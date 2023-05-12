It is one of many landmarks that will undergo changes…

If you’ve seen photos of Dubai from decades ago, a black and white photo of Deira Clocktower would have been one of the most iconic pictures you would have come across.

The Deira Clocktower was built in 1963 and was the first land passage between Deira and Bur Dubai. It is located at the intersection of Umm Hurair Street and Al Maktoum Street – one of the most important crossroads in Dubai. It also served as the initial point of junction for the main highways heading to Dubai.

And now, the Dubai Municipality has just announced the beginning of the redevelopment of the iconic roundabout.

Here’s what will change.

The renovation will improve the aesthetics of the roundabout by introducing hard floors with greenery and multicoloured lighting. The water fountain’s design will also be revamped.

Since it’s a historic landmark and quite dear to a lot of long-time residents, Dubai Municipality is taking care to ensure the new modern design of the roundabout preserves its historical significance and heritage.

The renovation will last for three months.

According to Dubai Municipality, the project reflects its ‘commitment to utilize its full potential to support sustainable urban development that meets Dubai’s futuristic urban and economic development goals and plans.’

Speaking on the renovation, HE Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said, “Dubai Municipality has set development plans for all the prominent landmarks across the Emirate, including Deira Clocktower roundabout, which is one of the remarkable memorials and architectural landmarks that city is known for.”

He added, “By maintaining Dubai’s historical and architectural landmarks, and safeguarding them for future generations, this project helps the Municipality to achieve its objectives of implementing high-level sustainable urban planning that will improve the city’s appeal.”

The project is also in line with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai last year in December 2022.

According to Phase II of the masterplan, areas including Dubai Silicon Oasis, Deira and Bur Dubai, all the way across Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Lakes Towers and Expo City will be modernised in order to make Dubai the world’s best city for living.

The detailed strategy, a key part of which is sustainability, will boost the quality of life and happiness of people in addition to reinforcing the Emirate’s global competitiveness.

@dubaimunicipality

Images: Dubai Municipality