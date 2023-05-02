Because you deserve a break…

Staycations are a treasured pastime of UAE residents, and many hotels across the emirates offer top perks for those that live locally. And while it’s nice to beat the heat, sometimes a summer staycation is all you need. From complimentary upgrades to discounts on spa treatments and free night stays, these are the best summer staycation deals in the UAE right now.

Dubai

Atlantis The Royal

Get packing for the staycation of dreams…This summer, UAE residents can get 20 per cent off on stays at the ultra-luxury Atlantis The Royal. Whether it’s a mid-week break or a weekend escape, residents can get exclusive discounts on all rooms, suites, and signature penthouses for a minimum of two nights’ stay.

Atlantis The Royal, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 426 3000, atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal

Legoland

UAE Residents can enjoy special rates as well as early check-in and late check-out at Legoland Hotel. Perfect for little travellers, there’s an in-room treasure hunt included, and the whole family can enjoy a hearty buffet breakfast. Of course, no stay would be complete without a thrilling visit to the theme park and for guests staying at the hotel, you can get free access to either Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water Park.

Legoland, Dubai Parks and Resorts, from Dhs965 based on two adults and one child. Tel: (0)4 825 1650, legoland.com

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Enjoy a luxury escape to the haute fashion hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai, where wallet-friendly rates start from Dhs999 until September 30. Your stay will include a whole array of benefits for UAE residents. As part of the exclusive offer, guests can indulge in a buffet breakfast at Giardino, and get a 20 per cent discount on food and beverage across the resort (excluding Q’s Bar and Lounge and brunch packages). There’s also a Dhs150 voucher to spend on pampering treatments at the spa. Want some adventure? Guests can also choose from a selection of non-motorised water sports such as paddling or kayaking.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, from Dhs999. Tel:(04) 556 8888, palazzoversace.ae

Raffles The Palm

This summer, escape to Raffles The Palm on the vibrant beaches of Palm Jumeirah and enjoy a special residents discount valid until May 22. Get away from the bustling city and enjoy 25 per cent off the best available rate when booking one of the rooms, suites or villas. There is also a 25 per cent discount on in-room dining.

Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, offer valid until May 22. Tel: (0)4 248 8888 raffles.com

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC

Experience a luxurious stay in the heart of DIFC at The Ritz-Carlton with exclusive UAE resident offer. UAE residents can take 30 per cent off on the best available rate, with half-board dining also included, with breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner available.

Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, 30 per cent off on the best rate available. Tel: (0)4 372 2222 ritzcarlton.com

Kempinski Hotel and Residences Palm Jumeirah

GCC residents can enjoy a relaxing stay at the idyllic Kempinski Hotel Palm Jumeirah with 30 per cent off on the standard daily rate. The stay is inclusive of Brunello restaurant breakfast, complimentary access to the Titan Kids Club and use of the Kempinski bikes to explore the hotel throughout the stay. Make sure you use the code GCC30 when booking.

Kempinski Hotel and Residences, Palm Jumeirah, offer available from May 1 to September 30. Use code “GCC30” for 30 per cent off. Tell: (0)4 444 2000 kempinski.com

Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates

Enjoy a staycation with 20 per cent off on the best flexible rate as well as 20 per cent off on the total bill while dining at one of the hotel restaurants. Guests will also be given access to the Executive Lounge.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates, Al Barsha, offer valid until December 25 2023. kempinski.com

Vida Creek Harbour

Modern and chic design, exquisite dining, stunning pool deck, enlivening entertainment, and sweeping views of the Dubai skyline, Vida Creek Harbour is a must-visit for those seeking a paradisiacal staycation this summer. Avail of 25 per cent off on all the hotel’s room options during the summer.

Vida Creek Harbour, Dubai Marina, Tel: (0)4 428 8888. vidahotels.com

Five Palm Jumeirah

Extend the fun when you book in at the Five Palm Jumeirah. Pay for three nights and stay for four, or pay for six nights and stay for a whopping eight nights with this newest offer at this premier hotel. If you’re looking for a staycation that will keep you on your toes and buzzing all night long, then this is the one for you.

Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 455 9988 palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

Bring the family along and check into a world of fun for everyone. Your stay will include breakfast and dinner at Mina’s Kitchen for two adults and two children, along with non-motorised water sports fun, and unlimited access to the kids club and Jungle Bay Waterpark. For the adults? There’s a complementary 45-minute blissful massage available per adult per stay. Use code ZJL when making your bookings.

Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, offer valid until October 13, use code “ZJL”. marriott.com

SLS Dubai

At its core, the SLS Dubai focuses on glamour, luxury and relaxation and this summer is no different. Get ready for a blissful staycation inclusive of breakfast and a 60-minute massage or LED mask facial for two along with access to the pool, gym and spa.

SLS Dubai, Business Bay, offer valid until September 30, from Dhs1,399. ennsimore.com

One&Only Royal Mirage

Nestled in luscious gardens and resting on one kilometre of private beach overlooking The Palm, this hotel is one of the dreamiest retreats for couples. The UAE resident rate includes 20 per cent off One&Only Spa treatments, as well as complimentary use of the fitness, tennis and padel court facilities, perfect for an active stay. Make a long weekend of it and stay for two nights and you’ll also receive complimentary access on one of the days to Aquaventure Waterpark.

One & Only Royal Mirage, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 399 9999 oneandonlyresorts.com