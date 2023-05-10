Sponsored: Beat the summer heat with a fabulously fun staycation deal…

The summer months in Dubai might mean your usual alfresco adventures are put on hold, but there’s a brilliant perk to staying in the city as temperatures spike: brilliant staycation rates. At Fairmont The Palm, the hotel rolls out the red carpet for the ultimate summer escape. From Monday May 22 to Thursday August 31 guests can indulge in cool offers to beat the heat with a relaxing staycation on the shores of The Palm’s West Beach.

Unbeatable summer staycations at the Fairmont The Palm will start at a wallet-friendly Dhs449 per night, with an additional 25 per cent discount on all food and beverage venues. This includes a delicious two-for-one offer on breakfast and dinner buffets, as well as meals at culinary delights such as Little Miss India, Frevo, BA Boldly Asian and much more (but is not applicable to shisha and tobacco).

With a plethora of facilities available to guests, Fairmont The Palm is an idyllic way to unwind, with a pool to lounge in during the day, water sports activities, a health club, spa, as well as a leisure lounge and a kids club for the little ones.

To snag your ultimate summer staycation, make sure to book through The Fairmont The Palm’s reservations email (thepalm.reservations@fairmont.com) or phone up to two days before check-in. Guests must use the code UAE2023 to book their staycation, to ensure their discounted offers.

Upon arrival, all you need to do is present your Emirates ID at check-in, and your summer holiday starts right away.

See you there?

Fairmont The Palm, Palm West Beach, staycation rates valid from May 22 to Aug 31, from Dhs499 per night. Tel: (0)4 457 3388, fairmont.com/palm