Legendary American band KISS are set to rock Dubai later this year. The iconic four-piece will take to the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Friday October 13 as part of their ‘End of the World’ tour.

If you want to be among the first to get tickets, you’ll need to register for pre-sale access, which you can do now. Pre-sale tickets will then go on sale at 10am UAE time on Monday June 5. You’ll need to be quick, as pre-sale is open for just 24 hours before general tickets go on sale. You can register now via coca-cola-arena.com.

Ticket prices have not been disclosed.

KISS are best known for their unique look, black and white make-up and hit songs such as I Was Made for Lovin You, and Rock and Roll All Nite. The band last performed in Dubai in December 2020, when they headlined Atlantis, The Palm’s socially distanced New Year’s Eve bash. The event was live streamed all over the world as many celebrated the new year in lockdown. And if the record-breaking production was anything to go by, fans are in for a real treat when KISS storm the Coca-Cola Arena later this year, with fans told to expect ‘mind-blowing performance filled with rock ‘n’ roll energy and unforgettable moments,’ according to event organiser, All Things Live. It’ll be your last chance to see the vibrant rockers, as this is their farewell tour. The tour, which was put on to celebrate KISS’ 40 years in the business, began in Canada in 2019, but came to an abrupt halt during the pandemic. Since resuming, the band have entertained crowds at some 60 shows across the US and Canada. Their currently on the European leg of the tour, with the Dubai stop taking place just two months before the mammoth world tour concludes at Madison Square Garden, New York, in December.

KISS presents End of the World tour, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Friday October 13. coca-cola-arena.com

Image: What’s On Archive