyone in the Coronation spirit. Craft and decorate themed biscuits, and master your baking skills, all whilst sipping unlimited sparkling. This party will set you back Dhs225 with soft drinks, Dhs295 with house and sparkling and Dhs365 with premium beverages. Kids under six are free.

Yalumba, Le Méridien Mina Syahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, Sat May 6 and Sun May 7. Dhs225 soft, Dhs295 house and sparkling, Dhs365 premium, free for kids under six. Tel: (0)4 702 2455, @yalumbadubai

The Roast by Bubbalicious

This special edition of the brilliant Sunday brunch at Bubbalicious will commemorate the historic event with a live screening, as well as a feast fit for the King. So, guests can expect traditional coronation chicken sandwiches and traditional British afternoon tea and favourites like warm scones with lashings of jam and clotted cream. The Roast by Bubbalicious will also serve their signature Sunday roast dishes. There will be live musicians and children’s entertainment on the terrace, as well as free-flowing bubbles and G&Ts. With interactive cake decorating, bunting making, and face painting, the little ones can also become British Bake Off competitors for the day, touted as a favourite of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. This will cost Dhs295 for soft drinks, Dhs350 for house beverages, Dhs450 for bubbly and Dhs175 for kids aged six-12.

The Roast by Bubbalicious, Le Méridien Mina Syahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, Sun May 7.Dhs295 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 bubbly, Dhs175 kids aged six-12. Tel: (0)4 511 7373, @minaskitchen_dxb

