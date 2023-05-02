The best summer staycation deals in the UAE right now
Because you deserve a break…
Staycations are a treasured pastime of UAE residents, and many hotels across the emirates offer top perks for those that live locally. And while it’s nice to beat the heat, sometimes a summer staycation is all you need. From complimentary upgrades to discounts on spa treatments and free night stays, these are the best summer staycation deals in the UAE right now.
Dubai
Atlantis The Royal
Get packing for the staycation of dreams…This summer, UAE residents can get 20 per cent off on stays at the ultra-luxury Atlantis The Royal. Whether it’s a mid-week break or a weekend escape, residents can get exclusive discounts on all rooms, suites, and signature penthouses for a minimum of two nights’ stay.
Atlantis The Royal, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 426 3000, atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal
Legoland
UAE Residents can enjoy special rates as well as early check-in and late check-out at Legoland Hotel. Perfect for little travellers, there’s an in-room treasure hunt included, and the whole family can enjoy a hearty buffet breakfast. Of course, no stay would be complete without a thrilling visit to the theme park and for guests staying at the hotel, you can get free access to either Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water Park.
Legoland, Dubai Parks and Resorts, from Dhs965 based on two adults and one child. Tel: (0)4 825 1650, legoland.com
Palazzo Versace Dubai
Enjoy a luxury escape to the haute fashion hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai, where wallet-friendly rates start from Dhs999 until September 30. Your stay will include a whole array of benefits for UAE residents. As part of the exclusive offer, guests can indulge in a buffet breakfast at Giardino, and get a 20 per cent discount on food and beverage across the resort (excluding Q’s Bar and Lounge and brunch packages). There’s also a Dhs150 voucher to spend on pampering treatments at the spa. Want some adventure? Guests can also choose from a selection of non-motorised water sports such as paddling or kayaking.
Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, from Dhs999. Tel:(04) 556 8888, palazzoversace.ae
Raffles The Palm
This summer, escape to Raffles The Palm on the vibrant beaches of Palm Jumeirah and enjoy a special residents discount valid until May 22. Get away from the bustling city and enjoy 25 per cent off the best available rate when booking one of the rooms, suites or villas. There is also a 25 per cent discount on in-room dining.
Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, offer valid until May 22. Tel: (0)4 248 8888 raffles.com
The Ritz-Carlton DIFC
Experience a luxurious stay in the heart of DIFC at The Ritz-Carlton with exclusive UAE resident offer. UAE residents can take 30 per cent off on the best available rate, with half-board dining also included, with breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner available.
Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, 30 per cent off on the best rate available. Tel: (0)4 372 2222 ritzcarlton.com
Kempinski Hotel and Residences Palm Jumeirah
GCC residents can enjoy a relaxing stay at the idyllic Kempinski Hotel Palm Jumeirah with 30 per cent off on the standard daily rate. The stay is inclusive of Brunello restaurant breakfast, complimentary access to the Titan Kids Club and use of the Kempinski bikes to explore the hotel throughout the stay. Make sure you use the code GCC30 when booking.
Kempinski Hotel and Residences, Palm Jumeirah, offer available from May 1 to September 30. Use code “GCC30” for 30 per cent off. Tell: (0)4 444 2000 kempinski.com
Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates
Enjoy a staycation with 20 per cent off on the best flexible rate as well as 20 per cent off on the total bill while dining at one of the hotel restaurants. Guests will also be given access to the Executive Lounge.
Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates, Al Barsha, offer valid until December 25 2023. kempinski.com
Vida Creek Harbour
Modern and chic design, exquisite dining, stunning pool deck, enlivening entertainment, and sweeping views of the Dubai skyline, Vida Creek Harbour is a must-visit for those seeking a paradisiacal staycation this summer. Avail of 25 per cent off on all the hotel’s room options during the summer.
Vida Creek Harbour, Dubai Marina, Tel: (0)4 428 8888. vidahotels.com
Five Palm Jumeirah
Extend the fun when you book in at the Five Palm Jumeirah. Pay for three nights and stay for four, or pay for six nights and stay for a whopping eight nights with this newest offer at this premier hotel. If you’re looking for a staycation that will keep you on your toes and buzzing all night long, then this is the one for you.
Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 455 9988 palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com
Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi
Bring the family along and check into a world of fun for everyone. Your stay will include breakfast and dinner at Mina’s Kitchen for two adults and two children, along with non-motorised water sports fun, and unlimited access to the kids club and Jungle Bay Waterpark. For the adults? There’s a complementary 45-minute blissful massage available per adult per stay. Use code ZJL when making your bookings.
Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, offer valid until October 13, use code “ZJL”. marriott.com
SLS Dubai
At its core, the SLS Dubai focuses on glamour, luxury and relaxation and this summer is no different. Get ready for a blissful staycation inclusive of breakfast and a 60-minute massage or LED mask facial for two along with access to the pool, gym and spa.
SLS Dubai, Business Bay, offer valid until September 30, from Dhs1,399. ennsimore.com
One&Only Royal Mirage
Nestled in luscious gardens and resting on one kilometre of private beach overlooking The Palm, this hotel is one of the dreamiest retreats for couples. The UAE resident rate includes 20 per cent off One&Only Spa treatments, as well as complimentary use of the fitness, tennis and padel court facilities, perfect for an active stay. Make a long weekend of it and stay for two nights and you’ll also receive complimentary access on one of the days to Aquaventure Waterpark.
One & Only Royal Mirage, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 399 9999 oneandonlyresorts.com
Abu Dhabi
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara
This summer, get ready to escape the city and enjoy up to 30 per cent off on rooms, pools, suites and villas which are inclusive of daily breakfast. Get ready to traverse the dunes throughout summer from as little as Dhs1,195.
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort, Al Mirayr, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 886 2088. anantara.com
Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche
This gorgeous hotel is located right in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s bustling Corniche area and comes with entry to the brilliant West Bay leisure complex. Here, guests will be able to choose between chill and thrill with complimentary wild rides on the zip line, gratis access to Adventure Park, free passes for the wave pool, and an open invitation to do laps of the lazy river. Dining adventures include West Bay Lounge, Hemingway’s, Escape, Vertigo Lounge and Bar, La Terrazza and Vienna Plaza.
Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche all-inclusive from Dhs829. Tel: (0)2 681 1900, RadissonBluCornicheAllInclusive
Le Meridien Abu Dhabi
One of Abu Dhabi’s longest-serving staycation destinations, the five-star Le Méridien Abu Dhabi has recently undergone extensive cosmetic renovations, restoring it to regal glory and adding some stunning new bars and restaurants (including Mykonos, and a rejigged, revamped and refreshed look Captain’s Arms, Latest Recipe, Al Finjan, Oasis Poolside Bar). You’ll find Le Méridien in the Tourist Club area with its own picturesque stretch of beach, and in convenient distance of the Abu Dhabi Mall. With its summer family beach staycation, you can avail of 50 per cent off on any additional guest rooms which includes a complimentary daily breakfast buffet.
Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, offer valid until September 30. LeMeridienAllInclusive
Saadiyat Island Resort – Jumeirah
Escape with an exceptional deal with Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Jumeirah’s first eco-conscious resort in Abu Dhabi. Guests can enjoy up to 40 per cent off on bookings with breakfast and 30 per cent off on half-board bookings. The deal includes a Dhs100 food and beverage resort credit for the stay as well as 20 per cent off on food and drinks at select restaurants.
Jumeirah Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island Resort, jumeirah.com
Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort
Another much loved grand dame of the Abu Dhabi leisure scene, Sheraton Abu Dhabi has emerged from a glamourous glow-up, phoenix-like with brand new luxurious interiors and a commitment to dazzling its guests. You’ll still be able to find all the five-star resort’s hugely popular clutch of entertainment and dining hot spots including B-Lounge, The Tavern, the (swim-up) Pool Bar, Le Bistrot, Cloud Nine and Flavours Restaurant. Here, half-board stays start from Dhs585.
Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Corniche Road. Tel: (0)2 677 3333, AllInclusiveSheratonAbuDabiCorniche
Ras Al Khaimah
Movenpick and Ula Ras Al Khaimah
Step away from it all and explore the chic Ula Ras Al Khaimah with a stay at the all-new Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island with this summer staycation package. Picture this: a room at the Movenpick Resort inclusive of breakfast, two sunbeds at Ula, and dinner for two with two cocktails at Ula – what more could you possibly need? The offer is available from May 16 to September 30 and will cost Dhs1,000.
Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island and Ula RAK ularasalkhaimah.com
Waldorf Astoria
This summer when you check into the Waldorf Astoria, get ready to enjoy a King Junior Suite with a sea view, for the price of a King Deluxe room. With plenty of family-friendly activities including a falcon show, yoga and even movie nights it’s a no-brainer really…
Waldorf Astoria, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs1,195 hilton.com
Images: Supplied